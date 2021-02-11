Ball, Curley power Newman Catholic girls basketball to regional win over Rockford

The duo of senior Kealan Curley and junior Elyse Ball may have had its best game of the year for the Newman Catholic girls basketball team on Thursday night.

And it couldn't have come at a better time.

The two combined for 37 points in a 47-30 first round Class 1A regional win over Rockford in Mason City. Ball scored 22 points, while Curley added 15 of her own.

"It's really exciting, because I worked hard all season and in the offseason," Ball said. "I finally got it and it's just a huge accomplishment. It's exciting because I'm still playing with my best friends and we're still going strong."

The Knights didn't necessarily look like they would be the team moving on in the first quarter. Rockford came out and played solid defense, but Newman Catholic led, 9-8, after the first quarter.

But Newman Catholic responded by dominating the next eight minutes of play. The Knights outscored the visitors, 15-2, in the second quarter to take a 24-10 lead into halftime.

"We just kind of came out a little slow," Newman Catholic head coach Keely Weiner said. "We've got to be stronger, move the ball and just hit our shots."