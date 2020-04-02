Athletes, colleges deal with recruiting challenges amid shutdown

“We provide them certain things that we’re working on on a daily basis,” Sannes said. “Pitchers all have individual plans. Hitters are all under the umbrella and grouped by their individual needs on a daily basis. They have their weight stuff, which was taken care of before. In terms of the baseball side of things, it’s pretty geared towards their individual needs at this point.”

As a junior college, NIACC keeps players for two seasons before they ideally move on to a bigger college program. With the rest of the season being called off, the challenge is now on the coaches to make sure their athletes still get looked at by four-year schools.

“This piece is always a challenge, but one that can be managed,” NIACC softball coach Dan Gratz said. “At our level, we are able to play a fall season, so we have plenty more opportunities for our athletes to be evaluated by four-year schools in game settings. We are heavily data-driven, meaning we have plenty of quantitative data, along with video that four-year coaches can rely on as well.”

Sannes and his coaches have met with each of their players and mapped out a plan for where the athletes want to go, and have done their best to boost their recruiting profile.