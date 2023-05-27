Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Newman Catholic scored four runs in four different innings as the Knights improved to 10-1 with 16-0 win over Nashua-Plainfield Friday.

Doug Taylor, Toby Kesten, Andrew Fitzsimmons, Kellen Kantaris all drove in two runs.

Trev Hickey, Kesten and Fitzsimmons each crossed home twice.

Max Burt allowed just one hit in five innings of work striking out 11 and walking none.

Clear Lake 6, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 2: The Lions used a four-run sixth to break a 2-2 tie and take the win Friday.

Luke Fuhrman drove in three runs and had a double for Clear Lake.

Andrew Theiss fired a complete game allowing just two hits and walking two while striking out 12 in 98 pitches.

Mason City 6, Decorah 2: Jace Berding and Brayden Miller combined to strike out 14 batters as the Riverhawks downed the Vikings Friday.

Berding and Miller allowed just two hits, but had to work around eight walks.

Offensively, Mason City scored in four of six innings at Roosevelt Field.

Kaden Tyler, Lincoln Berding and Justyn Rivera all doubled in the game, while Eli Schultz drove in two in the sixth with a single. Kale Hobart scored twice for the Riverhawks.

Osage 5, Saint Ansgar 0: Sophomore Maddox Cockrum threw a complete-game shutout allowing just two hits.

He struck out six and walked two while throwing only 83 pitches.

Offensively, Nolan Heard went 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice.

Softball

Lake Mills 10, Algona Garrigan 7: The Bulldogs scored in each of the first five innings before holding off a late Garrigan rally to win.

Natalie Brandenberg went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and scored twice to pace Lake Mills offensively.

Brynn Rognes and Brelynne Rogne each collected a pair of hits, while Rognes drove in two runs.

Central Springs 12, North Butler 0: The Panthers scored four runs in each of the first three innings to end the game early.

Eight of Central Springs nine starters collected at least one hit in the game.

Ellyan Ryan tripled and drove in two runs. Sharli Fessler and Lizzy Hamand each drove in two runs, and Aurora Stepleton topped them all with 3 RBIs.

Cooper Klaahsen allowed two hits and struck out five in three innings of work.

West Fork 12, Northwood-Kensett 0: Brooke Rother went 3-for-3 with two doubles and drove in three for the Warhawks in a three-inning win.

Preslee Dickman and Libby Trewin each drove in two runs.

JoAnna Wallace and Trewin each recorded triples.

Rother and Trewin combined to throw a no-hitter striking out five in the process.