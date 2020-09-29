Area roundup: St. Ansgar's Witt wins Garner Invitational

At this point, it'd be foolish to expect Riley Witt to do anything but win.

On Monday, the St. Ansgar junior won yet another cross country meet, this time earning a first-place finish in the Garner Invitational. Witt's time of 17:05.00 beat the runner-up, Bryce McDonough of Central Springs, by 28 seconds.

Coming in third, behind Witt and McDonough, was Jake Hejlik of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, who finished with a time of 17:45.81. North Butler's Owen Almelian finished fourth, while Central Springs' Clayton McDonough rounded out the top five, at 18:31.58.

GHV came away with the team win at its home meet with a team score of 69, while West Fork finished second at 79. Central Springs, led by the McDonough brothers, finished third overall, with Witt's St. Ansgar squad placed fourth, with a score of 88.

On the girls side, GHV senior Abby Christians won the race, finishing 24 seconds ahead of the next closest runner, at 21:14.78. Katelyn Johnston of Osage was second, at 21:38.46. West Fork junior Kacei Eisentrager and West Hancock senior Rachel Leerar finished third and fourth, with respective times of 21:49.11 and 22:17.91.