Area roundup: Osage volleyball dominates second consecutive opponent

The Osage volleyball team has made it clear that another state tournament appearance is on its mind this season. After the first two matches of the season, it looks like the Green Devils have the talent to pull that off.
On Tuesday, the Green Devils dominated their second straight Top of Iowa foe, beating Central Springs, 3-0. Osage won by set scores of 25-16, 25-8, and 25-11.
Junior Macy Wyborny led the Panthers with six kills, while senior had a team-high 11 assists. On defense, junior Zoey Francis finished with 21 digs.
No stats were available for Osage.
The Green Devils will continue their schedule with a game against St. Ansgar on Thursday, while Central Springs will play at North Butler.
Volleyball
St. Ansgar 3, Decorah 1: The St. Ansgar volleyball team scored a 3-1 home win on Tuesday night over Decorah, thanks to a solid effort on both offense and defense. The Saints won sets one, two, and four by set scores of 25-15, 25-17, and 25-15, while losing set three, 25-14.
Senior Blayne Koster led the team with eight kills on the night, while senior Hali Anderson had a team-high 18 assists, along with 11 digs. Senior Brooklyn Hackbart and sophomore Madison Hillman each had three blocks, while senior Lauren Bork had six aces on the night.
The win was the second straight to open the season for the Saints, who kicked off the year with a 3-0 win over Central Springs on Aug. 27. St. Ansgar will play its next game on Thursday, at Osage.
North Butler 3, Newman Catholic 0: The Newman Catholic volleyball team dropped its record to 0-3 with a 3-0 loss to North Butler on Tuesday night. The Knights fell to the Bearcats by set scores of 25-20, 25-21, and 25-15.
The Bearcats finished with 36 kills and 53 digs.
No stats were available for Newman Catholic.
West Fork 3, Rockford 0: The West Fork volleyball team dominated Rockford on Tuesday night by a 3-0 score. The Warhawks won by set scores of 25-14, 25-4, and 25-11.
The Warriors finished the night with only four kills on offense, while the Warhawks had 17. Junior Kali Trewin had a team-high seven kills on the night, and junior Maddie Hubka led the team with 11 digs. Junior Haley Grady had five aces.
Rockford fell to 1-5 on the season, and will play its next game on Sept. 8, at Northwood-Kensett. West Fork is now 2-3, and will play on Thursday when it hosts Northwood-Kensett.
Nashua-Plainfield 3, Northwood-Kensett 1: The Northwood-Kensett volleyball team lost in four sets to Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday night, as the Vikings fell to 1-2 on the season.
The Huskies won sets one, three, and four by scores of 25-18, 25-19, and 25-14, while the Vikings won set two, 25-23.
Senior Brylee Hoeppner had a team-high 11 kills for the Vikings, while junior Emma Davidson had 10 assists. On defense, senior Kayla Senne and Ruhie Conlin each had six blocks, as the team finished with 20 for the match.
The Vikings will play again on Thursday at West Fork.
West Hancock 3, Eagle Grove 2: An intense back-and-forth match between Eagle Grove and West Hancock took place on Tuesday night at West Hancock. Ultimately, the Eagles win in the fifth set to get the overall match victory.
Eagle Grove came out and delivered the first blow, winning the first set 25-22. West Hancock bounced back and evened the series with a 25-23 victory in set two. Set three was a nail-biter, as Eagle Grove won 26-24.
In set four, West Hancock stole momentum with a 25-22 victory. The Eagles soared in set five, 15-8, to take home the match win.
Senior Ann Horstman had 10 kills on the night while junior Leah Aitchison posted 19 assists. Defensively, senior Carlee Bruns had 12 digs.
The win moves West Hancock to 1-4 on the season.
Tripoli 3, Riceville 2: The Riceville volleyball team opened the match against Tripoli with win in the first set on Tuesday night, but couldn't hang on. The Wildcats dropped the match in five sets, 3-2.
Riceville opened with a 29-27 win, but Tripoli earned a second set win, 25-13, to even up the score. The two teams went back and forth again when the Wildcats won set three, 27-25, and the Panthers won set four, 25-19.
Tripoli took home the match victory with a 16-14 win in the final set.
Senior Rylie Dunn had eight kills on the night for the Wildcats. Senior Libby Miller posted 10 assists and sophomore Madison Mauer finished with 31 digs.
Riceville drops to 0-4 with the loss.
Boys golf
Mason City places 15th in Fort Dodge
The Mason City golf team finished in 15th place at the Fort Dodge Invitational on Tuesday night, with a team score of 371. The day’s winning team was Ankeny, which shot a 292.
Mason City’s top golfer was Aidan Thompson, who shot a 91, while Drew DeGabriele was close behind at 92. Gavin Als and Ryan Berkley rounded out the top four for the Mohawks with scores of 93 and 95.
Ankeny’s Hunter Johnson won the medal, with a score of 71.
Girls swimming
Des Moines Roosevelt 106, Mason City 70: The Mason City swimming team fell to Des Moines Roosevelt on Tuesday, 106-70, but there were plenty of bright spots for coach Steve Hugo's 2020 squad.
The Mohawks kicked off the night with a win in the medley relay, as the team of Kate Edgerton, Aspen Cole, Nia Litterer, and Jenna Braun swam a 1:58.10.
Rosa Monarch scored a 195.55 in only her second ever diving competition. Her score was the sixth best in program history in the 6-dive.
Senior Nia Litterer won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:05.42, and Aspen Cole came out on top in the breaststroke.
The Mohawks next five meets will be at home, starting with Spencer on Thursday.
Cross Country
Newman Catholic Invitational
Plenty of area teams ran on Tuesday in the Newman Catholic Invitational, with Clear Lake coming out as the winner in the 5,000 meter men’s race and Newman Catholic winning the women’s competition.
The Lions dominated the men’s race, finishing with a team score of 68, while second-place finisher Newman Catholic clocked in at 95. New Hampton finished third, while area schools Forest City and GHV were fourth and fifth, with respective team scores of 128 and 147.
St. Ansgar junior Riley Witt finished first in the individual standings after running the race in 17:05.48, a full 43 seconds before the second place finisher, Dylan Usher of New Hampton. Clear Lake’s Justin Wright came in third with a time of 17:59.14, while GHV senior Jake Hejnik was fourth at 18:07.18. Central Springs junior Bryce McDonough finished out the top five with a time of 18:16.48.
On the women’s side, Newman Catholic earned the win with a team score of 66, with Iowa Falls-Alden finishing runner up with an 81. Osage finished third with a 90, while St. Ansgar and GHV were fourth and fifth with scores of 110, and 142.
Osage sophomore Katelyn Johnson was the second-place finisher behind Iowa Falls-Alden senior Ellie Meyer, with a time of 21:26.46. GHV senior Abby Christians and Forest City sophomore Lilli Nelson also finished in the top five, with Christians finishing third at 21:52.70, and Nelson coming in fifth place at 22:28.47.
Team standings
Boys
Clear Lake, 68
Newman Catholic, 95
New Hampton, 125
Forest CIty, 128
GHV, 147
Central Springs, 151
St. Ansgar, 186
Bishop Garrigan, 207
North Butler, 223
Northwood-Kensett, 234
Iowa Falls-Alden, 244
Osage, 265
Lake Mills, 303
West Hancock, 392
North Iowa, 427
Girls
Newman Catholic, 66
Iowa Falls-Alden, 81
Osage, 90
St. Ansgar, 110
GHV, 142
New Hampton, 145
Forest City, 158
West Hancock, 184
Bishop Garrigan, 206
Clear Lake, 223
North Butler, 246
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
