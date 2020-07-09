Area roundup: Reese Moore has big night for Forest City

As he has been all season long, Forest City sophomore Reese Moore was the star of the show on Wednesday night in the Indians' 15-5 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
Moore hit two home runs and a double, finishing with seven RBI and three runs. The homers gave Moore eight for the season, along with a team-high 35 RBI, 22 more than his closest teammate. Of Moore's 23 base hits this season, 17 of them have been for extra bases.
The Indians took the lead in the bottom of the second inning by scoring five runs, and then pushed across four more in the fourth, two in the fifth, and managed another four-spot in the sixth. The Indians offense managed 12 hits and 12 walks for the game.
Forest City finished the regular season at 7-8, and 4-2 in conference play. The Indians will play on July 14 against either Emmetsburg or Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in the second round of the district tournament. With the loss, the Bulldogs record fell to 5-8.
Baseball
Mason City 9-7, Fort Dodge 0-6: The Mason City baseball team continued its torrid pace on Wednesday night, with a doubleheader sweep of Fort Dodge, as the Mohawks beat the Dodgers by scores of 9-0 and 11-6.
In the first game, Alex Gold threw a complete-game shutout for the Mohawks with nine strikeouts. His outing was helped by a grand slam from sophomore Connor Wiemann. Sophomore Carter Thomas finished the game with two hits, three stolen bases and two runs scored.
In the second game, Ethen Roberts pitched 3 2/3 innings and got the win, while on offense, Connor Dalen slugged a three run home run, and Alex Deets drove in the game winning RBI.
The win catapulted Mason City to first place in the CIML Iowa standings, at 8-2 in conference play.
Algona 13, Iowa Falls-Alden 3: The Algona baseball team earned a dominant win over Iowa Falls-Alden on Wednesday, as the Bulldogs took down the Cadets, 13-3, in five innings. Sophomore Miles Goche led the way for Algona on offense, scratching out three singles, while driving in three runs. Sophomore Tyler Manske also earned three hits, including a triple, and finished with three RBI.
Sophomore Garrett Goche pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing just three hits and three unearned runs. With the win, Algona improved to 4-2 in conference play, good for third in the North Central Conference standings.
St. Ansgar 7, Charles City 2: The St. Ansgar baseball team earned its third consecutive victory Wednesday night, with a 7-2 win over Charles City.
Junior Jeremiah Chapman led the way for Charles City with two hits, one RBI, and a stolen base. On the mound, senior Tait Arndt went four innings, allowing four runs on four hits, while senior Atticus Parrot pitched two innings and allowed one unearned run.
The Saints improved to 12-3 on the season with the victory, and finished second in the Top of Iowa East.
Charles City fell to 7-8 on the season, and will play Vinton-Shellsburg on Monday to finish its regular season.
Dike-New Hartford 3, Newman Catholic 1: The Knights baseball squad saw their six-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday night, as the team fell the No. 3 ranked team in Class 2A, Dike-New Hartford, 3-1.
The Wolverines earned the win in extra innings, scoring two runs in the top of the ninth inning. Senior Reece Beuter finished with two hits, while senior Parker Kieweiet had one RBI for the Wolverines. For the Knights, senior Jacob Nelson finished with three hits.
Sophomore Jack Maznio pitched 7 1/3 innings for Newman, and allowed just three hits. With the loss, Newman Catholic fell to 12-4 on the season.
Rockford 7, North Iowa 1: The Rockford baseball team earned its 11th victory of the season on Wednesday night, as a series of early-inning runs led to a 7-1 win for the Warriors.
Rockford scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second, and four more in the fifth to earn a six-run advantage over the Bison. Senior Brett Hansen clubbed a three-run home run, and finished with four RBI on the day. Hansen also pitched for the Warriors, and allowed zero runs on just one base hit over 4 1/3 innings.
Rockford is scheduled to North Butler on Saturday in the first round of the district tournament.
West Fork 6, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 5: The West Fork baseball team held off a late charge from Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Wednesday night, as the Cowboys' two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning weren't enough to tie the game. The Warhawks won, 6-5.
Junior Kayden Ames drove in two runs for West Fork on two base hits, including an RBI double. The Warhawks finished with eight hits as a team, while Clarion-Goldfield-Dows had 14.
Junior Noah Maske pitched 6 2/3 innings for West Fork, allowing three earned runs. He was pulled with two outs in the top of the seventh, as junior Kellen Cameron came in for the final out.
West Fork improved to 7-7 on the season, and will play AGWSR on Saturday in the first round of the district tournament.
New Hampton 8, Lake Mills 0: The Lake Mills baseball team continued its tough stretch on Wednesday, losing to New Hampton 8-0, for the Bulldogs' third consecutive loss.
The Bulldogs finished with just three hits on the night against Chickasaws starter Austin Hemann. Hemann pitched a complete game shutout, and finished with six strikeouts.
Lake Mills starter Nate Loreson pitched two innings and allowed four runs on three hits, while reliever Jackson Rice allowed four runs on four hits over five innings. The Bulldogs' defense committed four errors in Wednesday's game.
