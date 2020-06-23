High school teams playing it safe, fans less so, school officials say

DES MOINES — The coaches and high school student-athletes playing baseball and softball across Iowa are doing their best to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, state athletic association officials say.
The fans who are attending those games, on the other hand, are not always as cooperative in practicing social distancing.
Iowa is believed to be the first state where high school student-athletes resumed athletic competition. The state’s summer baseball and softball seasons resumed with practices on June 1 and games on June 15.
Roughly a week into the season, at least a half-dozen Iowa high school baseball and softball teams have experienced disruptions due to players or coaches contracting the new coronavirus, state association officials confirmed.
None of the five cases involving baseball teams have been traced back to games or practices, said Jared Chizek with the Iowa High School Athletics Association.
Chizek said while coaches, players and umpires are doing their best to adhere to the recommended safety protocols established by the state public health department, some school officials have told him fans are not always as cooperative.
“The biggest concern that we’re hearing from athletic directors and school administrators is there’s a lot of interest right now in baseball across the state. It’s the first live entertainment since state basketball,” said Chizek, who said he attended multiple games across the state this past week. “There’s a lot of excitement. But it’s also troublesome for some of our athletic administrators and school administrators as they continue to stress social distancing at these games.”
Chizek said some school officials have expressed concerns that fans are not adhering to recommended social distancing. Fans are sitting close to one another, either in the bleachers or in personal lawn chairs.
According to guidance provided by the state public health and education departments, schools must:
--- limit the use of bleachers for fans
--- encourage fans to bring their own chairs or stand
--- practice social distancing between different household units and accept personal responsibility for public health guidelines.
Chizek said it’s difficult for school officials to police fan activity.
“As one athletic director who reached out said, with nothing else going on, how do you stop two people who are good friends from sitting next to each other,” Chizek said.
The state guidance does not make any recommendation that fans wear a mask or other face covering. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a face covering in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. But some health experts have said the risk of the virus spreading outdoors is lower.
Jean Berger, executive director of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, said the decision to allow summer baseball and softball was “polarizing,” in that parents and others had strong feelings — both for and against — about whether the seasons should take place this summer.
She said only three districts decided not to field a softball team, and the ones that are playing indicated a willingness to take whatever precautionary steps were necessary.
“The people who wanted to play, they were going to do whatever they thought they needed to play,” Berger said. “They were willing to do whatever.”
School districts across Iowa have been choosing to follow the state guidance differently.
Some schools have completely roped off bleachers. Some have a limited number of tickets. Others let fans in and leave it up to them to be responsible.
One thing that has remained consistent throughout baseball and softball diamonds, however, are the lack of masks among spectators.
“I can’t speak to why people are not wearing them other than that’s their personal choice,” Mason City High School Principal Dan Long said. “What I do know is that any of our workers that we have at games are wearing the masks, but outside of that, it doesn’t matter if you’re the home team or the away team. You just see people making their own personal choice at this point of whether or not they choose to wear the mask.”
Said Newman Catholic baseball head coach and athletic director Alex Bohl, “I think being outdoors, the weather, honestly, I really don’t know. I think people are just starting to feel a little more comfortable.”
According to Bohl, Newman Catholic reads off an announcement advising fans to adhere to social distancing and leaves it up to them to make their own decisions regarding the use of bleachers.
“We’re asking adults to just be responsible,” Bohl said. “They should know what’s right, what’s acceptable. They should be able to follow those guidelines without having somebody up in the bleachers calling people out. I just don’t feel that should be necessary.”
As the defending Class 1A state champions, the Knights have seen many fans in the first two home games. Not all of them have been following the guidelines.
“Sometimes you look up there, it’s not necessarily a worry of mine during the games, but sometimes you feel like we could be doing a better job,” Bohl said. “It is difficult when a lot of people want to get out of the house and come watch a ball game. You’ve got to do your best and just act responsibly.”
On June 5, the Central Iowa Metro League sent out guidelines for conference schools to follow. Mason City has 56 tickets that can be given out by players and coaches and fans are instructed to sit together with family and spread out between families. The rest of the fans are told to bring chairs to sit and watch from the outfield.
“What I’ve seen is that fans have been respectful of our guidelines,” Long said. “We’ve got in our stadium signs posted on the seating to help create some spaces. I see people respecting that up in the stands.”
Some other guidelines include concession stands not being allowed, teams sanitizing equipment and teams spacing out as much as possible to minimize risk.
Teams across the state, like Gehlen Catholic and Iowa Falls-Alden, have had to suspend their seasons due to players testing positive for COVID-19. This is a growing concern for coaches.
“If you look at it, with 1A postseason starting on July 11, if somebody comes in contact or tests positive after June 27, the season is over with,” Bohl said. “We have to be responsible adults if we want our season to last.”
Both Bohl and Long say that now is the time to be extra cautious and make sure districts follow the guidelines in place.
Gunnar Davis of the Globe Gazette in Mason City contributed.
