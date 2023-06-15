OSAGE — Osage rode the arm of senior Drew Tusler along with a nine-run second inning to a 13-1 win against Central Springs at home Wednesday night.

Tusler allowed no hits through the first four innings and finished with just one hit and nine strikeouts along with four walks in his second win on the mound this season. He faced just 21 batters over five innings and was backed up by an offense that cracked nine hits, five of which came in that big second inning surge.

“Our pitching's been really solid all year,” Tusler said. “When you go in and you don’t really have to worry about much because we got the bats started right away, that was really a confidence boost for me just to go out and throw the ball.”

Osage head coach Matt Gast praised his pitcher but knows he’s capable of performing even better.

“He probably didn’t have his best stuff tonight, I mean he was throwing pretty hard and he had good velocity, but he was kind of all over the place,” Gast said. “But he made the pitches when it counted.”

Gast said Tusler’s gotten better in every performance since his first start of the year against Newman Catholic.

Tusler drove in the first run for the Green Devils in the second inning with a bunt down the first base line, and the runs kept rolling in after that. Tusler would score on a throwing error, followed by an RBI double from junior Tristan Mork, who would end up scoring on a balk. Through the rest of the inning, three more runners would score on throwing errors and two on miscommunications between the Panthers infield.

“In high school ball if we can put the ball on the ground, make them field it and make plays that really helps,” Gast said. “They gave us a lot of runs, they had quite a few errors, but if you put the ball in play like we did and we’re making contact that really helps.”

Central Springs head coach Lee Gealow noted that the downfall of his young team all season has been how they respond to adversity and thought they did a good job of responding tonight, regardless of the score.

“We can continue to drill away at fundamentals and game situations and everything baseball, but getting us to be in a good place between the ears, especially as young guys, is really important for us,” Gealow said.

The highlight offensively for the Green Devils came in the third inning when Senior Landon Arends smashed a hit into deep right field and was able to pick up his first triple of the season. Arends became the fourth Osage player to hit a triple this season.

“Quite a bit of people on our team have got triples, so nothing really special, but in the moment, it was pretty cool,” Arends said.

Arends was able to score on a fielder’s choice after his three-base knock and finished the game 2-for-2 with a single and two scores for the Green Devils.

Osage picked up its seventh Top of Iowa Conference win and jumped Saint Ansgar for third place in the standings. With Newman having a strong hold on first place, the Green Devils are hoping for some upsets and plan to control their destiny as best at the can to finish second.

PHOTOS: Central Springs at Osage baseball and softball 061423-spt-osage-cs-bb-1.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-bb-2.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-bb-3.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-bb-4.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-bb-5.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-bb-6.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-sb-1.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-sb-10.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-sb-2.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-sb-3.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-sb-5.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-sb-7.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-sb-8.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-sb-9.JPG 061423-spt-osage-cs-sb-11