Area roundup: St. Ansgar advances; Forest City falls

The St. Ansgar baseball team extended its win streak to six games Saturday night, defeating a tough Nashua-Plainfield team 5-4 in the Class 1A, District 5 final at home.

The Saints (15-3) scored two runs in their half of the first inning, but the Huskies were able to tie the game with a run in the third inning and two more in the fourth.

After the Saints took a 4-3 lead in the sixth, the Huskies came right back with a run of their own in the top of the seventh, setting up St. Ansgar's 5-4 walk off victory.

Seniors Adam Williams and John May, and junior Alex Hansen each had doubles for the Saints, who could only manage five hits on the night. The other two hits were singles by juniors Carter Salz and Justin Horgen.

Hansen led a quartet of St. Ansgar pitchers, going 2 1/3 innings and striking out six batters while allowing no runs.

The Saints advance to play South Winneshiek (24-1) in the Class 1A, Substate 3 championship at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crestwood.

Pocahontas Area 5, Forest City 1: An up and down season came to an end for the Forest City baseball team Saturday night when the Indians lost to Pocahontas Area 5-1 in the Class 2A, District 3 finals on the road.