Area schools kick off summer sports with midnight practices

At Osage's softball practice, energy was also plenty high. The squad was in great spirits, and according to head coach Ryan Huffman, it didn't feel like the middle of the night.

"It felt like it was the middle of the afternoon," Huffman said. "At one point they had some music going, and I had to turn the music down a little bit. My concern was that I didn't want to wake the neighbors. They were having a great time."

For small schools like North Iowa, there are some pluses to the current practice situation. With a small student population, a lot of students are four-sport athletes, which leads to some challenges at the beginning of baseball and softball season.

"Typically, when we start baseball practice in the spring, you never have everyone because of track and golf or this and that," coach Meinders said. "Most years, we only have one or two practices with the whole team before the first game. This year, we will have 10 practices with the whole team before the first game. That’ll be nice."