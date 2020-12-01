Area wrestlers highlight preseason rankings

As the 2020 calendar makes its final turn into December, wrestling season is finally here. Early in the season, there are many wrestlers to keep an eye on.
Iowa wrestling website "The Predicament" released its season-opening rankings earlier this week, with many area wrestlers highlighting the list.
Defending Class 2A champion Osage goes into the year ranked No. 2 in the state, with four wrestlers ranked in the top four in their respective weight classes.
Two area wrestlers go into the season ranked No. 1 – Osage's Nick Fox and West Fork's Kale Peterson
Area wrestlers are bolded.
Class 1A
Team Rankings
1. Don Bosco
2. Lisbon
3. Logan-Magnolia
4. West Sioux
5. New London
6. Lake Mills
7. Woodbury Central
8. Underwood
9. Mount Ayr
10. Hull Western Christian
Individual Rankings
106
1. Kale Petersen, So., West Fork
2. Drew Ehlen, So., Mount Ayr
3. Kendrick Huck, So., Nashua-Plainfield
4. Kinser Hanson, So., Lake Mills
5. Easton Schlabaugh, So., Highland Riverside
6. Dalton Ervin, Jr., Moravia
7. Jacob Downey, Jr., Logan Magnolia
8. Eli Becerra, Fr., Missouri Valley
9. Lucas Fehr, So., West Bend-Mallard
10. Brody Brisker, Fr., Wilton
126
1. Beau Klingensmith, Sr., Woodbury Central
2. Damon Huston, Sr., Midland
3. Stevie Barnes, Jr., Underwood
4. Clayton McDonough, Jr., Central Springs
5. Cade Siebrecht, Jr., Lisbon
6. Cameron Clark, Jr., West Sioux
7. Trey Lashbrook, Sr., AGWSR
8. Bryce Shaha, Sr., Mount Ayr
9. Brooks Meyer, Sr., Denver
10. Sean Thompson, Jr., Logan Magnolia
138
1. Robert Avila, Jr., Lisbon
2. Wyat Reisz, So., Logan-Magnolia
3. Isaac Schimmels, Sr., Denver
4. Randy Jimenez, Sr., SE Warren
5. Jordan Khommanyvong, Sr., South Central Calhoun
6. Karter Decker, So., MFL-Mar-Mac
7. Bryce McDonough, Jr., Central Springs
8. Nolan Moore, Jr., Oakland Riverside
9. Seth Danker, Sr., ACGC
10. Dalton Thorson, Sr., Lake Mills
152
1. Briar Reisz, Sr., Logan-Magnolia
2. Lawson Losee, Jr., Riceville
3. Jace Mulder, So., Hull Western Christian
4. Jaydon Knight, So., Mount Ayr
5. Connor Golston, So., Morovia
6. Max Magayna, Fr. Columbus Catholic
7. Owen Kime, Sr., Sumner-Fredericksburg
8. Josh Glendening, So., New London
9. Garrett Sarringer, Sr., Sibley-Ocheyedan
10. Nick Hageman, Sr., Beckman Catholic
160
1. Cael Frost, Sr., Don Bosco
2. Casey Hanson, Sr., Lake Mills
3. Tate Entriken, Jr., Hudson
4. Gabe McGeough, Jr., MFL-Mar-Mac
5. Bryer Subject, Sr., West Hancock
6. TJ Lau, Sr., East Buchanan
7. Jack Clarahan, So., Sigourney-Keota
8. Zach Taylor, Sr., South Winn
9. Jackson Wray, Sr., East Mills
10. Drake Tiedemann, Jr., Northwood-Kensett
