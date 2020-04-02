Athletes, colleges deal with recruiting challenges amid shutdown

For many of the best high school athletes, spring is when decisions – often the biggest of their young lives – are usually made about future endeavors.
In a normal year, athletes would be making visits to schools, and college commitments would be getting made.
This is not a normal year.
For local college and high school athletes, 2020 has been strange. At NIACC, as with the rest of the college sports world, spring sports have been canceled. The school’s ball fields, normally occupied by the highly regarded baseball and softball programs, sit empty this spring.
With no games being played and the school shut down due to COVID-19 concerns, the coaches and players have had to adjust to their new reality.
“We’re adapting,” interim head baseball coach Drew Sannes said. “It’s very different and challenging. We’re doing our best to make sure our players are taken care of, both in the classroom and also making sure that they have places to work out, even if it’s in their homes.”
Sannes has accepted the fact that his program will not be playing baseball games anytime soon, and instead has pivoted to helping his players prepare for their summer league commitments. Players and students had to leave NIACC’s dorms and campus recently, and are doing their personalized workouts from home.
“We provide them certain things that we’re working on on a daily basis,” Sannes said. “Pitchers all have individual plans. Hitters are all under the umbrella and grouped by their individual needs on a daily basis. They have their weight stuff, which was taken care of before. In terms of the baseball side of things, it’s pretty geared towards their individual needs at this point.”
As a junior college, NIACC keeps players for two seasons before they ideally move on to a bigger college program. With the rest of the season being called off, the challenge is now on the coaches to make sure their athletes still get looked at by four-year schools.
“This piece is always a challenge, but one that can be managed,” NIACC softball coach Dan Gratz said. “At our level, we are able to play a fall season, so we have plenty more opportunities for our athletes to be evaluated by four-year schools in game settings. We are heavily data-driven, meaning we have plenty of quantitative data, along with video that four-year coaches can rely on as well.”
Sannes and his coaches have met with each of their players and mapped out a plan for where the athletes want to go, and have done their best to boost their recruiting profile.
This week, spring athletes received some good news, as the NCAA and NJCAA announced that all spring sports athletes will receive an extra year of eligibility due to the season's cancellation.
"We’ve been able to send video, and we’ve been active promoting them on lots of social media platforms at this point," Sannes said. "We've been reaching out to coaches, but for right now, everyone is in wait-and-see mode. Whatever happens happens, and we’ll roll with the punches and make sure our players get to the places they need to be."
At the high school level, the shutdown has made things a bit more hectic for the junior class.
The shutdowns don’t affect next year’s recruiting class all that much, as most college sports programs have already locked in their 2020-2021 rosters. The high school athletes that are most negatively impacted are this year’s juniors, who normally would be making visits, and most likely pick their school before starting their senior year.
Osage junior Spencer Mooberry is in the process of choosing a school and a wrestling program, but with a ban on on-campus visits, he has had to put the process on hold.
The NJCAA has instituted a recruiting "dead period" through April 15, and on Wednesday, the NCAA announced that it has extended its own dead period to May 31, with the junior college level likely to follow suit.
“It definitely is making life a little bit more difficult now that they put a recruiting ban on,” Mooberry said. “You can’t go on campus until April 15th as of now, and I’m sure that’ll get pushed back even further. I’ve had a couple visits get canceled, and I plan on rescheduling them.”
For now, all the coaches at both the high school and college levels can do is try to help their athletes train safely, and promote them as best they can.
While not being able to watch and evaluate athletes is not ideal, once the games get going again, Sannes says his program will waste no time. There is always a plan for the future, even if that future is uncertain.
"Once they do get to play, there’s going to be plenty of people out watching their games," Sannes said. "We have at least thought about how we are going to attack it moving forward. As long as you have a plan in place, you can always adjust off of it."
