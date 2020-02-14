Area wrestlers ready to battle for spots at state tournament

Saturday is a big day for area high school wrestlers.

Dozens of area athletes will compete at their respective district meets, eager to win a spot at next week’s state tournament in Des Moines. For a few, Saturday will be another big milestone after several months of hard work. For others, it will be the end of the road.

There are plenty of intriguing story lines to keep an eye on. Mason City’s Schriever brothers, Cullan and Colby, are both hoping to end their season on the podium, with Cullan shooting for an opportunity to win his third state title, while Colby hopes to get a chance at his first.

In Britt, six West Hancock wrestlers will vie for state spots. Tanner Hagen, Tate Hagen, and Chandler Redenius are hoping for return trips, while teammates Mathew Francis, Bryer Subject, and Cole Kelly are fighting for spots of their own.

Eleven wrestlers will compete at districts for Lake Mills, while eight will make the trip for Osage.

Here are the area wrestlers who will be competing at the districts meets.

Algona