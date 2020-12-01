Area wrestlers highlight preseason rankings



As the 2020 calendar makes its final turn into December, wrestling season is finally here. Early in the season, there are many wrestlers to keep an eye on.

Iowa wrestling website "The Predicament" released its season-opening rankings earlier this week, with many area wrestlers highlighting the list.

Defending Class 2A champion Osage goes into the year ranked No. 2 in the state, with four wrestlers ranked in the top four in their respective weight classes.

Two area wrestlers go into the season ranked No. 1 – Osage's Nick Fox and West Fork's Kale Peterson

Area wrestlers are bolded.

Class 1A

Team Rankings

1. Don Bosco

2. Lisbon

3. Logan-Magnolia

4. West Sioux

5. New London

6. Lake Mills

7. Woodbury Central

8. Underwood

9. Mount Ayr

10. Hull Western Christian