182
1. Carson Tenold, Jr., Don Bosco
2. Carson Lynott, Jr., West Sioux
3. Elijah Wagner, Sr., Lake Mills
4. Jackson Dewald, So., Westwood Sloan
5. Ty Dennison, Sr., Woodbury Central
6. Cayden Miller, Jr., Midland
7. Chase Wickwire, So., Belle Plaine
8. Mason Juhl, Sr., Pekin
9. Aaron McAlister, Sr., Coon Rapids Bayard
10. Kolben Miller, Jr., North Butler-Clarksville
195
1. Tristan Mulder, Sr., Hull Western Christian
2. Matthew Francis, Jr., West Hancock
3. Trevor Thompson, Sr., South Hamilton
4. Currey Jacobs, Sr., New London
5. Cedric Yoder, Sr., Don Bosco
6. Jeramie Kane, Sr., BGm Brooklyn
7. Brodie Anderson, Jr., Manson NW Webster
8. Dalton Calkins, Jr., SW Valley
9. Corey Coleman, Sr., Treynor
10. Trumon Krob, Sr., Lisbon
220
1. Cole Clark, Sr., Lisbon
2. Derek Anderson, Sr., Hinton
3. Tallen Meyers, Sr., SW Valley
4. Damon Meyer, Sr., South Winn
5. Jared Thiry, So., Don Bosco
6. Luke Recker, Sr., East Buchannan
7. Cole Kelly, Sr., West Hancock
8. Mitchell Marr, Jr., Riceville
9. Sam Vonnahme, Sr., I-35
10. Chris Gardner, Sr., Underwood
Class 2A
Team Rankings
1. West Delaware
2. Osage
3. Sgt. Bluff Luton
4. Davenport Assumption
5. Crestwood
6. Union
7. Centerville
8. Central Lyon
9. ND-WB-Danville
10. Solon
113
1. Camron Phetxoumphone, Jr., Webster City
2. McKinley Robbins, So., Greene County
3. Carter Koltohoff, Jr., BCLUW
4. Osvaldo Ocampo, Sr., Sheldon
5. Carson Less, So, West Delaware
6. Jakob Regan, So., Waukon
7. Jack Showalter, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL
8. Collin Holm, Fr., Decorah
9. Logan Powers, Fr., Roland-Story
10. Tucker Stangel, Fr., Osage
126
1. Carter Fousek, Jr., Crestwood
2. Brandon O'Brien, Sr., Independence
3. Dominic Ridout, Jr., East Marshall
4. Chase Fiser, Jr., Bondurant-Farrar
5. Ty Koedam, So., Sgt. Bluff Luton
6. Ael Ihle, Sr. Gilbert
7. Alex Beaver, Sr., West Liberty
8. Joe Weaver, Sr., Atlantic-CAM
9. Blake Engel, Jr., West Delaware
10. Kellen Moore, So., Forest City
132
1. Matthew Lewis, Sr., Centerville
2. Averee Abben, Sr., Osage
3. Grifen Molle, Sr., NDWB-Danville
4. Kolten Crawford, Sr., Union
5. Brock Moore, Sr., Forest City
6. Logan Arp, Jr., South Tama
7. Chase Thomas, So., Crestwood
8. Sam Nelson, Sr., Clear Lake
9. Kanon Ekstam, Sr., Bondurant-Farrar
10. Carter Straw, So., Independence
145
1. Nick Fox, So., Osage
2. Isaac Bryan, Sr., Sgt. Bluff Luton
3. Reed Abbas, Sr., Calrion-Goldfield-Dows
4. Logan Peyton, So., West Delaware
5. Shea Parkis, Jr., Kuemper Catholic
6. Caleb Ebert, Sr., Solon
7. Roush Jaeger, Sr., Charles City
8. Zander Ernst, Jr., Ridge View
9. Nick Gasca, Sr., Webster City
10. Ethan DeLeon, So., Bishop Heelan
152
1. Jack Gaukel, Sr., Sgt. Bluff-Luton
2. Tyler Brown, Sr., Winterset
