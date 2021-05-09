Former NIACC coach takes on new role with Philadelphia Phillies

After coaching baseball at NIACC for 15 years, Travis Hergert spent last summer as an assistant pitching coordinator for the Philadelphia Phillies.
His time as an assistant is over, for now.
The Phillies promoted Hergert, on an interim basis, to their director of pitching development for their minor league affiliates. The move comes after just one year of professional baseball experience.
“It comes down to facilitating a constant message across the board and that’s where our organization wanted to go with our pitching department,” Hergert said. “We wanted one universal direction and one universal voice.”
As interim MiLB pitching coordinator, Hergert works with coaches of the Phillies’ four full season minor league affiliates to make sure they are carrying out development and training initiatives.
Hergert says the training looks different at each level, which makes for a challenging and time-consuming job.
“I have a master schedule that I go to, it seems like every minute of the day,” Hergert said. “But then I’m also staying on top of if the big leagues need somebody, then we’ll have guys ready that are roster-eligible and able to help our big league guys at a moment’s notice.”
Much of this spring was spent working with pitchers and coaches during spring training. Hergert also oversees 16 pitchers at Philadelphia’s Dominican Baseball Academy.
After receiving the call in December of 2019 telling him that he got the job as an assistant, the next year was hectic for Hergert. COVID-19 pushed back the Major League Baseball start date, and minor league teams didn’t even play a season in 2020.
Instead of spending a bunch of time on the road, Hergert and the coaching staff spent hours on zoom calls breaking down pitchers and enhancing the process of the pitching staff. Eventually, he spent time at the Citizens Bank Park for big league summer training and then ran a camp for the organization’s minor leaguers in the fall.
“It wasn’t just a wash. I got to spend a lot of time on the field,” Hergert said. “I know it’s different than what we’re doing now, but I think we made the most of it as an organization.”
Hergert is confident that, after a year of experience in professional baseball and 15 years at NIACC, he’s the right man for the new job as the Phillies MiLB pitching coordinator.
“My thing is, as a leader of the department, or a leader of a program such as NIACC, you have to coach your coaches,” Hergert said. “You have to empower your coaches. That’s my job here with the Phillies. To continue to strengthen our pitching coaches.”
“To me that is my strength” Hergert continued. “It’s building relationships, it’s guiding people and it’s leading people. I think that’s why the Phillies wanted to go this direction with me and lead our department forward.”
