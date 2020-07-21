Area roundup: Three area softball teams advance to state tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was a good night for North Iowa area softball teams on Monday, as three separate local schools all advanced to next week's state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.

One local school from each class will represent North Iowa at next week's state tournament, which runs from July 27-31. Newman Catholic will play in Class 1A, Central Springs in Class 2A, and Algona will battle for the Class 3A crown.

Charles City and Mason City are scheduled to play on Tuesday night for a spot at the Class 4A tournament and a Region 5 championship.

Class 1A

Newman Catholic 10, Bishop Garrigan 0: The Newman Catholic softball team came out on top in its Class 1A, Region 4 championship matchup against Bishop Garrigan, as the Knights' offense exploded for a 10-0 victory.

It was the second time that the teams had faced off, but this one was a lot more lopsided than the first game. In the previous matchup, the Knights stormed back from a 6-0 deficit to win in extra innings, 14-13.

On Monday, the Newman Catholic offense scored early and often, with two runs in the first inning, three runs in the second, one in the third, two more in the fourth, and one run each in the sixth and seventh innings.