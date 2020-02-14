Area wrestlers ready to battle for spots at state tournament

Saturday is a big day for area high school wrestlers.
Dozens of area athletes will compete at their respective district meets, eager to win a spot at next week’s state tournament in Des Moines. For a few, Saturday will be another big milestone after several months of hard work. For others, it will be the end of the road.
There are plenty of intriguing story lines to keep an eye on. Mason City’s Schriever brothers, Cullan and Colby, are both hoping to end their season on the podium, with Cullan shooting for an opportunity to win his third state title, while Colby hopes to get a chance at his first.
In Britt, six West Hancock wrestlers will vie for state spots. Tanner Hagen, Tate Hagen, and Chandler Redenius are hoping for return trips, while teammates Mathew Francis, Bryer Subject, and Cole Kelly are fighting for spots of their own.
Eleven wrestlers will compete at districts for Lake Mills, while eight will make the trip for Osage.
Here are the area wrestlers who will be competing at the districts meets.
Algona
Jacob Zabka - 106
Luke McKenna - 152
Cole Lewis - 195
Andrew Hamilton - 220
Gavin Meints - 285
Central Springs
Clayton McDonough -113
Bryce McDonough - 120
Brock Mathers - 126
Clear Lake
Max Currier - 113
Sam Nelson -126
Conner Morey - 132
Dylan Kruckenberg - 195
Charles City
Alec Staudt - 138
Elliot Sinnwell - 170
Caden Collins - 182
Jack Sindlinger - 195
Tino Tamayor - 220
Chase Crooks - 285
Forest City
Kellen Moore -113
Brock Moore - 120
Kristian Gunderson - 152
Reese Moore - 182
Austin Kelso - 285
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Zach Feld - 106
Luke Brown - 145
Jared Shaw - 160
Adam Heflin - 170
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Carl Barkema - 138
David Cornejo - 145
Lake Mills
Kinser Hanson - 106
Jack Ramaker - 120
Jimmy Gallardo - 126
Alex Beaty - 132
Dalton Thorson - 138
Brett Peterson - 145
Casey Hanson - 152
Elijiah Wagner - 160
Ashten Love - 170
Drake Harnish - 182
Brayden Lindeman - 195
Mason City
Kale DiMarco - 106
Jace Rhodes - 113
Cullan Schriever - 126
Connor Weimann - 132
Cooper Weimann - 138
Colby Schriever - 145
Ben Lorrence - 152
Riley Monahan - 160
Aiden Colby - 170
Carter Gorder - 285
Northwood-Kensett
Treycen Rollene - 106
Caden Schrage - 132
Drake Tiedemann - 138
Gideon Rollene - 220
Osage
Nicholas Fox - 120
Joe Sullivan - 126
Averee Abben - 132
Ryan Adams - 138
Zach Williams - 160
Spencer Mooberry - 170
Keaton Muller - 182
Barrett Muller - 220
Rockford
Kole Menne - 220
Riceville
Lawson Losee - 145
Drew Fox - 160
Chris Eastman - 285
St. Ansgar
Nathan Brumm - 113
West Fork
Kale Peterson - 106
Levi Janssen - 285
West Hancock
Bryer Subject - 152
Mathew Francis - 170
Cole Kelly - 182
Tate Hagen - 195
Tanner Hagen - 220
Chandler Redenius - 285