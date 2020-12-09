Area roundup: Osage boys beat St. Ansgar by 15

The Osage boys basketball team kept its record perfect with a 63-48 win over rival St. Ansgar on Tuesday night. The Green Devils got out to an early lead by scoring 18 points in the first quarter, and at halftime, Osage led the Saints, 28-23.
In the second half, the Green Devils outscored the Saints, 35-29, to seal their third straight victory to open the season.
Stats were not available for either team.
With the loss, St. Ansgar fell to 1-2. The Saints will play on Friday, at North Butler, and Osage will play Saturday, at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Boys Basketball
North Butler 54, Central Springs 46: The Central Springs boys fell to 0-4 on the young season with an eight point loss to North Butler on Friday night, as the Panthers fell to the Bearcats, 54-46.
Four players scored in double figures for North Butler, while Owen Dannen and Angel Jose led the Panthers with 17 and 14 points, respectively. Jose and junior Drew Kelley both finished with a team-high eight rebounds.
Both teams struggled to score, finishing with identical 34 percent shooting marks. The teams went a combined 9-for-37 from 3-point territory.
Central Springs will play next on Monday night, at Lake Mills.
Newman Catholic 44, Nashua-Plainfield 42: The Newman Catholic boys snagged a close win over Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday night, as the Knights improved to 3-1 on the season with a 56-55 victory over the Huskies.
The two squads were nearly deadlocked the entire game. The Knights took a 16-14 lead after the first quarter, but trailed at halftime, 28-27. In the second half, Newman Catholic outscored the Huskies, 29-27, to win the game by a single point.
Sophomore Doug Taylor led the Knights with 20 points on the night, while Max Burt and James Matthews had 11 and 10 points. The Knights managed to win despite being out-rebounded by the Huskies, 34-23.
The Knights will host West Fork on Friday night.
North Iowa 56, Rockford 51: The Rockford boys basketball team fell to five points to North Iowa on Tuesday night, 56-51. After falling behind, 30-22, at halftime, the Warriors made a second half push, outscoring the Bison, 29-26.
The Warriors fell short however, as their second half run couldn't make up for the early hole.
Junior Bryce Larson led Rockford in scoring, with 14 points, with senior Justice Jones close behind with 12. Junior Kolton Lyman had a team-high 12 rebounds in the game.
With the loss, Rockford fell to 1-3. The Warriors will play on Friday night at Northwood-Kensett.
West Fork 90, Northwood-Kensett 16: The West Fork boys basketball team walloped Northwood-Kensett, 90-16, on Tuesday night.
From the opening buzzer, West Fork was in control. The Warhawks scored 30 points before the Vikings could even get on the scoreboard. At halftime, West Fork led the Vikings, 50-8.
The second half wasn't much better for Northwood-Kensett, as the Warhawks outscored them 40-7.
With the win, West Fork improved to 2-0 on the year, while Northwood-Kensett fell to 0-3. Senior Cade Hengesteg led the Vikings in scoring on Tuesday, with six points.
The Vikings will play Friday against Rockford, while West Fork will play at Newman Catholic.
Forest City 76, North Union 38: The Forest City boys basketball team steamrolled North Union by a 76-38 score on Tuesday night, as Indians' senior Noah Miller turned in a spectacular performance.
Miller scored 31 points against the Warriors with six 3-pointers. Miller shot 77 percent from the field, and also contributed six assists, and five steals.
Four Forest City players finished with double-digit points. Junior Andrew Snyder had 15 points, with six rebounds. Junior Carter Bruckhoff had 13 points, and senior Brandon Leber had 10.
The Indians took a 16-8 lead in the first quarter, and then exploded for 29 and 27 points in the second and third.
Forest City will play on Thursday, at Algona.
Lake Mills 75, Bishop Garrigan 46: The Lake Mills boys earned a decisive 75-46 win over Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday night to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Senior Dashawn Linnen scored his 1,000th career point on Tuesday.
No stats were available from the game.
The Bulldogs will play on Monday night, against Central Springs.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, West Hancock 43: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys won the first game of the 2020 Hancock County rivalry matchup, as the Cardinals downed West Hancock on Tuesday night, 57-43.
