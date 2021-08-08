Former Newman Catholic prep Bryce Ball settling in to new role with South Bend Cubs

For Bryce Ball, the last few weeks have been a bit of a whirlwind.
The former Newman Catholic prep and NIACC standout was involved in a trade from the Atlanta Braves organization to the Chicago Cubs on July 15 for outfielder Joc Pederson.
Just two days after the trade, Ball was already in the lineup as a designated hitter for the Chicago High-A affiliate South Bend Cubs.
"It was tough. This is my first full year, so it's not like I have a bunch of experience in professional baseball and know what to expect," Ball said. "Coming in, it's super tough with meeting new players and meeting new people. I had my friends and the guys that I loved in the Braves system, so it's tough to come over and basically start over."
Drafted in 2019 out of Dallas Baptist University, Ball had a solid season for Rookie League Danville and Single-A Rome in the Braves organization. He then earned a non-roster invite to Atlanta's Spring Training in both 2020 and 2021.
At 6 feet, 6 inches, Ball has natural power in his swing that can't be taught. His former Newman Catholic coach Alex Bohl can remember some astonishing home runs from his high school days.
So when the Cubs traded for Ball, Bohl knew why. He knows exactly the type of potential that Ball possesses that the Cubs are looking to tap into.
"I think he's got great potential. There's no question about it," Bohl said. "There's a reason why he's at where he's at right now. There's a reason why he's playing professional baseball."
But, by his own admittance, Ball has struggled to get things going the same way he did in 2019. His batting average has hovered around .200 for the 2020 season.
Ball started off his first eight games with the South Bend Cubs with just two hits.
"This year hasn't been a real great year for me stats-wise. It's been quite difficult," Ball said. "And that's OK, that happens, and I get it. Those first weeks, it just wasn't happening for me and I wasn't hitting."
Ball says since then, he's been more open to talking to other players on the team that are going through similar things as he is, which has sped up relationship-building and allowed him to gain more comfort-ability in his new role.
He's also taken new coaching into account as well.
"They don't really know much about me. I don't know much about them. We're not familiar with each other at all," Ball said. "They pretty much just sat back and let me do my thing. Now we're starting to work more on improving the offensive side. It's been going well the past couple weeks."
After a sluggish start in his first eight games, he's since had seven hits in the last seven contests. Ball is hoping that the more comfortable he gets with his new environment, the more success will translate onto the field.
"Just kind of getting back to myself," Ball said. "Just trying to be myself and not trying to be something I'm not. Playing to my strength. Obviously there's a couple mechanical things, but nothing major. Eventually, I'll get back to where I want to be."
The Cubs organization has gone through drastic changes over the past couple weeks. After the Pederson trade, Chicago did away with Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Anthony Rizzo.
Chicago fans have high hopes for one of their newest prospects. But Ball doesn't feel any pressure. He sees an opportunity.
"Obviously, Cubs fans might see that differently, which is fine. I get it," Ball said. "But when it comes to the pressure of that, honestly I'm so focused on trying to get back to where I need to be that there's not really any pressure or thought of that for me."
