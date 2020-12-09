Area roundup: Osage boys beat St. Ansgar by 15

The 1-3 Panthers will play again on Monday, against Lake Mills.

Newman Catholic 44, Nashua-Plainfield 42: The Newman Catholic girls improved to 3-2 on the season with a close win over Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday night.

After trailing the Huskies at the end of the third quarter, 36-30, the Knights outscored them in the fourth quarter, 14-6, to secure the win.

Senior Kealan Curley finished with a team-high 17 points, while junior Emma Weiner had 13. Weiner and senior Faith Wadle tied for the team-high with five rebounds apiece, while senior Molly McGuire led the squad with four steals.

Newman Catholic will play on Friday, against West Fork.

Rockford 41, North Iowa 39: The Rockford girls earned a narrow win over North Iowa on Tuesday night, as the Warriors beat the Bison, 41-39.

Junior Chloe Rooney was the star of the show for Rockford, finishing with a team-high 19 points and six assists, while tying for the team lead with five rebounds on the night.

With the win, Rockford improved to 1-3 on the year, and will play at Northwood-Kensett on Friday.