Ball control a priority for Iowa against opportunistic Illinois

Every week, Iowa football players get an earful of advice about ball security.
But hold on, this week it matters more than ever as the Hawkeyes prepare to face opportunistic Illinois.
“That they’ll come after whoever they need to come after and try to rip the ball out,’’ Iowa offensive guard Cole Banwart said. “That’s what they do.’’
Heading into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium, the Fighting Illini again rank among the nation’s most proficient teams in taking the ball out of opponent’s hands.
Illinois ranks sixth in the nation in averaging 2.6 takeaways per game.
Coach Lovie Smith’s defense is 10th in the nation in forcing 1.4 fumbles per game and is 13th nationally in turnover margin at a plus 1.2 per game.
“That’s been in our DNA for a long time,’’ Smith said. “Our number one goal going into the every game is always to win the turnover battle. We’re always looking for that plus-three edge per game. If you do that, you’re going to put yourself in a pretty good position to win.’’
That is something the Fighting Illini last accomplished against the Hawkeyes in 2008.
Smith said a 63-0 loss to Iowa two years ago in Champaign, Ill., still gnaws at his players, providing motivation that helped the Illini compete against the Hawkeyes a year ago before Iowa used four Keith Duncan field goals to claim a 19-10 win last season at Kinnick Stadium.
In some respects, the Hawkeyes beat the Illini at their own game to earn that victory.
Iowa forced three turnovers in the win while becoming one of two Big Ten teams last season to not turn the ball over at least twice against Illinois.
“Coach Smith, historically in the NFL and in college has had really good turnover takeaway teams,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “They are opportunistic, fundamentally sound.’’
Jake Hansen continues to be in the middle of that action for the Fighting Illini.
The senior linebacker has been involved in 14 takeaways during the last two seasons, the most of any player in the nation.
During that timeframe, Hansen has forced eight fumbles recovered by Illinois, has recovered three fumbles he did not force and has intercepted three passes.
Ferentz calls Hansen “a tremendous football player, very active. He’s all over the place and it’s that way in every game.’’
Hansen is among the reasons ball security is front and center this week in a match-up between two of the Big Ten’s most productive rushing attacks.
He leads an Illinois defense built on game-changing takeaways.
Seven Fighting Illini players have had a hand in at least one of the team’s 13 takeaways during its 2-3 start, adding to a collection of plays that has taken the ball out of the opponent’s hands at least twice in 11 of its last 14 Big Ten games.
Illinois has accomplished that in each of its last four games, including turning Rutgers over three times and Nebraska five times in its most recent games.
“We always want our players to be in a position where they are trying to take the ball away. We don’t want to rely on the other team making a mistake,’’ Smith said.
Instead, Fighting Illini players work to create that opportunity. They practice techniques to strip the ball away from an opponent.
“Good defenses, that’s what they do,’’ Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent said. “They’re built to try to take the ball away from you. Ball security is something we talk about every day because we know that every good defense we face is going to key on that. It’s up to us to protect it.’’
Iowa fumbled the ball twice last week against Nebraska, losing one.
“That’s two too many and one too many turnovers,’’ Ferentz said. “We have to take care of the ball. If you’re going to have a winning team, you have to do that and whenever you play an opponent as good at getting the takeaways as these guys are, it’s going to be a point of emphasis.’’
The Hawkeyes will work this week to make certain that the ball is protected, bringing that second hand to the ball at contact points and not putting themselves in a position for an Illini player to go get it.
“We know Illinois will try to take it away,’’ Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette said. “They’ll be in there doing what they can. It’s something we’ll be thinking about constantly. We have to take care of it.’’
Banwart said that will be a collaborative effort.
“We all have to do our part to keep the ball in our hands,’’ Banwart said. “This week as much as ever, that will be big for us.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!