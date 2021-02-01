Area roundup: Trio of scorers push Newman Catholic boys basketball over GHV

The sophomore trio of Doug Taylor, Max Burt and Noah Hamilton were nearly unstoppable for the Newman Catholic boys basketball team on Saturday.

The three players combined for 64 points in the Knights' 76-62 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in Mason City.

The Cardinals came out hot and took an eight-point lead after the first quarter, but the Knights fought back to take a 33-32 lead at the half. The Knights still led by only one point after the third quarter.

Newman Catholic exploded in the fourth, outscoring the Cardinals, 26-13, in the final eight minutes to earn the win.

Taylor had 27 points, Hamilton had 19 points and Burt had 18 points in the win for the Knights. GHV's leading scorer was senior Isaac Knutson with 13 points.

Newman Catholic is now 13-3 and play Central Springs in Mason City on Tuesday. The Cardinals fell to 12-6 and will play at home against Clear Lake on Thursday.

Girls basketball

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, Newman Catholic 22: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball team had no trouble dealing with Newman Catholic on Saturday. The Cardinals took down the Knights, 70-22.