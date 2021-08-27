 Skip to main content
Area players help Yard Outlaws win division at state baseball
Area players help Yard Outlaws win division at state baseball

The Yard Outlaws championship roster, front row, from left, Kaden Kral, Andrew Fingalsen, Jacob Greiman, Braylan Bull, and Josh Young. Back row, from left, Dane Hanson, Hunter Harms, Peter Hardee, Gavin Lichtsinn, Hunter Sunkle, and Brighton Kraus. Not Pictured:  Drew Hobart, Head Coach Ken Kraus, and assistant coaches Brent Hanson and Steve Kral.

The Yard Outlaws 13U youth baseball team is made up of 12 players from across North Iowa.

On July 16-18, the Outlaws won the silver bracket champion at the Iowa USSSA Division II AA State Championships, held at Creekside Ballpark in Coralville.

The Outlaws are a mix of players from Mason City, Nora Springs, Garner and Forest City.

Mason City players are: Braylan Bull, Andrew Fingalsen, Dane Hanson, Peter Hardee and Drew Hobart. The lone Nora Springs player is Josh Young. The Forest City players are: Hunter Harms, Gavin Lichtsinn, and Hunter Sunkle. And the Garner players are: Jacob Greiman, Kaden Kral, and Brighton Kraus.

Head coach is Ken Kraus of Garner and assistant coaches Brent Hanson (Mason City) and Steve Kral (Garner). The team is affiliated with The Yard, a sports training facility in Mason City.

"It was quite an accomplishment for these young men," Kraus said.

