Former NIACC coach takes on new role with Philadelphia Phillies

After receiving the call in December of 2019 telling him that he got the job as an assistant, the next year was hectic for Hergert. COVID-19 pushed back the Major League Baseball start date, and minor league teams didn’t even play a season in 2020.

Instead of spending a bunch of time on the road, Hergert and the coaching staff spent hours on zoom calls breaking down pitchers and enhancing the process of the pitching staff. Eventually, he spent time at the Citizens Bank Park for big league summer training and then ran a camp for the organization’s minor leaguers in the fall.

“It wasn’t just a wash. I got to spend a lot of time on the field,” Hergert said. “I know it’s different than what we’re doing now, but I think we made the most of it as an organization.”

Hergert is confident that, after a year of experience in professional baseball and 15 years at NIACC, he’s the right man for the new job as the Phillies MiLB pitching coordinator.

“My thing is, as a leader of the department, or a leader of a program such as NIACC, you have to coach your coaches,” Hergert said. “You have to empower your coaches. That’s my job here with the Phillies. To continue to strengthen our pitching coaches.”