Area roundup: Taylor dominates in Newman Catholic win over Nashua-Plainfield

After losing most of their starting lineup to graduation, it could be forgiven if the Newman Catholic baseball team took a step back this season from its championship heights of the past three years. So far though, the Knights haven't missed a beat.
On Friday, the Knights improved their record to a perfect 4-0, as they beat Nashua-Plainfield by a 10-5 score.
The Newman offense started early, scoring one run in both the first and the second innings, four runs in the fourth, three in the sixth, and and one run in the seventh. The Knights held a 10-0 lead before giving up five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, as the Huskies tried, but ultimately failed to mount a comeback.
Freshman Doug Taylor continued his dominant first week on the mound, allowing just two hits and striking out 12 batters in 5 2/3 innings of work.
Baseball
St. Ansgar 5, Osage 1: The St. Ansgar baseball team kept its record perfect on Friday, as the Saints beat arch-rival Osage by a 5-1 score.
The teams went into the late innings locked in a 1-1 tie, but the Saints' offense came through with two runs in the top of the sixth, and two more in the seventh to seal the win.
Junior Taylor Hillman pitched a complete game, giving up one unearned run and just two hits over seven innings, with nine strikeouts. With the win, St. Ansgar improved to 3-0 on the season, while the Green Devils fell to 0-3.
Central Springs 15, North Butler 11: The Central Springs baseball team exploded on offense on Friday, as the Panthers down North Butler by a score of 15-11, in epic comeback form.
The Bearcats took an early lead over Central Springs, and led 9-5 at the end of the fifth inning. An eight-run outburst from the Panthers in the sixth boosted the team to five-run lead, an advantage they would never relinquish. Sophomore Chase Berding led the Panthers with four hits, three RBI, and three runs scored, while senior Max Howes contributed a two-run home run.
The win boosted Central Springs to a 3-2 record on the season.
Northwood-Kensett 3, West Fork 1: The Northwood-Kensett baseball team beat West Fork in dramatic fashion on Friday, as the Vikings scored two runs to break a tie in extra innings to beat the Warhawks, 3-1.
Junior Cade Hengesteg led the way for the Vikings on offense with a double, a triple, and a run scored. On the mound, junior Ethian Trasker went six strong innings, allowing just four hits and one unearned run, with eight strikeouts.
With the victory, Northwood-Kensett improved to 3-1 on the year, while West Fork fell to 1-3.
Lake Mills 4, Bishop Garrigan 1: The Lake Mills baseball team beat Bishop Garrigan on Friday night, 4-1. The Bulldogs were led in victory by Mason Fritz, who threw a complete game. At the plate, Casey Hanson managed two RBI as Lake Mills improved to 3-0 on the season.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10, West Hancock 9: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team came out on top in a wild contest against West Hancock on Friday, as the Cardinals beat the Eagles, 10-9.
GHV's offense started the game by responding to each Eagles' score with a run on their own. In the top of the first, West Hancock scored two. In the bottom of the first, GHV scored five. In the top of the second, the Eagles scored four, and in the bottom half, the Cardinals scored three, to take an 8-6 lead.
In the sixth, the Eagles plated three runs to take a one-run lead, but GHV scored one run in the bottom half of the inning to pull within one, and then ended the game in walk-off fashion with one run in the seventh.
The win improved GHV to 2-2, whiel West Hancock fell to 0-2 on the season.
Charles City 4, Oelwein 1: Charles City baseball came out on top over Oelwein on Friday, as the Comets broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure a 4-1 win.
Senior Tait Arndt had three hits and pushed across all four runs for the Comets, and also went four innings on the mound while striking out seven batters.
With the win, Charles City improved to 4-1 on the season.
Softball
Dowling Catholic 12-8, Mason City 2-3: The Mason City softball team lost a doubleheader to on Friday to Dowling Catholic by scores of 12-2 and 8-3, as the Mohawks fell to 0-5 on the season.
Algona 9, Webster City 0: The Algona softball team crushed Webster City on Friday night, 9-0, as the Bulldogs improved their season record to 4-0.
Senior Kamryn Etherington had a dominant night all-around, finishing with four hits, including two doubles and a home run, with two runs scored and five RBI at the plate, and a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts as a pitcher.
St. Ansgar 5, Osage 2: The St. Ansgar softball team beat their Mitchell-County rival by a score of 5-2 on Friday, as the Saints scored their first win of the season.
Freshman Leah Grimm provided the offense for Osage, hitting two solo home runs. Ashley Halbach pitched a complete game for the Green Devils, and got the loss.
Newman Catholic 14, Nashua-Plainfield 0: The Newman Catholic softball team crushed Nashua-Plainfield on Friday. The Knights beat the Huskies, 14-0, behind a relentless offense and dominant pitching.
The Knights kicked off the scoring with six runs in the top of the second inning, and then scored three more in the fourth inning, and five more in the fifth. Sophomore Leah Martinez had three doubles on the night, and finished with three runs scored, and one RBI.
Paige Leininger went four innings as pitcher for Newman, allowing just two hits and striking out four batters.
The win improved Newman Catholic's record to 5-0.
Northwood-Kensett 9, West Fork 4: The Northwood-Kensett softball team came out with a win over West Fork on Friday, as the Vikings' offense powered the team to a 9-4 victory.
Senior Peyton Pangburn had five RBI for the Vikings, and three hits. The Vikings improved to 2-2 with the win, while the Warhawks fell to 1-2.
North Union 12, Forest City 2: The Forest City softball team was on the receiving end of a lopsided loss on Friday, as the Indians lost to North Union by a 12-2 score.
Forest City finished with just two hits on offense, while the Warriors wound up with 16 base knocks. Freshman Olivia VanBank had four hits and three RBI to lead North Union to the win.
With the loss, the Indians are now 1-2 on the season.
Bishop Garrigan 18, Lake Mills 7: The Bishop Garrigan softball team walloped Lake Mills on Friday night by a score of 18-7, as the Golden Bears offense exploded against the Bulldogs.
After a scoreless first inning, Garrigan's offense managed to push across runs in the next five consecutive frames. Senior Madison Meister led the team with four hits, while junior Bailey Meister finished with a team-high three RBI.
For the Bulldogs, freshman Madison Edwards had a team-high three hits, along with two RBI.
Bishop Garrigan improved to 2-1 on the season, while Lake Mills record fell to 1-2.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 12, West Hancock 3: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura softball team rode a nine-run fifth inning to victory over West Hancock on Friday, as the Cardinals beat the Eagles, 12-3.
GHV improved its record to 2-2 on the season, while West Hancock is still searching for its first win, at 0-2.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
