At least Iowa has its memorable win over Wisconsin

It didn’t end the way they wanted, but the 2020 Iowa football team will always have a memorable finale to remember from their unique season.
The final snap of the Hawkeyes’ 6-2 season came on a snowy December day at Kinnick Stadium, where players celebrated Iowa’s first win over Wisconsin since 2015 by making snow angels on the turf at the conclusion of a 28-7 victory.
“We had some pretty good moments to finish on right there,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Sunday. “Winning that game, being in that locker room, if that’s where I got the COVID, that day, I’ll take it. It was worth it. That Saturday, it was worth it.’’
One of the memories of a lifetime, one of many the 22nd-year Hawkeye coach collected during one of the most unusual seasons of his career.
Unusual, unique, but memory filled.
Ferentz understood the feelings of the moment when he had to tell his team that their hopes of winning one last game together had ended with the cancelation of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl because of COVID-19 issues within the Missouri program.
He encouraged his team to move beyond the disappointment Hawkeyes shared Sunday when they were denied a chance to end the season with a seventh straight win following the team’s 0-2 start.
“This has certainly been one of those years where you don’t assume anything is going to happen. You take nothing for granted,’’ Ferentz said.
“I think a healthy thing for all of us to do, and I encouraged our team to do this, is to take a step back and appreciate what we were able to do because back in August, it looked like we weren’t going to have an opportunity to do anything.’’
First, they dealt with the on-again, off-season, on-again season.
Then, they grew as a team which was ultimately defined by a dominating defense and an offense which scored an average of 31.8 points per game, second only to Ohio State in the Big Ten.
Behind the strength of an offensive line that had six players receive some sort of all-conference mention, the rushing attack led by Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent allowed the Hawkeyes to overcome an 0-2 start and finish second in the Big Ten West Division.
Ferentz wants this Iowa team to remember that about this season.
“So let’s appreciate those eight games we had together, all the time we had together,’’ he said.
That includes everything from canceled spring practices to open and frank discussions about racial inequities within the program that surfaced in the summer, long before fall camp started and was then halted because of the coronavirus.
It includes the way it bonded and overcame an 0-2 start, games decided by a combined five points, that preceded the six-game win streak the Hawkeyes never had a chance to extend.
“It’s been amazing what they’ve done, especially the last six games,’’ Ferentz said. “The way they performed, the way they prepared, the dedication they’ve shown. If you look at how these guys have handled things, it’s really remarkable.’’
Ferentz mentions this year’s team among the most memorable he has coached, sharing a connection with a 2004 team which won its last eight games following a 2-2 start and a 2008 team which was 3-3 before winning six of its last seven.
The 2020 Hawkeyes sent Ferentz a clear message about what they were about as well earlier this month.
When Iowa paused its initial preparations for the bowl game that never happened because of an uptick in COVID-19 issues within the Hawkeye program, Ferentz met with the team’s leadership group to see if wanted proceed or simply call it a year at that point.
“It’s one of my prouder moments of this season, quite frankly, because the response was a very resounding, ‘Yes.’ They were clear to a man,’’ Ferentz said. “The attitude was we had come this far. Every guy wanted to finish this thing out, play one more final game together.’’
That didn’t happen, but that, too, will be part of the legacy of this Iowa team.
“This group, they’ve handled disappointment in stride. They’ve handled all kinds of things in stride. They’ve stayed together, and they’ve pushed forward and collectively, they’ve done some really impressive things,’’ Ferentz said.
“For a lot of reasons, this is a year we’ll all remember. And we’ll all remember this team for the way they’ve handled things.’’