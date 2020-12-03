Awards will be announced Saturday for Iowa high school dancers

After two weeks of anticipation, dancers from high schools and colleges across Iowa finally will see the payoff Saturday when the Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Association hands out awards for this year's championships in a virtual ceremony.
"That will stream at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, and you go to our event website — isdtalive.com — to watch the awards ceremony," ISDTA Executive Director Andrea Dana said. "That will be for solos, team, college and also our special awards.”
That's when Clear Lake's Emily LeFevre will find out if she is a four-time state champion in solo competition; four others, including Pleasant Valley's Josie Kaffenberger, hope to become repeat state champions; and two other former champions learn if they can regain their titles. Meanwhile, teams find out how they fared in 15 categories, with as many as 13 enrollment classes within those categories.
The atmosphere won't be quite the same as other years, but it's just one more thing altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams won't be crammed onto the floor of Wells Fargo Arena to learn their fates. That's not possible with social distancing.
"We feel this is the best way," Dana said of the virtual ceremony. "Teams are doing special things to watch the ceremony and celebrate what they did. There are a lot of unique ideas out there.”
It would have been impossible to present the awards on the same day as the competition — the typical format — because no judges were in the arena. Instead of sitting courtside and evaluating the performances as they took place, the judges, who come to the event from across the country, stayed home this year and did their judging by watching video performances days later.
The pandemic created obstacles for months. Dancers didn't know if they would be allowed to compete. Then the season was shortened. Social distancing changed what teams could do in their routines. And there were not as many opportunities to prepare and perform.
The time frame of the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships also was affected. Instead of having solo competition in late October in Newton and the two-day team competition a month later in Des Moines, everything was combined into a three-day affair the week before Thanksgiving in Des Moines. Team competition was held in Wells Fargo Arena, while solos were performed across the street in Hy-Vee Hall, which had hosted some of the team competition in past years.
“That’s a huge highlight (having all team performances in Wells Fargo)," Dana said. "It was so fun for teams."
But fewer teams got to enjoy it because of the pandemic.
“We were down about 30 schools only and about 10 college teams, so that equated to a little over 100 routines that we didn’t have," Dana said. "But, we had a record number of soloists this year, 780, which is crazy.
Attendance, which normally would be about 10,000 spectators, also was down this year, "to a little over 3,000," Dana said. Restrictions put in place on the eve of the event by Gov. Kim Reynolds likely lowered numbers further. Spectators — most wearing face coverings — appeared to comply with the regulations.
Fewer spectators and fewer competitors definitely hurt the bottom line.
"It does put a financial hit on our organization, it sure does," Dana said. "We felt it was incredibly important to give this experience to these kids. Thankfully, the board and the executive director before me, my mother, Kathy (Enyart), they were wise enough to have a backup fund in event of bad weather, not a pandemic. We do have some resources, but it’s definitely not something we can do year over year.”
For one year, though, things seemed to work out as well as could be expected.
"Surreal, unbelievable, grateful," Dana said, describing her feelings at the conclusion of the three-day event. "It's pretty humbling right now in this moment."
