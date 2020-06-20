Area roundup: Taylor dominates in Newman Catholic win over Nashua-Plainfield

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After losing most of their starting lineup to graduation, it could be forgiven if the Newman Catholic baseball team took a step back this season from its championship heights of the past three years. So far though, the Knights haven't missed a beat.

On Friday, the Knights improved their record to a perfect 4-0, as they beat Nashua-Plainfield by a 10-5 score.

The Newman offense started early, scoring one run in both the first and the second innings, four runs in the fourth, three in the sixth, and and one run in the seventh. The Knights held a 10-0 lead before giving up five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, as the Huskies tried, but ultimately failed to mount a comeback.

Freshman Doug Taylor continued his dominant first week on the mound, allowing just two hits and striking out 12 batters in 5 2/3 innings of work.

Baseball

St. Ansgar 5, Osage 1: The St. Ansgar baseball team kept its record perfect on Friday, as the Saints beat arch-rival Osage by a 5-1 score.

The teams went into the late innings locked in a 1-1 tie, but the Saints' offense came through with two runs in the top of the sixth, and two more in the seventh to seal the win.