Area roundup: St. Ansgar's Witt wins Garner Invitational

At this point, it'd be foolish to expect Riley Witt to do anything but win.
On Monday, the St. Ansgar junior won yet another cross country meet, this time earning a first-place finish in the Garner Invitational. Witt's time of 17:05.00 beat the runner-up, Bryce McDonough of Central Springs, by 28 seconds.
Coming in third, behind Witt and McDonough, was Jake Hejlik of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, who finished with a time of 17:45.81. North Butler's Owen Almelian finished fourth, while Central Springs' Clayton McDonough rounded out the top five, at 18:31.58.
GHV came away with the team win at its home meet with a team score of 69, while West Fork finished second at 79. Central Springs, led by the McDonough brothers, finished third overall, with Witt's St. Ansgar squad placed fourth, with a score of 88.
On the girls side, GHV senior Abby Christians won the race, finishing 24 seconds ahead of the next closest runner, at 21:14.78. Katelyn Johnston of Osage was second, at 21:38.46. West Fork junior Kacei Eisentrager and West Hancock senior Rachel Leerar finished third and fourth, with respective times of 21:49.11 and 22:17.91.
West Fork came away with the team win, with a score of 59, with Osage earning the silver spot with a 70. GHV's team score of 84 was good for third, with St. Ansgar coming in close behind with a score of 85. West Hancock rounded out the top five, with an average time of 25:36.25, and a team score of 108.
Cross Country
Algona Invitational
The Mason City girls cross country team finished second overall at the Algona Invitational on Monday, as the Mohawks finished with an average time of 21:45, and a team score of 80. Spencer got the win with a 56, and three runners finishing in the top five.
The Mohawks' top finisher was freshman Reggi Spotts, who finished 10th overall, at 21:23. Gwen Sewell and Marcella Sierra finished 13th and 14th, and were one second apart, with times of 21:36 and 21:37.
Charles City finished third in the team standings, with an overall score of 82. Comet's senior Kiki Connell won the individual meet , finishing nearly a full minute and a half ahead of Spencer's Brenna Fisher, at 18:34.
For the boys, Mason City and Clear Lake finished third and fourth, with the Mohawks finishing with a team score of 130, and the Lions at 150.
Clear Lake runner Justin Wright finished third overall, with a time of 17:02. Mason City's Breyden Christensen finished with a time of 17:27, good for sixth overall.
The Mohawks will run on Saturday, at Wartburg.
Golf
Mohawks end season on high note
The Mason City golf team concluded its season with a nine-hole victory at home, over Fort Dodge.
The Mohawks beat the Dodgers by a score of 169-181, with Ryan Berkley taking the medal with a score of 38.
Gavin Hermanson was the second place finisher for Mason City, with a 42, while Drew Degabriele and Gavin Als were close behind with respective scores of 43 and 46.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!