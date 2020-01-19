Moneyball: High-tech analytics key to NIACC baseball's success

After adopting these new-age techniques, the program began to see results right away. In 2015, the team went 49-16 and made it to the third round of the NJCAA Division II World Series.

“Offensively, we saw a huge jump,” Hergert said. “On the pitching end of things, it took a little bit of time to evolve. We ended up winning 20 of our last 21 going into that regional tournament in 2015.”

The technology

The most often used piece of equipment the team uses is called Rapsodo. The system sits in front of home plate in the batting cage and measures the balls' spin rate and speed as it comes off the bat, as well as projected ball distance. Results are projected onto an adjacent wall when players take their swings in the cage and these numbers can be used to determine a player’s training regimen.