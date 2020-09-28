Area roundup: Seven area volleyball teams compete at Saturday tournaments

"Last year we lost to this team and didn't play well in this tournament so we talked a lot about stepping up this year and showing that we can compete in central Iowa," Boehmer said. "Similar to the Norwalk set we got out to big early leads."

The Bulldogs posted 12 team kills and 10 assists. Greenfield had three kills and three aces in the win and Moen had eight assists.

Lake Mills 2, Harlan 0: Lake Mills moved on the the championship pool after its first two wins. The Bulldogs still had no trouble in the opening match of the championship pool, beating Harlan, 2-0. The scores of the two sets were 21-17 and 21-14.

"I don't think Harlan thought we were capable of playing with them but this set was similar to the Norwalk match," Boehmer said. "We hung tough early in each set and started to pull away mid-sets."

Greenfield had 11 kills in the win and Moen had 13 assists. Senior Makenna Hanson stepped up and had six digs and four aces as well.

Lake Mills 2, Nevada 0: The Bulldogs struggled against Nevada in the final match of the day. The Cubs beat Lake Mills 21-14 and 21-9, respectively.