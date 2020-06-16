Barta: Ferentz can lead Iowa through troubled waters

IOWA CITY – Gary Barta believes Kirk Ferentz has the ability to lead the Iowa football team through the troubling allegations of racial disparity within the Hawkeye program that surfaced earlier this month.
In an emotion-filled news conference Monday, the Iowa director of athletics fought off tears on several occasions as he discussed racism in the United States and the charges several dozen former Hawkeyes have made surrounding the school’s football program.
Barta also insisted experience has shown Ferentz has what it takes to put the pieces together again at Iowa.
“I do remain confident that Kirk Ferentz can lead this team moving forward,’’ Barta said, pointing to attributes the dean of college coaches has brought to program over the past 21 seasons.
“The on-field success, the community service, the personal development of players, providing NFL opportunities and access, dedication, perseverance, the Wave, the Kid Captain program, all of those things are still there. They’re all still a part of the foundation and who Kirk is.’’
Barta said that foundation is what gives him confidence in Ferentz now.
“That doesn’t excuse what we’re focused on or what we’re talking about, but the foundation remains strong,’’ Barta said. “We need to rebuild trust. We need to get better. Then, we can return to all those positives upon which the foundation was built.’’
That realization came to Barta as he talked with Ferentz in the days immediately after former players began raising concerns on social media.
He became even more convinced as he sat in on an Iowa team meeting last week, listening to Ferentz lay the framework for what turned into a frank, open discussion between Hawkeye players and coaches.
The meeting Ferentz described last week as raw, powerful, emotional, occasionally heated and extremely productive is what Barta labeled a starting point for the healing process and a first step forward for the Hawkeyes.
It’s also something he has seen before from Ferentz.
“Working with him over the last 15 years, there are ways he goes about fixing things that give me confidence that he will be able to accomplish that again,’’ Barta said. “I know how the things have been said over the last week-and-a-half have impacted him. He has shown a willingness to change, he wants to lead that change and I believe he will succeed.’’
Hearing stories from student-athletes in that meeting, talking with his administrative peers of all races and seeing what is taking place nationally, Barta choked up several times as he talked about what he has heard and learned over the past 10 days.
“You can’t help but be impacted when you listen to what people say,’’ he said.
Barta said he joins Ferentz in expecting to learn from the independent review of issues and allegations that the university has hired the Kansas City law firm of Husch Blackwell to conduct regarding issues and allegations of racial disparities within the program.
The allegations extend beyond strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle, who reached a separation agreement with the university on Monday.
Hawkeye assistant coaches Brian Ferentz, Seth Wallace and Phil Parker were all mentioned in allegations made by former players on social media.
Barta said all will looked at, but he added he will wait until the review is complete before reaching additional conclusions or taking additional personnel action.
“I’m not going to pre-determine what I might hear, but clearly if there are personnel issues I need to deal with coming out of that, or if there are decisions that we can bring to the task force, we’ll sort that out as the independent review is concluded,’’ Barta said.
Already concerned about graduation rates for black student-athletes compared to their peers outside of athletics and among the university’s student body in general, Iowa has had a task force in place since 2018 to study that issue.
Barta sees a need to extend the scope of that group’s work in order to make Iowa a more inclusive place for all student-athletes.
“We thought we had accomplished a lot, but clearly, there is still a lot of work that remains to be done,’’ Barta said.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
