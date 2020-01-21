Area roundup: West Fork basketball team crush Rockford

The West Fork basketball team scored a 50-37 victory over Rockford on Monday night as the Warhawks offense erupted late in the game.

Rockford started off the game well, outscoring West Fork 13-6 to take an early lead. But in the second quarter, West Fork outscored Rockford 13-2, to take a 19-15 halftime lead. In the third, Rockford took a two-point lead, after outscoring the Warhawks 8-6. But an offensive eruption from West Fork in the fourth propelled them to a win.

The Warhawks scored 25 points in the final quarter, to secure the 13-point win. Senior Brett Weaver led West Fork with 14 points. Junior Jakob Washington had a team-high nine rebounds.

With the win, West Fork improved to 12-1, and played Tuesday night against Northwood-Kensett. Rockford fell to 7-6, and will play again on Friday at Northwood-Kensett.

North Iowa 76, Central Springs 57: The Central Springs boys basketball team fell to North Iowa on Monday night, 76-57, the Panthers fifth straight loss and 12th of the season.