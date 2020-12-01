 Skip to main content
Area wrestlers highlight preseason rankings
PREP WRESTLING

Area wrestlers highlight preseason rankings

  Shane Lantz

Mason City gym owner and boxing trainer Mark Sainci talks about his vision for new gym, which will include 35 yards of turf field and a full weight room, called "Elite 4.0."

As the 2020 calendar makes its final turn into December, wrestling season is finally here. Early in the season, there are many wrestlers to keep an eye on.

Iowa wrestling website "The Predicament" released its season-opening rankings earlier this week, with many area wrestlers highlighting the list. 

Defending Class 2A champion Osage goes into the year ranked No. 2 in the state, with four wrestlers ranked in the top four in their respective weight classes. 

Two area wrestlers go into the season ranked No. 1 – Osage's Nick Fox and West Fork's Kale Peterson

Area wrestlers are bolded. 

Class 1A

Team Rankings

1. Don Bosco

2. Lisbon

3. Logan-Magnolia

4. West Sioux

5. New London

6. Lake Mills

7. Woodbury Central

8. Underwood

9. Mount Ayr

10. Hull Western Christian

Individual Rankings

106

1. Kale Petersen, So., West Fork

Denver Wrestling District

Lake Mills freshman Kinser Hanson competes against West Fork freshman Kale Petersen during the Class 1A district tournament in Denver on Feb. 16

2. Drew Ehlen, So., Mount Ayr

3. Kendrick Huck, So., Nashua-Plainfield

4. Kinser Hanson, So., Lake Mills

5. Easton Schlabaugh, So., Highland Riverside

6. Dalton Ervin, Jr., Moravia

7. Jacob Downey, Jr., Logan Magnolia

8. Eli Becerra, Fr., Missouri Valley

9. Lucas Fehr, So., West Bend-Mallard

10. Brody Brisker, Fr., Wilton

126

1. Beau Klingensmith, Sr., Woodbury Central

2. Damon Huston, Sr., Midland

3. Stevie Barnes, Jr., Underwood

4. Clayton McDonough, Jr., Central Springs

State Finals 1

Central Springs sophomore Clayton McDonough competes against New London sophomore Marcel Lopez during the championship round of the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in February. 

5. Cade Siebrecht, Jr., Lisbon

6. Cameron Clark, Jr., West Sioux

7. Trey Lashbrook, Sr., AGWSR

8. Bryce Shaha, Sr., Mount Ayr

9. Brooks Meyer, Sr., Denver

10. Sean Thompson, Jr., Logan Magnolia

138

1. Robert Avila, Jr., Lisbon

2. Wyat Reisz, So., Logan-Magnolia

3. Isaac Schimmels, Sr., Denver

4. Randy Jimenez, Sr., SE Warren

5. Jordan Khommanyvong, Sr., South Central Calhoun

6. Karter Decker, So., MFL-Mar-Mac

7. Bryce McDonough, Jr., Central Springs

Denver Wrestling District

Central Springs' Bryce McDonough competes against Denver senior Chase Lyons during the Class 1A district tournament in Denver this past February. 

8. Nolan Moore, Jr., Oakland Riverside

9. Seth Danker, Sr., ACGC

10. Dalton Thorson, Sr., Lake Mills

Denver Wrestling District 101

Lake Mills junior Dalton Thorson competes against Nashua-Plainfield sophomore McKade Munn during the Class 1A district tournament in Denver in February. 

152

1. Briar Reisz, Sr., Logan-Magnolia

2. Lawson Losee, Jr., Riceville

3. Jace Mulder, So., Hull Western Christian

4. Jaydon Knight, So., Mount Ayr

5. Connor Golston, So., Morovia

6. Max Magayna, Fr. Columbus Catholic

7. Owen Kime, Sr., Sumner-Fredericksburg

8. Josh Glendening, So., New London

9. Garrett Sarringer, Sr., Sibley-Ocheyedan

10. Nick Hageman, Sr., Beckman Catholic

160

1. Cael Frost, Sr., Don Bosco

2. Casey Hanson, Sr., Lake Mills

Denver Wrestling District

Lake Mills junior Casey Hanson competes against Denver junior Ben Foelske during the Class 1A district tournament in Denver.

3. Tate Entriken, Jr., Hudson

4. Gabe McGeough, Jr., MFL-Mar-Mac

5. Bryer Subject, Sr., West Hancock

6. TJ Lau, Sr., East Buchanan

7. Jack Clarahan, So., Sigourney-Keota

8. Zach Taylor, Sr., South Winn

9. Jackson Wray, Sr., East Mills

10. Drake Tiedemann, Jr., Northwood-Kensett

Denver Wrestling District

Northwood-Kensett sophomore Drake Tiedemann competes against Denver senior Gabriel Lewis Saturday during the Class 1A district tournament in Denver in February. 

