Postseason predictions: Area teams kick off district tournaments on Saturday

If it feels like summer sports just started, it's because they did. We’re only three weeks into baseball and softball, and it's already time to start the postseason.
Area teams will start their march to a state championship Saturday, with the first round of the district playoffs.
The Class 3A and 4A teams will begin their postseasons on July 17, but the lower classes will kick off this weekend. Several area teams, including Newman Catholic and St. Ansgar, have legitimate shots at a state tournament berth.
Class 1A
DISTRICT 2
Bishop Garrigan vs. GT/RA – This game is a bit of a toss-up. The Golden Bears come into this game with a 2-9 overall record, while the Titans currently have a record of 4-4.
The Golden Bears have struggled on the mound and at the plate this season, with the team putting together a .232 collective batting average and a 6.27 staff ERA. Senior Andrew Arndorfer leads the Golden Bears with a team-best 4.05 ERA. Though Garrigan has struggled with its pitching, GT/RA has equally struggled to hit the ball, with a collective batting average of just .163.
The one bright spot so far has been junior pitcher Jon Gerdes, who has struck out 45 batters and put up a 1.11 WHIP in 24 innings of work. If he is pitching, expect GT/RA to come out with the win.
Score prediction: GT/RA 7, Bishop Garrigan 3
DISTRICT 3
Northwood-Kensett vs. West Hancock – After a four-game winning streak where the Vikings beat teams like Newman Catholic and Lake Mills, Northwood-Kensett came back to earth. The Vikings lost a chance at the conference title with a 14-4 loss to St. Ansgar on July 1, and then dropped their following two games to Osage and Forest City by scores of 13-11 and 15-5.
Despite their recent struggles, expect the Vikings to come out with a win over West Hancock. Two Vikings’ hitters, in Kael Julseth and Cade Hengesteg, are hitting close to .370, while junior pitcher Ethian Tasker has a 1.38 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 24 strikeouts in 20 innings of work.
Going up against a West Hancock squad that only has seven extra base hits on the season, Northwood-Kensett should be able to win this game.
Score Prediction: Northwood-Kensett 9, West Hancock 3
Lake Mills vs. Central Springs – The Bulldogs started out hot this year, winning seven of their first eight games to take control of the Top of Iowa West. Lately though, Lake Mills’ shine has dimmed a bit. The Bulldogs have lost three of their past five games, including a 19-3 shellacking on Tuesday night at the hands of St. Ansgar, and an 8-0 loss to New Hampton. Their opponent, Central Springs, has also struggled of late, with four losses in its past six games, and a defense that has committed 40 errors on the year.
With a pitcher like Casey Hanson, though, Lake Mills will always have a shot. Hanson has 47 strikeouts in 30 innings of work, with an opponent batting average of .156, and an ERA of 0.93. If he gets the start on Saturday, Lake Mills will win. Any game he starts, the advantage goes to the Bulldogs.
Score prediction: Lake Mills 6, Central Springs 1
AGWSR vs. West Fork – At 7-1 on the season, AGWSR has proven to be a tough opponent in 2020. The last time these two teams met, the Cougars won in walk-off fashion, as junior Jared Penning slammed a two-run bomb to win the game, 3-2.
With Kellen Cameron on the mound, though, West Fork has a chance at an upset win. Cameron has a 3-0 record through 22 innings, and still hasn’t allowed a run this season. He also has impeccable control, with just three walks and 21 strikeouts.
Score prediction: West Fork 3, AGWSR 2
Newman Catholic vs. North Iowa – After a tough week that saw them lose to Northwood-Kensett and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, the Knights have come roaring back. Newman recently completed a six-game winning streak, and scored at least 10 runs in five of those games.
On the mound, freshman Doug Taylor and senior Sammy Kratz compose a dominant 1-2 punch. Both have more than 30 strikeouts, and WHIPS below 1.00. The Knights should be able to win this game in pretty dominant fashion.
Score prediction: Newman Catholic 12, North Iowa 2
DISTRICT 5
Nashua-Plainfield vs. Riceville – At 4-4 in conference play, Riceville finished tied for second place in the Iowa Star-North standings. The Wildcats also recently earned an impressive 9-2 win over Osage on Tuesday night.
Riceville has to hope things will go differently than they did in its 13-1 loss to Nashua-Plainfield on July 1.
Score prediction: Nashua-Plainfield 6, Riceville 2
St. Ansgar vs. Clarksville – Until very late in the season, the Saints had a chance to win the Top of Iowa conference title. Thanks to an 11-1 loss to Newman Catholic on July 3, the Saints finished a game back of the Knights in the standings. Despite that late-season disappointment, 12-3 St. Ansgar is still a team that could go a long way in the playoffs.
Against the one-win Indians, expect the Saints to win easily.
Score prediction: St. Ansgar 13, Clarksville 4
Rockford vs. North Butler – The Warriors have three players hitting over .360 this season, led by Kolton Lyman. Lyman has a batting average of .532, an on-base percentage of .607, and a slugging percentage of .787, with three homers and 13 RBI.
Lyman will be facing a North Butler pitching staff with a collective ERA of 9.09, and an opponent batting average of .331. He shouldn’t have much trouble getting on-base and in turn, Rockford should be able to win by several runs.
Score prediction: Rockford 10, North Butler 1
Class 2A
DISTRICT 3
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Emmetsburg – GHV is currently on a six-game winning streak, and finished in second place in the Top of Iowa West with a 10-3 overall record, and 4-2 om conference play. The Cardinals are led on offense by senior Dalton Graff, who is hitting .410 on the year with an team-high 12 RBI.
Starting with their 16-8 win over Newman Catholic on June 27, the Cardinals have been on a tear, opponents 67-16. GHV will be taking on one-win Emmetsburg, and should win pretty convincingly.
Score prediction: GHV 9, Emmetsburg 2
DISTRICT 6
North Fayette Valley vs. Osage – After starting the year on a four-game losing streak, the Green Devils bounced back by winning five of its next six games. The team will need to rebound from its 9-2 clunker of a loss to Riceville on Tuesday.
The Green Devils have a pair of solid arms in Tyler Oberfoell and Gavin Schaefer, and if one of them is pitching, the Green Devils should be able to beat the Tigerhawks, a team with a collective .167 batting average, and only nine extra base hits on the season.
Score Prediction: Osage 6, North Fayette Valley 3
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
