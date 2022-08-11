Votto: "This game is an exceptional moment in my life"

DYERSVILLE – When it comes to the movie "Field of Dreams," star Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto and popular baseball historian Roger Angell are on opposite ends of the spectrum.

Angell was not a fan of the film.

“That stuff about the connection between baseball and American life, ‘Field of Dreams’ thing, gives me pain. I hated that movie,” Angell told Salon.com in 2004. “It’s mostly fake. You look back into the meaning of old-time baseball, and really in the early days it was full of roughnecks and drunks. … In ‘Field of Dreams' there’s a line at the end that says the game of baseball was good when America was good and they’re talking about the time of the biggest race riots in the country and Prohibition.”

That is the crux of "Field of Dreams."

There are the believers of its magic, sentiment and connection between fathers and sons. Others, like Angell, who died at the age of 101 in May, are nonbelievers. So, definitely there are two camps.

But the believers most certainly have outweighed the nonbelievers in the last 12-plus months. A year ago, more than 8,000 people packed a temporary stadium in Dyersville on the movie site, and more than six millions viewers watched from home as Tim Anderson's walk-off home run capped an incredible game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, the most-watched regular-season baseball game since 1998. Nobody will deny there was something magical about that game.

So, Roger, people do believe.

Like James Earl Jones’ character Terrance Mann says in the movie, “They’ll come to Iowa for reasons they can’t even fathom. They’ll turn up your driveway, not knowing for sure why they’re doing it. They’ll arrive at your door as innocent as children, longing for the past.

“'Of course, we won’t mind if you look around,' you’ll say. 'It’s only 20 dollars per person.' They’ll pass over the money without even thinking about it. For it is money they have and peace they lack.”

And that transpired last August when the White Sox and Yankees played, and again when another 8,000 flocked to Dyersville on Tuesday to watch a minor league game between Cedar Rapids and Quad Cities. The stadium is already sold out for Thursday night's game as people will turn down the driveway and fork over much more than $20 to watch the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds.

And, Votto, perhaps the biggest name who will play in the second installment of the MLB Filed of Dreams game, superbly and emotionally conveyed Wednesday night on social media why he loves the movie.

After watching the movie again Wednesday, Votto took to Twitter to relate why the film and the field mean so much to him.

Growing up, the native Canadian says, his family didn't have many VHS movies, and most of those were Disney, but the one that was not was "Field of Dreams." He watched it many times, and his favorite scene is when the character John Kinsella, played by Dwier Brown, plays catch with his son, Ray Kinsella, played by Kevin Costner.

“I was raised on this movie. … I would watch it often. From 8 or 9 years old, my father and I would play catch together. … It was the most important thing we did together. It strengthened our bond,” Votto said in a long Tweet thread.

The movie takes on more significance for Votto since he lost his father 14 years ago.

Joseph Votto died in August of 2008 at the age of 52.

So, Votto admits there was no way this week was not going to be an emotional experience for him.

“My father passed away 14+ years ago. So it is impossible for me not to feel an emotional connection to the moment where Ray asks his father for a catch. … One more moment together,” continued Votto in his Tweet thread. “Getting the opportunity to play a game at the mythical field that sowed the seeds of hope for a Major League Baseball career is a significant moment for me. Couple that with the father/son connection, and this game is an exceptional moment in my life.”

Thursday Votto expanded on his thoughts.

“I would give anything…I wish he was here,” Votto said in a pre-game press conference. “I wish at the very end of the game he and I could go on that field and do what we did when I was eight and nine years old.”