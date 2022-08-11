Madrigal, Cessa embracing second chance at Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE – Nick Madrigal was in the midst of rehabbing a hamstring injury while still with the Chicago White Sox. Luis Cessa had just been traded from the New York Yankees.

Those two were sent away from their former teams in late July, just before the White Sox and Yankees played in the first ever Field of Dreams game in Dyersville.

"Last year, I was bummed out I missed it," Madrigal said.

Sometimes, the baseball gods are super friendly.

Madrigal, in his first year with the Chicago Cubs and Cessa, a relief pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, get a second chance at playing in the MLB Field of Dreams contest on Thursday night.

First pitch was just after 6 p.m. The game was not completed by press time.

"I've been looking forward to it all year long," Madrigal said. "To be able to actually be here in person this year, I am very blessed to be out and play on the field. I'm looking forward to that."

Madrigal watched last year's edition on TV. He had dreamed about playing in this type of atmosphere.

Now, he gets that opportunity. He's in the starting lineup, batting leadoff and manning second base.

"I'm still trying to take it all in," Madrigal said.

Cubs manager David Ross expects the 25-year old infielder to show out in front of an expected sellout crowd.

"Nick probably has a little edge, an incentive, an enjoyment," Ross said. "Tough road back for him, even this year."

Madrigal was the centerpiece of a trade last summer that sent closer Craig Kimbrel to the southside and a core piece of the White Sox rebuild to the northside.

A native of Sacramento, California, Madrigal is hitting .236 with three RBIs in 123 at-bats.

He's seen the movie Field of Dreams more than a handful of times. He stated it is one of his favorites. Once the Cubs team bus arrived, he waltzed through the corn and took in the movie site adjacent to the stadium.

It all hit him.

"I got chills watching it," Madrigal said. "Everywhere you look, there is something cooler and cooler. It is a pretty special place. I got chills walking out there. They did an incredible job.

"It is going to be a fun night."

Cessa in his second year with the Reds after reaching a deal via arbitration in the offseason. With the Yankees through the first six years of his career, he was a consistent arm out of the bullpen and made spot starts.

His best year was 2021.

In between time with the Yankees and Reds, his earned run average was under three for the first time in his career.

Cincinnati manager David Bell expressed how grateful it is not only for Cessa to get this opportunity, but all of his players.

"We're all honored to play this game," Bell said. "I know it means a lot to Luis. Just exciting."