High school teams playing it safe, fans less so, school officials say

According to Bohl, Newman Catholic reads off an announcement advising fans to adhere to social distancing and leaves it up to them to make their own decisions regarding the use of bleachers.

“We’re asking adults to just be responsible,” Bohl said. “They should know what’s right, what’s acceptable. They should be able to follow those guidelines without having somebody up in the bleachers calling people out. I just don’t feel that should be necessary.”

As the defending Class 1A state champions, the Knights have seen many fans in the first two home games. Not all of them have been following the guidelines.

“Sometimes you look up there, it’s not necessarily a worry of mine during the games, but sometimes you feel like we could be doing a better job,” Bohl said. “It is difficult when a lot of people want to get out of the house and come watch a ball game. You’ve got to do your best and just act responsibly.”

On June 5, the Central Iowa Metro League sent out guidelines for conference schools to follow. Mason City has 56 tickets that can be given out by players and coaches and fans are instructed to sit together with family and spread out between families. The rest of the fans are told to bring chairs to sit and watch from the outfield.