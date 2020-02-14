You are the owner of this article.
Area wrestlers ready to battle for spots at state tournament
Saturday is a big day for area high school wrestlers.

Dozens of area athletes will compete at their respective district meets, eager to win a spot at next week’s state tournament in Des Moines. For a few, Saturday will be another big milestone after several months of hard work. For others, it will be the end of the road. 

There are plenty of intriguing story lines to keep an eye on. Mason City’s Schriever brothers, Cullan and Colby, are both hoping to end their season on the podium, with Cullan shooting for an opportunity to win his third state title, while Colby hopes to get a chance at his first. 

In Britt, six West Hancock wrestlers will vie for state spots. Tanner Hagen, Tate Hagen, and Chandler Redenius are hoping for return trips, while teammates Mathew Francis, Bryer Subject, and Cole Kelly are fighting for spots of their own. 

Eleven wrestlers will compete at districts for Lake Mills, while eight will make the trip for Osage. 

Here are the area wrestlers who will be competing at the districts meets. 

Algona

Jacob Zabka - 106

Luke McKenna - 152

Cole Lewis - 195

Andrew Hamilton - 220

Gavin Meints - 285

Central Springs

Clayton McDonough -113

Bryce McDonough - 120

Brock Mathers - 126

Clear Lake

Max Currier - 113

Sam Nelson -126

Conner Morey - 132

Dylan Kruckenberg - 195

Charles City

 Alec Staudt - 138

Elliot Sinnwell - 170

Caden Collins - 182

Jack Sindlinger - 195

Tino Tamayor - 220

Chase Crooks - 285

Forest City

Kellen Moore -113

Brock Moore - 120

Kristian Gunderson - 152

Reese Moore - 182

Austin Kelso - 285

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Zach Feld - 106

Luke Brown - 145

Jared Shaw - 160

Adam Heflin - 170

Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Carl Barkema - 138

David Cornejo - 145

Lake Mills

Kinser Hanson - 106

Jack Ramaker - 120

Jimmy Gallardo - 126

Alex Beaty - 132

Dalton Thorson - 138

Brett Peterson - 145

Casey Hanson - 152

Elijiah Wagner - 160

Ashten Love - 170

Drake Harnish - 182

Brayden Lindeman - 195

Mason City

Kale DiMarco - 106

Jace Rhodes - 113

Cullan Schriever - 126

Connor Weimann - 132

Cooper Weimann - 138

Colby Schriever - 145

Ben Lorrence - 152

Riley Monahan - 160

Aiden Colby - 170

Carter Gorder - 285

Northwood-Kensett

Treycen Rollene - 106

Caden Schrage - 132

Drake Tiedemann - 138

Gideon Rollene - 220

Osage

Nicholas Fox - 120

Joe Sullivan - 126

Averee Abben - 132

Ryan Adams - 138

Zach Williams - 160

Spencer Mooberry - 170

Keaton Muller - 182

Barrett Muller - 220

Rockford

Kole Menne - 220

Riceville

Lawson Losee - 145

Drew Fox - 160

Chris Eastman - 285

St. Ansgar

Nathan Brumm - 113

West Fork

Kale Peterson - 106

Levi Janssen - 285

West Hancock

Bryer Subject - 152

Mathew Francis - 170

Cole Kelly - 182

Tate Hagen - 195

Tanner Hagen - 220

Chandler Redenius - 285

