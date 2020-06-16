Barta: Ferentz can lead Iowa through troubled waters

That realization came to Barta as he talked with Ferentz in the days immediately after former players began raising concerns on social media.

He became even more convinced as he sat in on an Iowa team meeting last week, listening to Ferentz lay the framework for what turned into a frank, open discussion between Hawkeye players and coaches.

The meeting Ferentz described last week as raw, powerful, emotional, occasionally heated and extremely productive is what Barta labeled a starting point for the healing process and a first step forward for the Hawkeyes.

It’s also something he has seen before from Ferentz.

“Working with him over the last 15 years, there are ways he goes about fixing things that give me confidence that he will be able to accomplish that again,’’ Barta said. “I know how the things have been said over the last week-and-a-half have impacted him. He has shown a willingness to change, he wants to lead that change and I believe he will succeed.’’

Hearing stories from student-athletes in that meeting, talking with his administrative peers of all races and seeing what is taking place nationally, Barta choked up several times as he talked about what he has heard and learned over the past 10 days.