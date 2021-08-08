Former Newman Catholic prep Bryce Ball settling in to new role with South Bend Cubs

"I think he's got great potential. There's no question about it," Bohl said. "There's a reason why he's at where he's at right now. There's a reason why he's playing professional baseball."

But, by his own admittance, Ball has struggled to get things going the same way he did in 2019. His batting average has hovered around .200 for the 2020 season.

Ball started off his first eight games with the South Bend Cubs with just two hits.

"This year hasn't been a real great year for me stats-wise. It's been quite difficult," Ball said. "And that's OK, that happens, and I get it. Those first weeks, it just wasn't happening for me and I wasn't hitting."

Ball says since then, he's been more open to talking to other players on the team that are going through similar things as he is, which has sped up relationship-building and allowed him to gain more comfort-ability in his new role.

He's also taken new coaching into account as well.

"They don't really know much about me. I don't know much about them. We're not familiar with each other at all," Ball said. "They pretty much just sat back and let me do my thing. Now we're starting to work more on improving the offensive side. It's been going well the past couple weeks."