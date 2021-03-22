Alternative Baseball Organization seeks players, coaches in North Iowa

Taylor Duncan always wanted to participate in competitive sports when he was growing up.
But because of his autism, Duncan was unable to compete in sports due to developmental delays and a social stigma – or preconceived notions – of what he could and couldn’t do.
Instead of giving up, he went on to create his own baseball league, the Alternative Baseball Organization, in Georgia that has grown into a league with teams across the United States.
Now, he’s hoping to bring the Alternative Baseball Organization to Mason City.
“With the support of the community and people continually passing it around, there’s no doubt in my mind that we can make that successful,” Duncan said.
According to the Alternative Baseball Organization’s website, the program provides an authentic baseball experience for teens and adults (15+) with autism and other disabilities for physical and social skills enrichment in life on and off the baseball diamond.
Duncan, 25, started the league in Georgia and has since expanded the league to include teams from over 30 states. The organization has teams in the Midwest, including Rochester, Minnesota, and Indianapolis, Indiana, and is looking to expand into Iowa.
The league follows Major League rules and is a true typical team experience for others in the autism spectrum and special needs.
“We have those of all different disabilities who participate,” Duncan said. “But they must remember too that everybody plays the field independently. There are no buddies, there are no assistants. This is the next step towards a traditional team setting.”
A big reason why Duncan started this journey is the fact that in many rural and suburban areas, there are not many services for those to continue their path toward independence – especially for those who have aged out of the state school system.
“They need something to be a part of so that they can continuously build their skills towards becoming more independent and being able to make important decisions,” Duncan said. “Or it’s going to become yet another epidemic and it’s only going to worsen the social stigma behind that as well.”
Duncan has been nationally recognized by ESPN’s Baseball Tonight, NBC’s Today Show and has even given a presentation at TedXAtlanta. The league was recognized as a Community Hero at an Atlanta Braves game.
He’s hoping to provide an award-winning experience to those who need it here in North Iowa. The program will start up in the summer or fall, depending on COVID-19 and community engagement.
Duncan is adamant that this league will be nothing but positive for those who decide to play in the Mason City area.
“It helps them learn the skills needed for life off the baseball diamond, such as employment,” Duncan said. “They get the opportunity to build the social skills and work together as a team. They’re able to communicate effective plays and that sort of thing during the game.”
For now, the program’s biggest need is a coach/manager for the North Iowa area. Duncan is also hopeful that many players will be interested in joining as well.
If you’re interested in taking part in this league, you can visit alternativebaseball.org. From there, you can click on tabs to play or coach.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.