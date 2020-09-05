Area roundup: West Hancock edges Forest City in OT for first win

The West Hancock football team beat Forest City by six points on Friday night, in a game that required an extra quarter to determine the result.
The teams were tied at 7-7 at the end of regulation, but a rushing touchdown from Eagles' senior Cole Kelly put an end to the game, and snagged the Eagles their first win of the season.
Kelly rebounded from West Hancock's tough opening week loss to GHV with a big day on the ground, gaining 188 yards on 37 carries.
The Eagles' defense also came up big, holding Forest City's rushing attack to just 21 total yards. The West Hancock defense finished with nine tackles for loss. Junior Reese Moore scored the Indians' one touchdown on the day, from the one yard line.
The Indians fell to 0-2 on the season, and will play next week against Roland-Story. West Hancock's next game will be played at home against Bishop Garrigan.
Newman Catholic 28, Bishop Garrigan 20: Down 14-7 at halftime, the Newman Catholic football team needed to rally in order to remain undefeated on Friday night. The Knights were able to do just that, beating Bishop Garrigan, 28-20, on the road.
The Knights were down by six points to start the fourth quarter, but scored 14 unanswered to win the game. The win is Newman Catholic's second straight and keeps them undefeated. This is the best start for the squad since 2017.
No stats were available for Newman Catholic. The next game for the Knights is at West Fork.
North Butler 28, Central Springs 12: The Central Springs football team fell behind early and never could make the comeback at North Butler. The Bearcats beat the Panthers, 28-12.
The Panthers found themselves down 21-0 after three quarters of play, but Central Springs' 12 fourth-quarter points weren't enough to earn the victory.
There were no stats available for Central Springs. The Panthers are now 1-1 and play against Jesup at Central Springs Middle School next Friday.
West Fork 18, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7: Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) and West Fork met for a close contest on Friday night at HDC. After missing week one, West Fork won its first game of the season against the Bulldogs, 18-7.
The Warhawks scored six points in each of the first three quarters. The Bulldogs' only touchdown of the game came in the second quarter, but they couldn't get much going against West Fork's defense.
Bulldogs quarterback Cal Heeren completed eight passes for 120 yards and wide receiver Mario De La Cruz had three catches for 91 yards. Running back Marco Guerrero had the lone touchdown run.
There was no stats available for West Fork. The Warhawks (1-0) play at home against Newman Catholic next week. The Bulldogs (1-1) play next at West Marshall.
Turkey Valley 42, Rockford 33: The Rockford football team traded blows with Turkey Valley all night on Friday, but couldn't come out on top. The Warriors dropped a road game to the Trojans, 42-33.
After one half of play, the score of the game was 22-21, with the Trojans holding a one-point advantage. It was an evenly matched contest, but Pleasant Valley's two touchdowns in the third quarter proved to be too much for the Warriors.
There was no stats available for Rockford. The Warriors are now 0-2 and play next against at home against Riceville.
Northwood-Kensett 66, Clarksville 12: The Northwood-Kensett football team destroyed Clarksville on Friday night behind a running game that refused to quit, and a special teams unit that broke off several big plays.
The Vikings beat the Indians, 66-12, thanks to seven rushing touchdowns, two more from punt returner TJ Whitelow, and one interception returned for a TD from senior Kael Julseth.
Julseth accounted for three touchdowns on the night, after scoring two on the ground, the longest from 10 yards out. He finished the night with 13 carries for 46 yards.
Senior Brandon Varner also scored a pair of touchdowns, while Carter Severson, Josiah Kliment, and Treycen Rollene scored one apiece.
The Vikings started off strong, and built a 27-6 halftime lead. In the second half, Northwood outscored the Indians, 39-0, to seal the dominant win, and improve to 1-1 on the season.
Northwood-Kensett will play next week, against Tripoli.
North Iowa 34, Riceville 12: Despite finishing with 100 more yards of total offense, the Riceville football team fell to North Iowa by a 34-12 score on Friday night.
The game was tied, 6-6, at halftime, but in the second half the Bison came out strong, and outscored the Wildcats, 28-6.
The Bison got rushing touchdowns from Tyler Murray and Noah Hofmann. Hofmann scored an additional two touchdowns through the air, and finished with three receptions for 52 yards. Schaefer also brought a ball back to the endzone on a kick return, finishing with 95 total yards.
For Riceville, Lawson Losee finished with 53 yards on 28 carries, and one touchdown.
The loss drops the Wildcats to 1-1 on the season. The team will play its next game Friday, at Rockford.
