Area roundup: West Hancock edges Forest City in OT for first win

The West Hancock football team beat Forest City by six points on Friday night, in a game that required an extra quarter to determine the result.

The teams were tied at 7-7 at the end of regulation, but a rushing touchdown from Eagles' senior Cole Kelly put an end to the game, and snagged the Eagles their first win of the season.

Kelly rebounded from West Hancock's tough opening week loss to GHV with a big day on the ground, gaining 188 yards on 37 carries.

The Eagles' defense also came up big, holding Forest City's rushing attack to just 21 total yards. The West Hancock defense finished with nine tackles for loss. Junior Reese Moore scored the Indians' one touchdown on the day, from the one yard line.

The Indians fell to 0-2 on the season, and will play next week against Roland-Story. West Hancock's next game will be played at home against Bishop Garrigan.

Newman Catholic 28, Bishop Garrigan 20: Down 14-7 at halftime, the Newman Catholic football team needed to rally in order to remain undefeated on Friday night. The Knights were able to do just that, beating Bishop Garrigan, 28-20, on the road.