182

1. Carson Tenold, Jr., Don Bosco

2. Carson Lynott, Jr., West Sioux

3. Elijah Wagner, Sr., Lake Mills

Denver Wrestling District

Lake Mills junior Elijah Wagner competes against Denver senior John Ebaugh during the Class 1A district tournament in Denver this past February. 

4. Jackson Dewald, So., Westwood Sloan

5. Ty Dennison, Sr., Woodbury Central

6. Cayden Miller, Jr., Midland

7. Chase Wickwire, So., Belle Plaine

8. Mason Juhl, Sr., Pekin

9. Aaron McAlister, Sr., Coon Rapids Bayard

10. Kolben Miller, Jr., North Butler-Clarksville

195

1. Tristan Mulder, Sr., Hull Western Christian

2. Matthew Francis, Jr., West Hancock

WH-Matthew Francis

West Hancock's Mathew Francis fights for a take down vs. St Ansgar's Preston Isler on Saturday at the IHSAA 1A, Sec 1 meet in Lake Mills.

3. Trevor Thompson, Sr., South Hamilton

4. Currey Jacobs, Sr., New London

5. Cedric Yoder, Sr., Don Bosco

6. Jeramie Kane, Sr., BGm Brooklyn

7. Brodie Anderson, Jr., Manson NW Webster

8. Dalton Calkins, Jr., SW Valley

9. Corey Coleman, Sr., Treynor

10. Trumon Krob, Sr., Lisbon

220

1. Cole Clark, Sr., Lisbon

2. Derek Anderson, Sr., Hinton

3. Tallen Meyers, Sr., SW Valley

4. Damon Meyer, Sr., South Winn

5. Jared Thiry, So., Don Bosco

6. Luke Recker, Sr., East Buchannan

7. Cole Kelly, Sr., West Hancock

Denver Wrestling District

West Hancock junior Cole Kelly competes against Denver senior Nathan Eggena Saturday during the Class 1A district tournament in Denver on Feb. 16. 

8. Mitchell Marr, Jr., Riceville

9. Sam Vonnahme, Sr., I-35

10. Chris Gardner, Sr., Underwood

Class 2A

Team Rankings

1. West Delaware

2. Osage

3. Sgt. Bluff Luton

4. Davenport Assumption

5. Crestwood

6. Union

7. Centerville

8. Central Lyon

9. ND-WB-Danville

10. Solon

113

1. Camron Phetxoumphone, Jr., Webster City

2. McKinley Robbins, So., Greene County

3. Carter Koltohoff, Jr., BCLUW

4. Osvaldo Ocampo, Sr., Sheldon

5. Carson Less, So, West Delaware

6. Jakob Regan, So., Waukon

7. Jack Showalter, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL

8. Collin Holm, Fr., Decorah

9. Logan Powers, Fr., Roland-Story

10. Tucker Stangel, Fr., Osage

126

1. Carter Fousek, Jr., Crestwood

2. Brandon O'Brien, Sr., Independence

3. Dominic Ridout, Jr., East Marshall

4. Chase Fiser, Jr., Bondurant-Farrar

5. Ty Koedam, So., Sgt. Bluff Luton

6. Ael Ihle, Sr. Gilbert

7. Alex Beaver, Sr., West Liberty

8. Joe Weaver, Sr., Atlantic-CAM

9. Blake Engel, Jr., West Delaware

10. Kellen Moore, So., Forest City

132

1. Matthew Lewis, Sr., Centerville

2. Averee Abben, Sr., Osage

State-Day 3-Osage-Averee Abben

Osage junior Averee Abben flexes after winning his fifth-place match at Class 2A Iowa High School wrestling tournament in Des Moines in mid-February. 

3. Grifen Molle, Sr., NDWB-Danville

4. Kolten Crawford, Sr., Union

5. Brock Moore, Sr., Forest City

Forest City at districts

Forest City's Brock Moore takes on Nick Fox of Osage at the Class 2A, District 1 meet in Algona in February. 

6. Logan Arp, Jr., South Tama

7. Chase Thomas, So., Crestwood

8. Sam Nelson, Sr., Clear Lake

Clear Lake Wrestling Sectionals 4

Osage senior Joe Sullivan competes against Clear Lake junior Sam Nelson (left) during the Class 2A Section 1 sectional meet in February at Clear Lake.

