Area roundup: Seven area volleyball teams compete at Saturday tournaments

Seven area volleyball teams competed in tournaments on Saturday. Lake Mills and Forest City both played in separate tournaments. St. Ansgar, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and West Hancock played in a tournament at Bishop Garrigan and Osage and Charles City played in a tournament at Cedar Falls.
Nevada tournament
The Lake Mills volleyball traveled to Nevada on Saturday for a tournament and posted a strong showing, winning three games and losing one. The Bulldogs made it to the tournament title game against Nevada, but couldn't get the victory.
Lake Mills 2, Norwalk 0: The Bulldogs started out hot with a solid 2-0 win over the Norwalk Warriors. The scores of the sets were 21-14 and 23-21, respectively. Head coach Jim Boehmer said it was probably the best his girls played all day.
"I was very pleased with how we started the day," Boehmer said. "After a two hour bus trip early on a Saturday morning you never know how things will start out. But the girls played well and we got out to early leads in both sets."
Sophomore Ellie Hanna had seven kills and senior Kylie Greenfield had five kills in the win. Junior Leah Moen also posted 13 assists.
Lake Mills 2, Carlisle 0: Lake Mills continued to play well in its second game against the Carlisle Wildcats. The Bulldogs won, 2-0, with two sets scores of 21-12.
"Last year we lost to this team and didn't play well in this tournament so we talked a lot about stepping up this year and showing that we can compete in central Iowa," Boehmer said. "Similar to the Norwalk set we got out to big early leads."
The Bulldogs posted 12 team kills and 10 assists. Greenfield had three kills and three aces in the win and Moen had eight assists.
Lake Mills 2, Harlan 0: Lake Mills moved on the the championship pool after its first two wins. The Bulldogs still had no trouble in the opening match of the championship pool, beating Harlan, 2-0. The scores of the two sets were 21-17 and 21-14.
"I don't think Harlan thought we were capable of playing with them but this set was similar to the Norwalk match," Boehmer said. "We hung tough early in each set and started to pull away mid-sets."
Greenfield had 11 kills in the win and Moen had 13 assists. Senior Makenna Hanson stepped up and had six digs and four aces as well.
Lake Mills 2, Nevada 0: The Bulldogs struggled against Nevada in the final match of the day. The Cubs beat Lake Mills 21-14 and 21-9, respectively.
"This was the wrong team to wear down against," Boehmer said. "The best part of our game was serving but our offense just couldn't find the floor. They took away our cross-court shot and forced us to hit at their libero and she was excellent defensively. We couldn't get swings down the line and that hurt us."
Greenfield again led the Bulldogs with five kills and eight digs. Moen posted eight assists and Hanson also had six digs.
Bishop Garrigan tournament
St. Ansgar, West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) traveled to Algona for the Bishop Garrigan tournament. The Saints posted a 4-0 tournament record, GHV went 1-3 and West Hancock finished at 0-4.
St. Ansgar 2, Bishop Garrigan 0: It took three sets to determine a winner between St. Ansgar and Bishop Garrigan, but it was the Saints who came out victorious. The two teams traded 21-15 wins in the first two sets. The Saints pulled out a 15-9 win in set three to win the match.
St. Ansgar 2, GHV 1: The Saints and the Cardinals traded blows, but ultimately St. Ansgar earned a 2-1 victory. The Saints won set one, 21-12, and the Cardinals won set two, 21-15. In the final set, St. Ansgar took home a 15-10 win. There were no additional stats available for either team.
St. Ansgar 2, Southeast Valley 0: The Saints only needed two sets to beat Southeast Valley on Saturday. The scores of the two sets were 21-13 and 21-14, respectively. There were no stats available for the Saints.
St. Ansgar 2, West Hancock 0: St. Ansgar took on West Hancock and had no trouble beating the Eagles. The scores of both of the sets were 21-10. West Hancock was led by sophomore Shelby Goepel, who had four kills and two digs. There were no stats available for the Saints.
