Area roundup: Three area softball teams advance to state tournament

It was a good night for North Iowa area softball teams on Monday, as three separate local schools all advanced to next week's state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.
One local school from each class will represent North Iowa at next week's state tournament, which runs from July 27-31. Newman Catholic will play in Class 1A, Central Springs in Class 2A, and Algona will battle for the Class 3A crown.
Charles City and Mason City are scheduled to play on Tuesday night for a spot at the Class 4A tournament and a Region 5 championship.
Class 1A
Newman Catholic 10, Bishop Garrigan 0: The Newman Catholic softball team came out on top in its Class 1A, Region 4 championship matchup against Bishop Garrigan, as the Knights' offense exploded for a 10-0 victory.
It was the second time that the teams had faced off, but this one was a lot more lopsided than the first game. In the previous matchup, the Knights stormed back from a 6-0 deficit to win in extra innings, 14-13.
On Monday, the Newman Catholic offense scored early and often, with two runs in the first inning, three runs in the second, one in the third, two more in the fourth, and one run each in the sixth and seventh innings.
The Knights managed 17 hits against Garrigan pitcher Amanda Miller, led by senior Lily Castle and junior Kealan Curley, who each finished with three base hits. Curley hit a home run and finished the night with four RBI.
Senior pitcher Paige Leininger pitched seven innings, and allowed no runs on six hits.
Bishop Garrigan ended its season with a 12-7 overall record.
With the victory, the Knights advanced to their first state tournament since 2012. They will go in as the No. 8 seed and will face No. 1 Collins-Maxwell at 3 p.m. on July 28 in the state quarterfinals.
Class 2A
Central Springs 4, Emmetsburg 1: The Panthers punched their ticket to the Class 2A state tournament on Monday night, downing Emmetsburg 4-1.
The game was scoreless going into the top of the fifth inning when senior Cheyanne Fries drove in the E-Hawks' only run with an RBI single.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Panthers responded with four runs of their own, thanks to a grand slam from freshman Aurora Stepleton. The 4-1 score held up for the Panthers, and the team secured a spot at state for the sixth consecutive season.
The Panthers will go into state as the No. 5 seed in Class 2A and will play No. 4 Northeast at 11:30 a.m. on July 28 in the quarterfinals.
Class 3A
Algona 2, Crestwood 0: The Algona softball team earned its second state tournament appearance in program history on Monday night, as the team got just enough runs to support another outstanding outing from senior pitcher Kamryn Etherington.
Etherington pitched a complete-game shutout for the Bulldogs, allowing just two hits and finishing with eight strikeouts in Algona's 2-1 victory.
The Bulldogs scored both of their runs in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to RBI hits from sophomore Laura Wegner and freshmen Lily Elsbecker.
Algona will be the No. 6 seed in the Class 3A tournament, and will play at 1 p.m. on July 28 against No. 3 seed Williamsburg in the quarterfinals.
Baseball
South Tama 10, Charles City 4: The Charles City baseball team saw its season end on Monday night with a 10-4 loss to South Tama in the substate semifinals.
The game went into extra innings, tied at 4-4. In the top of the eighth inning, the Trojans plated six runs to take the eventual victorious 10-4 lead.
Junior Mickey Wanatee pitched seven innings for the Trojans, and struck out 13 batters, as the Comets couldn't keep pace. Charles City ends its season with an overall record of 9-9.
