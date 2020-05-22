Area summer sports coaches ready for challenges of upcoming season

Mason City head softball coach Bob Horner echoed that sentiment, and although he has never seen a situation like COVID-19 in his 45 years of coaching, he said that keeping players safe is part of the job. He is eager to begin the season, but knows that player safety and health comes first.

"It’s our responsibility that we need to come up with the correct solutions to keep everybody as safe as possible,” Horner said. “We’ll just have to have good plans in place before we play and before we practice, and make sure we keep the kids as safe as we possibly can.”

This season will be different than any that has come before, and there are still plenty of unanswered questions. The hope is that if the rules and restrictions are followed, the players on the field can tune out any distractions and just play ball.

“They have to go and play the game like there is nothing else going on," Central Springs coach Belinda Nelson said. "Go on and play the game the way it should be played. We’ll have to come up with new, different high fives, different home celebrations, but that will be some of the fun too. I think that’ll be some of the fun too, is making new, different memories."

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