GHV 2, West Hancock 0: The Cardinals came out on top in a matchup between GHV and West Hancock. The scores of the two sets were 21-15 and 21-16, respectively. The Eagles had six team kills and six assists. No additional stats were available for the Cardinals.
Bishop Garrigan 2, GHV 1: Bishop Garrigan and GHV played in a close match, but it was the Bears who came away with the 2-1 victory. The two teams traded 21-18 wins in the first two sets. The Golden Bears earned a victory in the last set, 15-11, to win the match. No stats were available for the Cardinals.
Southeast Valley 2, GHV 0: Two close sets were played in the match between Southeast Valley and GHV. Ultimately, the Jaguars earned a 2-0 win. The scores of the two sets were 21-17 and 23-21, respectively.
Bishop Garrigan 2, West Hancock 0: The Golden Bears had no trouble with the Eagles and beat them in two sets. Bishop Garrigan won the first set 21-9 and the second 21-13. The Eagles had four kills and four assists in the loss.
Southeast Valley 2, West Hancock 0: The Jaguars took down the Eagles in two sets on Saturday. The scores of those sets were 21-14 and 21-15, respectively. The Eagles only posted two kills in the match. Senior Carlee Bruns had four digs.
Boone tournament
Forest City traveled to Boone over the weekend and had a so-so day, posting a 2-2 record.
Clarion-Goldfield-DOWS 2, Forest City 0: The Indians struggled in a 9 a.m. match against one of the top teams in the state. The Cowgirls beat Forest City, 2-0. The scores of both the sets were 21-14. Junior Shae Dillavou had six kills and senior Kennedy Baker had 12 assists.
Forest City 2, Ames 1: Forest City played well against a larger school, beating Ames 2-1. The Little Cyclones jumped ahead with a 21-13 win in set one, but the Indians won the next two, 21-16 and 15-9, respectively. The Indians posted 13 kills and 12 assists as a team. Seniors Kayle Miller and Ellie Caylor had 11 digs each.
Forest City 2, Boone 1: The Indians beat the Toreadors in their home tournament, 2-1, on Saturday. The two teams traded wins, but the Indians won the final set, 15-9, to win the match. Dillavou had eight kills and Caylor posted 19 digs.
Waverly-Shell Rock 2, Forest City 0: The Go-Hawks needed only two sets to beat the Indians. Forest City couldn't get much going, losing the sets 21-12 and 21-15, respectively. The Indians posted 12 kills and 12 assists in the loss.
Cedar Falls tournament
The 15-game win-streak of the Osage Green Devils was ended and the Green Devils went 1-1 at the Cedar Falls tournament on Saturday. Charles City finished the day at 0-3.
Osage 3, Linn-Mar 0: The Green Devils opened up their tournament with a dominant three set win over the Lions. Osage won all three sets with scores of 25-16, 25-13 and 25-12, respectively. There were no stats available for the Green Devils.
Dike-New Hartford 3, Osage 1: In a battle between Class 2A No. 3 Dike-New Hartford and Class 3A No. 1 Osage, it was the smaller school who came out ahead, 3-1. The Wolverines won the first two sets 25-18 and 25-16. But the Green Devils answered back with a 25-23 win in the third set. The Wolverines ended the match with a 25-17 victory. There were no stats available for the Green Devils.
Cedar Falls 2, Charles City 0: The Comets couldn't get much going against the Tigers and fell in two sets. The scores of the sets were 25-9 and 25-13, respectively. The Comets had nine team kills, eight assists and 18 digs in the loss.
Grundy Center 2, Charles City 1: The Comets earned a set win, but couldn't get the match win against Grundy Center. The Spartans won the first set 25-15 and the Comets won the next 25-21. The two teams played a close final set, but the Spartans won it, 15-13. Junior Kaylee Anderson led the Comets with seven kills and junior Ashlyn Hoeft had nine assists.
Janesville 2, Charles City 0: Janesville came out and beat the Comets in two sets on Saturday. The Wildcats won 25-23 and 25-15, respectively. Senior Sadie Gebel had six kills and Hoeft had nine assists.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
