Area roundup: Riceville volleyball takes two losses on the road

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Riceville volleyball team was the only area volleyball team that competed on Monday night. The Wildcats played back-to-back matches against Waukon and Kee in Waukon. Unfortunately, the Wildcats couldn't muster up any offense and dropped both matches.

In the first match against Waukon, Riceville dropped three straight sets – 25-22, 25-19 and 25-10. In the second match of the doubleheader, the Wildcats lost three close sets to the Kee Hawks – 25-20, 25-22 and 25-22.

Junior Josie Kobliska had three of the team's seven kills in the matchup against the Indians. Senior Rylie Dunn had four assists and junior Saige Sullivan had 24 digs. No stats were available for the match against Kee.

The Wildcats drop to 0-3 on the season and search for the first win of the season against Tripoli at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night in Riceville.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.