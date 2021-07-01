NCAA ruling opens monetary doors for Iowa's Clark

“The thing we just cautioned them about is basketball and academics are first and foremost,’’ Bluder said. “If you’re not good in those two areas, nobody is going to want your name, image or likeness anyway.’’

Clark gets that as well.

That’s why she plans to forge ahead on the basketball court, working to continue to develop her game, while appreciating the new opportunities that exist.

“I’m fortunate that I have a good support group to help me with it all and I’m super grateful for that. I don’t have a lot of spare time right now as it is,’’ Clark said.

Between basketball, academics and just living life, Clark said the chance to earn some dollars is just one more thing that will become part of her routine.

“It’s just adding another thing on top of everything else that I’m already doing,’’ Clark said. “I do know that with this time management is going to become even more important than ever. It can’t become a distraction.’’

Bluder believes the support women’s basketball programs in the state of Iowa receive from fans should create some opportunities for players to benefit from their name, image and likeness.