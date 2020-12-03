Ball control a priority for Iowa against opportunistic Illinois

Illinois has accomplished that in each of its last four games, including turning Rutgers over three times and Nebraska five times in its most recent games.

“We always want our players to be in a position where they are trying to take the ball away. We don’t want to rely on the other team making a mistake,’’ Smith said.

Instead, Fighting Illini players work to create that opportunity. They practice techniques to strip the ball away from an opponent.

“Good defenses, that’s what they do,’’ Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent said. “They’re built to try to take the ball away from you. Ball security is something we talk about every day because we know that every good defense we face is going to key on that. It’s up to us to protect it.’’

Iowa fumbled the ball twice last week against Nebraska, losing one.

“That’s two too many and one too many turnovers,’’ Ferentz said. “We have to take care of the ball. If you’re going to have a winning team, you have to do that and whenever you play an opponent as good at getting the takeaways as these guys are, it’s going to be a point of emphasis.’’