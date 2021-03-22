Alternative Baseball Organization seeks players, coaches in North Iowa

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have those of all different disabilities who participate,” Duncan said. “But they must remember too that everybody plays the field independently. There are no buddies, there are no assistants. This is the next step towards a traditional team setting.”

A big reason why Duncan started this journey is the fact that in many rural and suburban areas, there are not many services for those to continue their path toward independence – especially for those who have aged out of the state school system.

“They need something to be a part of so that they can continuously build their skills towards becoming more independent and being able to make important decisions,” Duncan said. “Or it’s going to become yet another epidemic and it’s only going to worsen the social stigma behind that as well.”

Duncan has been nationally recognized by ESPN’s Baseball Tonight, NBC’s Today Show and has even given a presentation at TedXAtlanta. The league was recognized as a Community Hero at an Atlanta Braves game.

He’s hoping to provide an award-winning experience to those who need it here in North Iowa. The program will start up in the summer or fall, depending on COVID-19 and community engagement.