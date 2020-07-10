Postseason predictions: Area teams kick off district tournaments on Saturday

Score prediction: GT/RA 7, Bishop Garrigan 3

DISTRICT 3

Northwood-Kensett vs. West Hancock – After a four-game winning streak where the Vikings beat teams like Newman Catholic and Lake Mills, Northwood-Kensett came back to earth. The Vikings lost a chance at the conference title with a 14-4 loss to St. Ansgar on July 1, and then dropped their following two games to Osage and Forest City by scores of 13-11 and 15-5.

Despite their recent struggles, expect the Vikings to come out with a win over West Hancock. Two Vikings’ hitters, in Kael Julseth and Cade Hengesteg, are hitting close to .370, while junior pitcher Ethian Tasker has a 1.38 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 24 strikeouts in 20 innings of work.

Going up against a West Hancock squad that only has seven extra base hits on the season, Northwood-Kensett should be able to win this game.

Score Prediction: Northwood-Kensett 9, West Hancock 3