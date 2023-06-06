The Forest City Indians baseball team scored 12 of their 15 runs in the third inning and shut out Belmond-Klemme at home to pick up their sixth straight win.

The Indians pitching duo of junior Jack Thompson and sophomore James Hagen nearly had a perfect game against the Broncos, giving up just one walk off of 52 combined pitches. Thompson was responsible for the only baserunner but was still able to pick up his third win of the season with three strike outs in 2 1/3 innings pitched.

Sophomore Corey Thoreson was able to make do with what little opportunities he was given in the game. He was walked twice and hit by a pitch but was able to lead the team in RBIs for the night with his three-run double and is now tied for the most doubles on the team (5).

Part of the Indians success came on their base running, as they were able to steal nine as a team with Thoreson and senior Kellen Moore each with a pair. Moore now sits at fourth in the state with 21 stolen bases to start the year.

Saint Ansgar 18, Rockford 0: The Saints won their fourth straight in dominating fashion and give up just one hit on the road.

Saint Ansgar pitchers Max Beland and Tate Mayer each only gave up one base runner and each struck out five Warrior batters to back up their offenses hot start.

The Saints took an early three-run lead in the first inning and kept the runs coming all the way until the end culminating with a six run fifth inning. Sophomore Jayce Schwiesow went a perfect 4-for-4 with three singles and a double and drove in four runs.

Freshmen Joe Clevenger and Connor Mullenbach combined for nine of the 22 stolen bases for the Saint, with Clevenger leading the team with five on the night.

Game one: Garner Hayfield Ventura 14, Eagle Grove 4. Game two: Eagle Grove 5, GHV 4: The Cardinals lost their lead in game two giving up a pair of runs in the fifth to split the doubleheader.

GHV jumped out to an early lead in game one, scoring six runs in the first three innings. It would put up four runs more in the fourth and fifth innings to end game one early. Senior Owen Pueggel drove in four runs on his three singles, while also scoring three himself and stealing two bases.

The Cardinals weren’t able to keep the momentum rolling into game two as they struck out 12 times and had just five hits. After falling behind 5-4 in the fifth, they were unable to answer back and drop their third game in the Top of Iowa West Conference.

Lake Mills 12, North Union 8: The Bulldogs took the lead with a seven-run fourth inning and picked up their fourth win in the Top of Iowa West Conference.

Lake Mills junior Beau Kaufman went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles which brought his season total to a team leading six on the year. Kaufman was one of the four Bulldogs who scored a pair of runs in their win over the Warriors, who gifted Lake Mills 11 baserunners between five walks and six hit batters.

Janesville 7, Riceville 0: Riceville racked up only three hits and struck out 13 times at home to drop to 4-5.

Janesville broke up a 0-0 tie in the fourth inning with a pair of runs, followed up by five more in the fifth to bring the game out of reach. Riceville struggled offensively all night and gave up 10 strikeouts to Janesville senior Keegan Eastman who picked up his second win of the season.