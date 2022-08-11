Field of Dreams Notebook: Reyes feeling at home in Iowa

DYERSVILLE – Home sweet home?

Even though Franmil Reyes has never stepped foot in Iowa until Thursday afternoon, he felt something familiar from his home of Sabana Grande de Palenque in the Dominican Republic.

"When the plane landed and I saw the corn, it feels like my home," Reyes said. "Back in the Dominican, I live where the farms are. Everything is very green. This is great.

"It is like playing at home."

The Chicago Cubs outfielder walked around with a smile on his face as he took in the sites and sounds at the Field of Dreams.

Up until a couple weeks ago, he wasn't going to be in this game. He was in the Cleveland Guardians organization before getting designated for assignment.

The Cubs picked him up.

"For me, this is a blessing," Reyes said.

He called this a dream and mentioned how he's watched the Field of Dreams movie two times. Seeing everything in person, from the ghost players to the stadium, he was in awe.

And he'll make sure, every inning and every pitch, to soak it all in.

"This is amazing and I'm very thankful for this," Reyes said. "I'm going to enjoy every moment. This is an amazing experience I get to share with my family and hopefully one day (my kids) play here."

A little practice

When the Cubs were facing the Cincinnati Reds in a regular season series, they made one of the media rooms into a mock setup for the Field of Dreams game.

Outfielder Ian Happ enjoyed getting his teammates prepared and did some Iowa traditions along the way.

"Shucked some corn," said Happ, who will be mic'd up for the game with Reds first baseman Joey Votto.

Much of the Cubs players waltzed to the movie site adjacent to the stadium and walked out of the corn.

Practice makes perfect.

"It was fun," infielder Nico Hoerner said.

Going deep

The dimensions at the temporary stadium in Dyersville are 335 feet down the corners, 380 to the gaps and 400 to straight away center. There were a handful of home runs in last year's edition.

Some of the favorites to belt one into the corn will be Votto, Reds third baseman Jonathan India and for the Cubs, Happ and catcher Wilson Contreras.

"Home runs only," Happ joked.

India mentioned how he would want the ball back if he made his trek around the bases.

"I would love the ball back, I'd trade anything (for it)," he said.

Votto isn't one for keepsakes.

"Just the memory is enough," he stated.

David vs. David

Reds manager David Bell and Cubs skipper David Ross each were sentimental about riding into town, seeing the crowd and how welcoming the people were.

They were enamored.

"You start to realize what is so special about this day," Bell said. "My favorite part was people on the side of the road. There was a lot of people."

"It exceeded expectations," Ross added.