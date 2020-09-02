Area roundup: Osage volleyball dominates second consecutive opponent

The Huskies won sets one, three, and four by scores of 25-18, 25-19, and 25-14, while the Vikings won set two, 25-23.

Senior Brylee Hoeppner had a team-high 11 kills for the Vikings, while junior Emma Davidson had 10 assists. On defense, senior Kayla Senne and Ruhie Conlin each had six blocks, as the team finished with 20 for the match.

The Vikings will play again on Thursday at West Fork.

West Hancock 3, Eagle Grove 2: An intense back-and-forth match between Eagle Grove and West Hancock took place on Tuesday night at West Hancock. Ultimately, the Eagles win in the fifth set to get the overall match victory.

Eagle Grove came out and delivered the first blow, winning the first set 25-22. West Hancock bounced back and evened the series with a 25-23 victory in set two. Set three was a nail-biter, as Eagle Grove won 26-24.

In set four, West Hancock stole momentum with a 25-22 victory. The Eagles soared in set five, 15-8, to take home the match win.

Senior Ann Horstman had 10 kills on the night while junior Leah Aitchison posted 19 assists. Defensively, senior Carlee Bruns had 12 digs.

The win moves West Hancock to 1-4 on the season.