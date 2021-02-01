Area roundup: Trio of scorers push Newman Catholic boys basketball over GHV

The sophomore trio of Doug Taylor, Max Burt and Noah Hamilton were nearly unstoppable for the Newman Catholic boys basketball team on Saturday.
The three players combined for 64 points in the Knights' 76-62 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in Mason City.
The Cardinals came out hot and took an eight-point lead after the first quarter, but the Knights fought back to take a 33-32 lead at the half. The Knights still led by only one point after the third quarter.
Newman Catholic exploded in the fourth, outscoring the Cardinals, 26-13, in the final eight minutes to earn the win.
Taylor had 27 points, Hamilton had 19 points and Burt had 18 points in the win for the Knights. GHV's leading scorer was senior Isaac Knutson with 13 points.
Newman Catholic is now 13-3 and play Central Springs in Mason City on Tuesday. The Cardinals fell to 12-6 and will play at home against Clear Lake on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, Newman Catholic 22: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball team had no trouble dealing with Newman Catholic on Saturday. The Cardinals took down the Knights, 70-22.
The Cardinals outscored the Knights in all four quarters. Senior Morgan Ryerson led them with 15 points, while junior Chloe Frank and senior Jayden Frank each had 11 points. The Cardinals improved to 11-7 and will play at home against Clear Lake on Thursday.
The Knights were led by junior Elyse Ball, who had 7 points. Newman Catholic is now 11-7 and will play at St. Ansgar on Friday.
Boys basketball
North Butler 43, Rockford 37: The Rockford boys basketball team battled in a close game against North Butler in Rockford on Saturday. But the Bearcats bested the Warriors, 43-37.
Rockford took a 9-6 lead after one quarter, but North Butler took a two-point lead heading into the half. The Bearcats were able to keep the Warriors at bay to earn the win.
Senior Will Bushbaum led with 11 points, while junior Kolton Lyman grabbed 13 boards. Rockford is now 7-9 and will play at home against Osage on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Northeast Iowa Conference Tournament
The Charles City wrestling team competed at the Northeast Iowa Conference Tournament on Saturday. The Comets took fifth out of seven teams with 137 points and had three wrestlers finish in second place.
Roush Jaeger earned a runner-up finish at 152 pounds, Caden Collins placed second at 170 pounds and Chase Crooks was a runner-up at 285 pounds. At 220 pounds, Tino Tamayo earned a third-place finish for the Comets.
SCC Duals
The Central Springs wrestling team traveled to South Central Calhoun for the SCC Duals. The Panthers went 2-3 on the day.
The Panthers beat Lawton-Bronson, 52-12, and St. Edmond, 57-18. The three losses came in a 48-27 loss to South Central Calhoun, a 43-42 loss to Manson Northwest Webster and 39-33 loss to West Monona-Whiting.
Clayton McDonough (126), Brock Mathers (132) and Bryce McDonough (138) won all five matches they wrestled in on the day.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.