9. Kanon Ekstam, Sr., Bondurant-Farrar

10. Carter Straw, So., Independence

145

1. Nick Fox, So., Osage

State Finals 5

Osage freshman Nick Fox competes against Bondurant-Farrar senior Colby Lillegard during the championship round of the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

2. Isaac Bryan, Sr., Sgt. Bluff Luton

3. Reed Abbas, Sr., Calrion-Goldfield-Dows

4. Logan Peyton, So., West Delaware

5. Shea Parkis, Jr., Kuemper Catholic

6. Caleb Ebert, Sr., Solon

7. Roush Jaeger, Sr., Charles City

8. Zander Ernst, Jr., Ridge View

9. Nick Gasca, Sr., Webster City

10. Ethan DeLeon, So., Bishop Heelan

152

1. Jack Gaukel, Sr., Sgt. Bluff-Luton

2. Tyler Brown, Sr., Winterset

3. Colby Tool, Sr., Prairie City Monroe

4. Jackson Rolfs, Sr., Decorah

5. Carl Barkema, Jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Clear Lake Wrestling Sectionals 6

Hampton-Dumont-CAL sophomore Carl Barkema competes against Osage senior Ryan Adams during the Class 2A Section 1 sectional meet at Clear Lake in February. 

6. Jadyn Peyton, Jr., West Delaware

7. Stone Schmitz, Jr., Union

8. Alex Casey, Sr., Anamosa

9. Eli Rose, Sr., Grinnell

10. Parker Teronnez, Jr., Assumption

170

1. Jared Voss, Sr., West Delaware

2. Kalen Meyer, Sr., Central Lyon

3. Payton Vest, Sr., South Tama

4. Caden Collins, Sr., Charles City

5. Carson Babcock, Sr., NHTV

6. Mitchell Joines, Sr., Heelan Catholic

7. Colin Muller, Sr., Osage

9. Brenden Fisch, So., Cherokee

10. Brady Barringer, Jr., Winterset

182

1. Adam Ahrendesen, Sr., Union

2. Spencer Mooberry, Sr., Osage

State Finals2 22

Osage junior Spencer Mooberry competes against Solon senior Jax Flynn during the championship round of the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in February. 

3. Jackson Kinsella, Sr., Creston

4. Fernando Villaescusa, Sr., Gilbert

5. Kale Rodgers, Sr., North Fayette Valley

6. Austin Roos, Sr., Benton Community

7. Brayden Smith, Sr. South Tama County

8. Cade Everson, Sr., Camanche

9. Dylan Meiners, Sr., North Polk

10. Mitch Mayberry, Jr., Glenwood

195

1. Wyatt Voelker, Jr., West Delaware

2. Reese Moore, Jr., Forest City

3. Jacob Reicks, Sr., NHTV

4. Jesse Schwery, Sr., Harlan

5. Josh Riibe, Sr., Central Lyon

6. Matthew Wirtz, Jr. Emmetsburg

7. Aiden Morgan, Jr., Assumption

8. Tegan Carson, Jr., Central Decatur

9. Wyatt Hunter, Sr., Grinnell

10. Joe Larimore, Jr., Gilbert

285

1. Carson Petlon, Sr., West Delaware

2. Keean Kamerling, Sr., Mt. Vernon

3. Chase Crooks, Jr., Charles City

4. Cayden Meskan, Sr., Gilbert

5. Jacob Leohr, Sr., Dike-New Hartford

6. Jordan Anderson, Sr., Emmetsburg

7. Jordan Ver Meer, Sr., West Lyon

8. Cole Miller, Sr., Central DeWitt

9. Connor Andresen, Sr., Anamosa

10. Kain Nelson, Sr., Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Class 3A

126

1. Drake Ayala, Sr., Fort Dodge

2. Ryder Downey, Jr., Indianola

3. Jace Rhodes, Jr., Mason City

WR Mason City vs. Des Moines Roosevelt 2

Mason City sophomore Jace Rhodes wins against Des Moines Roosevelt sophomore Maxson Phommaxaysi last December in Mason City.

4. Connor Kelley, Sr., Waukee

5. Adler Kramer, Sr., Hempstead

6. Cael Cox, Sr., Ankeny

7. Dustin Bohren, Jr., Bettendorf

8. Grant O'Dell, Sr., Iowa City West

9. Nick Walters, Sr., Sioux City North

10. Jacob Fistler, So., Dallas Center-Grimes

132

1. Ryder Block, So., Waverly-Shell Rock

2. Ayden Kingery, Sr., SE Polk

3. Thurman Christensen, Sr., Waukee

4. Bryce Parke, Sr., Linn Marr

5. Owen Helgeson, So., Johnston

6. Donovan Card, So., Norwalk

7. Gabe Rolon, Sr., Mason City

8. Kael Stratton, Sr., Iowa City West

9. Jace Anderson, So., Ankeny

10. Kaleb German, Jr., Urbandale

138

1. Carter Martinson, Jr., SE Polk

2. Grant Harbour, Sr., Norwalk

3. Jackson Helmkamp, Jr., Ankeny Centennial

4. Cole Ferguson, Sr., Waukee

5. Ashtin Falck, Jr., CR Kennedy

6. Will Larson, Sr., Fort Madison

7. Josh Pelzer, Jr., Bettendorf

8. Mason Crabtree, Jr., Muscatine

9. Logan Stotts, So., WDM Valley

10. Cooper Wiemann, Jr., Mason City

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

