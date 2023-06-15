The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Forest City softball teams had its second high scoring affair of the season, scoring a combined 60 runs in a Cardinals 35-25 win at home, Wednesday night.

The Cardinals were able to score 35 runs off of eight hits and were walked 26 times and had 12 batters reach base on hit pitches. This set up the team to drive in a combined 30 runs with juniors Sophie Juenger and Aly Derr leading the way with four each.

Freshman Kaylynn Hook, sophomores Patience Katter and Kate Hejlik, and senior Madison Barrett each drove in three runs for G-H-V. Barrett went 3-for-3 with three singles and also scored three runs herself.

Although it was in a losing effort freshman Dru Seglem, sophomore Aubrey Miller and senior Allison Klein each drove in four runs for the Indians. Klein went 3-for-5 and also scored a run herself and is second on the team in hits with 14 on the season.

In their first matchup of the season, the Cardinals and Indians combined for 47 runs in a GHV 31-16 victory.

Clear Lake 8, St. Edmond 7: After trailing 5-0 after the first three innings, the Lions went on a 8-2 run the rest of the game to top the leader of the North Central Conference.

Jezzie Thompson continues to be an efficient two-way player for the Lions. She went 2-for-2 with a triple and a single, drove in a run and scored a pair herself. She threw 117 pitches during her complete game and struck out five batters bringing her to 84 on the year.

Taylor Schwenn continues to lead Clear Lake in RBIs and runs scored. She drove in three runs with a double and a single and scored a pair herself.

Riceville 8, BCLUW 3: The Wildcats scored five runs in the third inning and racked up 13 hits in route to their 15th win of the season.

Junior Zoey Johnson hit her first home run of the season on a solo shot to centerfield in the fifth inning.

Senior Morgan Fair picked up her 10th win of the season after pitching four scoreless innings to start the game. Fellow senior Riley McKenna pitched the final three innings and picked up her first save of the season.

Northwood-Kensett 10, Nashua-Plainfield 7: The Vikings picked up their first win of the season with four runs in the seventh inning.

Northwood-Kensett was able to execute off of the 14 walks that Nashua-Plainfield gifted them along with four hit batters.

Alexandria Hanson-Brandsoy, Topanga Hackenmiller and Lauren Heiken all scored a pair of runs for the Vikings. Heiken also struck out 12 Huskies on 112 pitches and gave up 10 hits and a pair of walks during her complete game.

North Butler 1, Newman Catholic 0: After pitching seven shutout innings Macy Kellar gave up a walk off home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth and snapped the Knights five game win streak.4

Kellar finished the game with 10 strikeouts and allowed seven hits off of her 75 pitches.

The Knights finished the game with just five hits including three singles from Liz Kruckenberg. Newman struck out 10 times and only drew one walk.

The Knights sit at 17-4 overall with a 7-3 record in the Top of Iowa Conference after their third shutout loss of the season.

Saint Ansgar 6, Charles City 1: Sophomore Josie Juhl struck out 13 Comet batters and gave up just a pair of hits in her eighth win of the season.

The Saints had nine hits including a two-run homer from Lia Halfman, her first of the season.

Junior Kinsey Anderson and freshman Makenna Norby each had a pair of singles. Norby is now tied with junior Aspen Falk for the most hits on the team (25).

Humboldt 13, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2: HDC gave up nine unanswered runs to finish the game and dropped its third straight loss of the season.

The Bulldogs allowed six Humboldt batters to reach base safely and also gave up eight stolen bases. They were held to just three hits and struck out six times through five innings.

Belmond-Klemme 5, Lake Mills 2: The Bulldogs trailed all game starting with an early one run deficit after the first inning and were unable to comeback at home.

Senior Finley Rogstad was responsible for the only extra base knocks from the Bulldogs with her pair of doubles.

On the mound, Junior Dottie Byars gave up just eight hits on 101 pitches and went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles in the box.