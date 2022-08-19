Williamson, former NIACC hurler, one step away from The Show

When Brandon Williamson was attending at Martin County West High School in Sherburn, Minn., he wasn't on the radar of any professional scouts.

He was barely getting noticed by any collegiate coaches.

Oh, how things have changed since the spring of 2016.

The former NIACC left-handed pitcher, who had no college scholarship offers out of high school, is now one step away from the taking the mound in the major leagues for the Cincinnati Reds.

"If you're here, you have a chance," Cincinnati Reds' co-minor league pitching coordinator Casey Weathers said last week of the 6-foot-6, 210-pound southpaw. "Obviously, he was a big piece of the trade in spring training for us with the (Jesse) Winker deal.

"It's nice to get a guy that we traded for and saw value in do a really nice job this year."

In March of this year, Williamson was traded to the Reds' organization along with outfielder Jake Fraley for Winker, an outfielder, and third baseman Eugenio Suarez heading to the Seattle Mariners.

Williamson was called up to the Triple A Louisville Bats in July. He was a former second round pick by Seattle.

In seven starts with the Bats, Williamson is 1-3 with a 4.02 earned run average with 30 strikeouts.

"He's up here for a reason," Weathers said. "He's starting to realize that. It's been a better attack mentality and more aggressive with his stuff."

The story of the 24-year old Williamson has been one to watch since he arrived on the NIACC campus in the fall of 2016.

When Williamson graduated from high school, Century College, an NJCAA Division III school in White Bear Lake, Minn., had shown some interest.

The list started and stopped there.

That was until NIACC and then head coach Travis Hergert offered Williamson a chance to walk on.

"It was just kind of a chance piece," Williamson recalled. "I owe Travis Hergert a lot. He saw something that could possibly happen and is happening now."

Hergert, who is now the Philadelphia Phillies minor league pitching coordinator, first saw Williamson pitch at a town ball game in the summer after he graduated from high school.

"He wasn't a big velo guy, but he threw strikes," Hergert said. "There were some physical things he needed to work on and learning pitching. He was pretty raw and not a ton of mileage on his arm.

"But he could pitch."

While at NIACC where he pitched in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Williamson gained 40 pounds and saw the velocity on his fastball go from the mid-80s to the mid-90s.

He won 12 games in his two seasons at NIACC and is the school's career strikeout leader with 151.

"We did a ton of Driveline stuff," Williamson said. "I had never been truly devoted to just baseball so once we had time to teach me proper ways to do things. It just kind of all snowballed together."

Early in his sophomore year, Williamson was throwing a bullpen when the Trojans were playing at MCC-Maple Woods, a junior college in Kansas City, Mo.

"I hit 96 for the first time and Travis tweeted out a video of it," Williamson said. "That video kind of changed everything."

As a sophomore at NIACC, Williamson initially committed to Michigan State University before finally signing with Texas Christian University.

"I committed to Michigan State but then their pitching coach left so I decommitted," Williamson said. "That spring (of 2018) was the first time I hit mid-90s and that's when pro scouts started showing interest."

Williamson was a 36th round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2018 MLB Draft, but chose to attend TCU.

He was an honorable mention all-Big 12 selection for the Horned Frogs in 2019. He was 4-5 with a 4.10 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched with 89 strikeouts.

Williamson said he never felt any pressure when coaches from NCAA power five schools and professional scouts had their radar guns on him every time he threw.

"It was cool," he said. "I really wasn't expecting that. It was an honor."

With Williamson being one step away from being on a major league roster, he's well aware that the Reds' organization is paying attention to what he does on the mound each time out.

Williamson said he tries to tune that out and focuses on what can control.

"Hopefully, stay healthy, first off," Williamson said of his goals for the rest of the 2022 campaign. "There's a lot of things that I don't get to choose. I just need to go out each start and hopefully go deep into games."

Hergert said it's just a matter of time before Williamson gets the call up to the big leagues.

"When he came to us in 2016 to where he is now is a pretty incredible story and doesn't happen very often," Hergert said. "We're extremely proud of him. His day is going to come here pretty soon where you will see him on a big league mound."