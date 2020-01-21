You are the owner of this article.
Area roundup: West Fork basketball team crush Rockford
West Fork basketball team crush Rockford

West Fork junior Jakob Washington before practice on Wednesday in Sheffield.

The West Fork basketball team scored a 50-37 victory over Rockford on Monday night as the Warhawks offense erupted late in the game.

Rockford started off the game well, outscoring West Fork 13-6 to take an early lead. But in the second quarter, West Fork outscored Rockford 13-2, to take a 19-15 halftime lead. In the third, Rockford took a two-point lead, after outscoring the Warhawks 8-6. But an offensive eruption from West Fork in the fourth propelled them to a win. 

The Warhawks scored 25 points in the final quarter, to secure the 13-point win. Senior Brett Weaver led West Fork with 14 points. Junior Jakob Washington had a team-high nine rebounds. 

With the win, West Fork improved to 12-1, and played Tuesday night against Northwood-Kensett. Rockford fell to 7-6, and will play again on Friday at Northwood-Kensett. 

North Iowa 76, Central Springs 57: The Central Springs boys basketball team fell to North Iowa on Monday night, 76-57, the Panthers fifth straight loss and 12th of the season. 

The Bison started hot, outscoring the Panthers in the first quarter, 31-10. At halftime, North Iowa held a 44-27 advantage. In the second half, the Bison outscored Central Springs by only two points, 32-20. But it was enough for North Iowa to snag a 19-point win. 

Sophomore Jose Angel led the Panthers with 19 points. With the loss, the Panthers fell to 2-12 on the season. They will play Tuesday night at North Butler. 

Charles City 78, Independence 54: The Charles City boys basketball team won its seventh game of the season on Monday, beating Indpendence by 24 points. 

The Comets are 7-5 on the season, and will play at Crestwood on Friday night. 

Girls basketball

West Fork 44, Rockford 20: The West Fork girls basketball team got a decisive win over Rockford on Monday night, as the Warhawks beat the Warriors 44-20. 

In the first half, West Fork outscored Rockford 21-15. After the half, Rockford scored only five points, securing a 24-point win for West Fork. 

Senior Emily Caspers was a dominant force on offense, scoring 24 points for West Fork, while also collecting a team-high 10 rebounds. 

West Fork is now 5-8 on the season, and will play Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday night. The loss was the eighth straight for Rockford, whose next game is at Northwood-Kensett on Friday. 

Bishop Garrigan 73, Humboldt 33: The Bishop Garrigan girls basketball team got a dominant 40 point win over Humboldt on Monday night, thanks to an outstanding performance from one of its young players. The Golden Bears beat Humboldt 73-33, thanks to 40 points from freshman Audi Crooks. 

Crooks went 17-of-23 from the floor, and also collected a team-high 10 rebounds. Garrigan outscored Humboldt 38-22 in the first half, and 35-10 in the second half. 

Garrigan is 13-1 on the season, and will play at Lake Mills on Tuesday night. 

Wrestling

Mason City wrestlers shine in Bob Sharp Invitational

The Mason City wrestling team put up a solid performance at the Bob Sharp Invitational, winning seven of its 10 matches. 

Kale DiMarco beat Oskaloosa's Ryllie Siroky by a 12-0 in the 106-pound division. At 113 pounds, Mason City's Jace Rhodes beat Connor Harbour by pin in 1:13 in the quarterfinals. In the 113-pound semifinals, Rhodes lost to Ryder Downey of Indianola by a 3-0 decision. 

Rhodes won third-place in the weight class, beating Linn-Marr's Marwan Al-Tall by fall at 1:42. 

Connor Weimann beat Oskaloosa's Phillip Abrahamson by fall at 1:51 in the 132-pound quarterfinals. Cooper Wieman won both of the 138-pound consolation round, but fell to Camden Lloyd of Indianola by an 11-4 decision. At 160 pounds, Riley Monahan fell to Indianola's Nick Bonanno in the quarterfinals. 

Mason City will wrestle again on Tuesday night at Clear Lake. 

