Awards will be announced Saturday for Iowa high school dancers

After two weeks of anticipation, dancers from high schools and colleges across Iowa finally will see the payoff Saturday when the Iowa State Dance & Drill Team Association hands out awards for this year's championships in a virtual ceremony.

"That will stream at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, and you go to our event website — isdtalive.com — to watch the awards ceremony," ISDTA Executive Director Andrea Dana said. "That will be for solos, team, college and also our special awards.”

That's when Clear Lake's Emily LeFevre will find out if she is a four-time state champion in solo competition; four others, including Pleasant Valley's Josie Kaffenberger, hope to become repeat state champions; and two other former champions learn if they can regain their titles. Meanwhile, teams find out how they fared in 15 categories, with as many as 13 enrollment classes within those categories.

The atmosphere won't be quite the same as other years, but it's just one more thing altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams won't be crammed onto the floor of Wells Fargo Arena to learn their fates. That's not possible with social distancing.

"We feel this is the best way," Dana said of the virtual ceremony. "Teams are doing special things to watch the ceremony and celebrate what they did. There are a lot of unique ideas out there.”