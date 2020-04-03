Area runners find ways to train in COVID pandemic

“I can no longer use the school to train inside or run in the halls,” Kuhn said. “My weekly mileage is actually down from what it should be, but my cross-training activities have increased. The only real precaution I have taken is solo running, which is actually what I have always done. Riceville does not have a running group or club, so I have always just run by myself, and with my dog.”

Alex Brayton is the head track and field coach at West Fork High School, and has done his best to adapt to the circumstances, both as a coach and in his personal training schedule. One thing that he has found valuable to communicate with his athletes is PLT4M, a fitness app run by a company that has provided free fitness training for students. Furthermore, a little bit of competition might be in the future for the state’s spring athletes, even if school doesn't come back anytime soon.

“At West Fork, we host a video conference workout each morning to interact with the athletes and help each other stay accountable,” Brayton said. “Over the next few weeks we hope that some kids will participate in a virtual track meet set up by some other coaches in the state. It’s great to give the kids a chance to compete still.”