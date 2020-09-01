 Skip to main content
Area roundup: Riceville volleyball takes two losses on the road
The Riceville volleyball team was the only area volleyball team that competed on Monday night. The Wildcats played back-to-back matches against Waukon and Kee in Waukon. Unfortunately, the Wildcats couldn't muster up any offense and dropped both matches.

In the first match against Waukon, Riceville dropped three straight sets – 25-22, 25-19 and 25-10. In the second match of the doubleheader, the Wildcats lost three close sets to the Kee Hawks – 25-20, 25-22 and 25-22.

Junior Josie Kobliska had three of the team's seven kills in the matchup against the Indians. Senior Rylie Dunn had four assists and junior Saige Sullivan had 24 digs. No stats were available for the match against Kee.

The Wildcats drop to 0-3 on the season and search for the first win of the season against Tripoli at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night in Riceville.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