Three Cardinals scored in double digits. Senior Hayden Hutcheson scored 15, with sophomore Braden Boehnke close behind with 11 points. Senior Kevin Meyers scored 10 points, and also had a team-high 10 rebounds.
For the Eagles, senior Cayson Barnes led the way with 10 points, while sophomore Rylan Barnes had six rebounds.
GHV improved to 3-0, while West Hancock is now 1-2. The Cardinals will play on Friday at Belmond-Klemme, and the Eagles will host North Union.
Iowa Falls-Alden 81, Charles City 78: The Charles City boys fell to 1-2 with an three-point overtime loss to Iowa Falls-Alden on Tuesday.
The two teams ended regulation deadlocked at 72-72, and in overtime, the Cadets outscored the Comets, 9 to 6, to take the victory.
A pair of Cadets dominated the floor. Seniors Nolan Frohwein and Karson Sharar scored 29 and 25 points, respectively, while Frohwein also finishing with 16 rebounds.
No stats were available for Charles City. The Comets will play Friday, at Oelwein.
Riceville 51, Valley Lutheran 40: The Riceville boys team earned its first win of the season with a 51-40 win over Valley Lutheran on Tuesday night.
No stats were available for Riceville, which improved to 1-2 on the season. The Wildcats will play on Friday night, at Don Bosco.
Girls Basketball
Central Springs 38, North Butler 14: The Central Springs girls team snagged its first win of the season on Tuesday night, with a 38-14 victory over North Butler.
The Panthers never allowed more than six points in any quarter, and held the Bearcats to just two points in the first and third.
Junior Alivea Harms had a team-high 19 points for Central Springs, and junior Kaylea Fessler had 10 rebounds.
The 1-3 Panthers will play again on Monday, against Lake Mills.
Newman Catholic 44, Nashua-Plainfield 42: The Newman Catholic girls improved to 3-2 on the season with a close win over Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday night.
After trailing the Huskies at the end of the third quarter, 36-30, the Knights outscored them in the fourth quarter, 14-6, to secure the win.
Senior Kealan Curley finished with a team-high 17 points, while junior Emma Weiner had 13. Weiner and senior Faith Wadle tied for the team-high with five rebounds apiece, while senior Molly McGuire led the squad with four steals.
Newman Catholic will play on Friday, against West Fork.
Rockford 41, North Iowa 39: The Rockford girls earned a narrow win over North Iowa on Tuesday night, as the Warriors beat the Bison, 41-39.
Junior Chloe Rooney was the star of the show for Rockford, finishing with a team-high 19 points and six assists, while tying for the team lead with five rebounds on the night.
With the win, Rockford improved to 1-3 on the year, and will play at Northwood-Kensett on Friday.
West Fork 48, Northwood-Kensett 22: The West Fork girls team beat Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday by 26 points, 48-22. The Warriors got out to a 15-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, and led at halftime, 28-7.
In the second half, West Fork outscored the Vikings, 20-15. With the win, West Fork improved to 2-0, while Northwood-Kensett is now 0-3.
Bishop Garrigan 78, Lake Mills 21: The Bishop Garrigan girls walloped Lake Mills on Tuesday night, 78-21, as Golden Bears sophomore Audi Crooks put up 22 points on 84.6 percent shooting.
The Bulldogs shot just 19.6 percent from the field, and had 21 turnovers in the game. Freshman Brynn Rogness and junior Leah Moen tied for the team high with five points apiece.
With the loss, Lake Mill is now 0-5. The Bulldogs will play on Monday against Central Springs.
West Hancock 68, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53: The West Hancock girls team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 68-53 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Friday night.
Eagles' senior Rachel Leerar turned in another big performance, with 31 points on 52.4 percent shooting. Leerar also finished with a team-high six rebounds. Junior Kennedy Kelly finished with two 3-pointers and 14 total points in the game, while freshman Mallory Leerar had 11.
GHV junior Liz Richardson had 22 points and 14 rebounds in the game.
GHV will play on Friday, at Belmond-Klemme, while West Hancock will host North Union.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