3. Colby Tool, Sr., Prairie City Monroe
4. Jackson Rolfs, Sr., Decorah
5. Carl Barkema, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL
6. Jadyn Peyton, Jr., West Delaware
7. Stone Schmitz, Jr., Union
8. Alex Casey, Sr., Anamosa
9. Eli Rose, Sr., Grinnell
10. Parker Teronnez, Jr., Assumption
170
1. Jared Voss, Sr., West Delaware
2. Kalen Meyer, Sr., Central Lyon
3. Payton Vest, Sr., South Tama
4. Caden Collins, Sr., Charles City
5. Carson Babcock, Sr., NHTV
6. Mitchell Joines, Sr., Heelan Catholic
7. Colin Muller, Sr., Osage
9. Brenden Fisch, So., Cherokee
10. Brady Barringer, Jr., Winterset
182
1. Adam Ahrendesen, Sr., Union
2. Spencer Mooberry, Sr., Osage
3. Jackson Kinsella, Sr., Creston
4. Fernando Villaescusa, Sr., Gilbert
5. Kale Rodgers, Sr., North Fayette Valley
6. Austin Roos, Sr., Benton Community
7. Brayden Smith, Sr. South Tama County
8. Cade Everson, Sr., Camanche
9. Dylan Meiners, Sr., North Polk
10. Mitch Mayberry, Jr., Glenwood
195
1. Wyatt Voelker, Jr., West Delaware
2. Reese Moore, Jr., Forest City
3. Jacob Reicks, Sr., NHTV
4. Jesse Schwery, Sr., Harlan
5. Josh Riibe, Sr., Central Lyon
6. Matthew Wirtz, Jr. Emmetsburg
7. Aiden Morgan, Jr., Assumption
8. Tegan Carson, Jr., Central Decatur
9. Wyatt Hunter, Sr., Grinnell
10. Joe Larimore, Jr., Gilbert
285
1. Carson Petlon, Sr., West Delaware
2. Keean Kamerling, Sr., Mt. Vernon
3. Chase Crooks, Jr., Charles City
4. Cayden Meskan, Sr., Gilbert
5. Jacob Leohr, Sr., Dike-New Hartford
6. Jordan Anderson, Sr., Emmetsburg
7. Jordan Ver Meer, Sr., West Lyon
8. Cole Miller, Sr., Central DeWitt
9. Connor Andresen, Sr., Anamosa
10. Kain Nelson, Sr., Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Class 3A
126
1. Drake Ayala, Sr., Fort Dodge
2. Ryder Downey, Jr., Indianola
3. Jace Rhodes, Jr., Mason City
4. Connor Kelley, Sr., Waukee
5. Adler Kramer, Sr., Hempstead
6. Cael Cox, Sr., Ankeny
7. Dustin Bohren, Jr., Bettendorf
8. Grant O'Dell, Sr., Iowa City West
9. Nick Walters, Sr., Sioux City North
10. Jacob Fistler, So., Dallas Center-Grimes
132
1. Ryder Block, So., Waverly-Shell Rock
2. Ayden Kingery, Sr., SE Polk
3. Thurman Christensen, Sr., Waukee
4. Bryce Parke, Sr., Linn Marr
5. Owen Helgeson, So., Johnston
6. Donovan Card, So., Norwalk
7. Gabe Rolon, Sr., Mason City
8. Kael Stratton, Sr., Iowa City West
9. Jace Anderson, So., Ankeny
10. Kaleb German, Jr., Urbandale
138
1. Carter Martinson, Jr., SE Polk
2. Grant Harbour, Sr., Norwalk
3. Jackson Helmkamp, Jr., Ankeny Centennial
4. Cole Ferguson, Sr., Waukee
5. Ashtin Falck, Jr., CR Kennedy
6. Will Larson, Sr., Fort Madison
7. Josh Pelzer, Jr., Bettendorf
8. Mason Crabtree, Jr., Muscatine
9. Logan Stotts, So., WDM Valley
10. Cooper Wiemann, Jr., Mason City