Lake Mills' record is now 8-5 overall, but three of those losses have come in the past four days. The team is scheduled to play Central Springs on Saturday in the first round of the Class 1A district tournament.
Bishop Garrigan 8, Estherville Lincoln Central 4: The Bishop Garrigan baseball team earned its third victory of the season on Wednesday night, as the Golden Bears took down Estherville Lincoln Central by an 8-4 score.
Garrigan scored four runs in the first inning, and three more in the second to take the early lead. After starting the year 0-5, Garrigan has won two of its past four games.
The Golden Bears are scheduled to play at Humboldt on Thursday night, and will take on GT/RA on Saturday in the first round of the Class 1A district playoffs.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16, Emmetsburg 7: The GHV baseball squad improved to 10-3 on the season with a 16-7 win over Emmetsburg on Wednesday night, as the Cardinals pounded out 12 hits and took seven hit by pitches in the win.
Senior Sam Childress led the way on offense for the Cardinals, finishing with three hits, two runs scored, four RBI, and two stolen bases. GHV also managed five extra base hits in the game, including a triple from junior Brody Boehnke.
The Cardinals will play Emmetsburg again on Saturday in the first round of the district tournament.
Softball
Fort Dodge 11-13, Mason City 1-3: The Mason City softball team fell in a doubleheader sweep to Fort Dodge on Wednesday night, as the Mohawks lost to the Dodgers by scores of 11-1, and 13-3.
The Mohawks finished with four hits in the first game, as Fort Dodge senior Jalen Adams pitched five shutout innings with six strikeouts. In the second game, the Mohawks fell behind early, allowing four runs in the first inning and five more in the third. The Dodgers managed 13 hits in the nightcap, compared to four for the Mohawks.
The Dodgers, the top-ranked team in Class 5A improved to 23-3 on the season with the victory, while Mason City fell to 8-12.
The Mohawks will play Waverly-Shell Rock next Thursday in the first round of the Class 4A, Region 5 tournament.
Newman Catholic 14, Clear Lake 5: The Newman Catholic softball team beat Clear Lake by nine runs on Wednesday night. The Knights improved to 14-2 on the season with a 14-5 victory over the Lions.
The Knights got the scoring started early, with six runs in the top of the first inning. Senior Lily Castle finished with a double and triple, with three runs scored. Senior Paige Leinnger, sophomore Emma Weiner, and sophomore Elyse Ball all drove in two runs.
Leininger also pitched four innings and allowed no runs on four hits.
The Knights improved to 14-2, while the Lions fell to 6-8.
Algona 3, Iowa Falls-Alden 1: The Algona softball team won its 12th game of the season on Wednesday, with a 3-1 win over Iowa Falls-Alden. Senior Kameryn Etherington drove in the winning runs with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning. Etherington finished with three hits.
Senior Ashlyn Young got the win, pitching five innings of shutout ball, with just two hits allowed.
Algona improved to 12-1 on the year, and will play Spencer on Friday night.
North Iowa 10, Rockford 7: The North Iowa softball team took down Rockford by a 10-7 score on Wednesday to earn its second win of the year. The Bison scored three runs in the first innings, two more in the second, and four more in the fourth. Rockford managed to get 12 hits in the game, but its seven runs were not enough to overcome the early deficit.
Senior Amber Reams clubbed three hits for the Warriors with two RBI, while junior Rebecca Bartling also drove in two runs.
Rockford is now 2-13 on the season, and sit in last place in the Top of Iowa East. The Warriors will play North Butler on Monday in the first round of the Class 1A Regional Tournament.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3, West Fork 2: The West Fork softball team couldn't quite pull off the comeback on Wednesday night, as the Warhawks scored one run in the top of the seventh inning, but still lost to the Cowgirls, 3-2.
Senior Kylie Lardner had a team-high two hits, while sophomore Madisyn Bonner drove in one run for the Warhawks. Senior Rachel Hubka went six innings and allowed three runs on 10 hits.
West Fork fell to 3-9 with the defeat.
Webster City 4, Bishop Garrigan 3: The Bishop Garrigan softball team lost to Webster City by one run on Wednesday night. The Golden Bears had five hits in a 4-3 loss to the Lynx.
The Golden Bears won the Top of Iowa West with a 6-0 conference record, and has an overall record of 10-4. Garrigan will play at Newman Catholic on Friday.
Emmetsburg 16, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The GHV softball team was on the losing end of a blowout on Wednesday night, as the E-Hawks walloped the Cardinals, 16-0.
Emmetsburg scored nine runs in the first inning and seven more in the second inning to blow the game open. The E-Hawks finished with 12 hits over the three inning contest.
The Cardinals are 3-11 on the year, and will play St. Ansgar on Friday.
Riceville 5, Janesville 1: The Wildcats' softball team took sole possession of second place in the Iowa Star North standings on Wednesday night with 5-1 win over Janesville. Senior Kalyn Jensen had a team-high three hits, with one RBI. Freshman Morgan Fair pitched a complete game, allowing just one run with seven strikeouts.
Riceville will play St. Ansgar on Monday in the first round of the regional tournament.
