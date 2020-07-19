Area roundup: St. Ansgar advances; Forest City falls

The St. Ansgar baseball team extended its win streak to six games Saturday night, defeating a tough Nashua-Plainfield team 5-4 in the Class 1A, District 5 final at home.
The Saints (15-3) scored two runs in their half of the first inning, but the Huskies were able to tie the game with a run in the third inning and two more in the fourth.
After the Saints took a 4-3 lead in the sixth, the Huskies came right back with a run of their own in the top of the seventh, setting up St. Ansgar's 5-4 walk off victory.
Seniors Adam Williams and John May, and junior Alex Hansen each had doubles for the Saints, who could only manage five hits on the night. The other two hits were singles by juniors Carter Salz and Justin Horgen.
Hansen led a quartet of St. Ansgar pitchers, going 2 1/3 innings and striking out six batters while allowing no runs.
The Saints advance to play South Winneshiek (24-1) in the Class 1A, Substate 3 championship at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crestwood.
Pocahontas Area 5, Forest City 1: An up and down season came to an end for the Forest City baseball team Saturday night when the Indians lost to Pocahontas Area 5-1 in the Class 2A, District 3 finals on the road.
After Pocahontas Area, also called the Indians, scored four runs in the fourth inning and another in the fifth, Forest City was unable to make any kind of run until the seventh inning.
Senior Derek Froendt was one of the only bright spots for Forest City, collecting two hits. Sophomore Reese Moore and freshman Kellen Moore had the only other hits for the Indians.
Junior Noah Miller took the loss for Forest City, pitching 2 2/3 innings and giving up four runs and three hits. Forest City committed three errors on the night.
Starting pitcher Reese Moore went 3 1/3 innings, giving up just one run on one hit. He finished with seven strikeouts against two walks and a hit batter.
Forest City ends it season with an 8-9 record. Pocahontas Area (16-1) advances to the Class 2A, Substate 2 championship game on Tuesday.
Softball
Charles City 11, Center Point-Urbana 3: The Charles City softball team scored all of its runs in the third and fourth innings and never looked back in an 11-3 victory over Center Point-Urbana on Saturday in the Class 4A - Region 5 semifinals.
The Comets improved to 12-3 with the win and will face Mason City, a 17-14 winner over Decorah, at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the Class 4A - Region 5 championship in Charles City.
Senior Lisabeth Fiser led an 18-hit attack for Charles City, going 4-for-5 with a triple and two RBI. Sophomore Lydia Staudt and junior Sadie Gebel each collected three hits for the Comets.
Junior Dani Reetz went the distance for the Comets, giving up three runs, one earned, on 13 hits.
