Area roundup: Northwood-Kensett overcomes 10-run hole to beat Lake Mills

The Northwood-Kensett baseball team pulled off a stunning comeback victory on Tuesday night, as the Vikings rallied in the final two innings from a 10-0 deficit to earn a one-run walk-off win over first-place Lake Mills.
The Bulldogs held a 3-0 lead going into the top of the sixth inning. The team then scored seven more runs to take a 10 run advantage. But the Vikings, who were fresh off a 5-4 win over defending state champion Newman Catholic, would not die easily.
Northwood-Kensett scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull within one, and then scored two more in the bottom of the seventh to earn the walk-off victory. The Vikings finished the game with 11 hits, all of them singles, to go along with seven walks. Junior Cade Hengesteg led the team with two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI.
The win boosted Northwood-Kensett to 6-1 on the season, good for second place in the Top of Iowa East. For Lake Mills, the loss dropped them to 6-2 on the season. The Bulldogs still have a perfect 4-0 conference record and lead the Top of Iowa West standings.
Baseball
Osage 7, Nashua-Plainfield 2
After starting the season in an 0-4 hole, the Osage baseball team is starting to bounce back. On Tuesday night, the Green Devils earned their third straight win as the squad took down Nashua-Plainfield, 7-2.
The scoring by the Green Devils came by virtue of the team's seven hits and seven walks. Senior Lucas Kleckner provided the spark with two doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored. On the mound, sophomore Tyler Oberfoell allowed four hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts in a complete game win.
With the win, the Green Devils improved to 3-3 in conference play and sit in fifth place in the Top of Iowa East.
Charles City 3, Central Springs 2: The Charles City baseball team beat Central Springs by a 3-2 score on Tuesday night, thanks to a three-run fifth inning outburst from the Comets.
The game was not heavy on offense, as the Comets managed just four hits and the Panthers had only two. Tait Arndt led the way for Charles City with a solo homer in the third inning, while junior JJ Ritter collected an RBI with a bases-loaded walk.
Sophomore Chase Berding drove in both of the Panthers' runs for the game.
The win boosted Charles City's record to 6-3, while Central Springs dropped to 4-6.
Newman Catholic 8, Bishop Garrigan 2: The Newman Catholic baseball team bounced back from a pair of losses with an 8-2 win over Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday night.
The Knights pushed across five runs in the bottom of the second inning, scored one in the third, and plated two more in the sixth inning as the they improved to 7-3 on the season.
Newman Catholic sits in third place in the Top of Iowa East standings at 4-2 in conference play, one spot behind Northwood-Kensett.
The loss dropped Bishop Garrigan to 1-7 on the year.
Estherville Lincoln Central 8, Algona 4: The Algona baseball team fell to Estherville Lincoln Central on Tuesday night, as the Midgets came out with an 8-4 win over the Bulldogs.
Junior Wyatt Streit paced the Bulldogs at the plate with three hits and one RBI while senior Keegan Brown finished with two extra base hits for ELC.
With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 3-5 on the season and sit in fourth place in the North Central Conference.
Forest City 10, West Hancock 3: The Forest City baseball team walloped West Hancock on Tuesday night by a 10-3 score, as the Indians stayed undefeated in conference play.
The Eagles held a 3-0 lead over the Indians as the teams went into the bottom of the fifth inning, but an eight-run outburst from Forest City put the team on top for good.
Sophomore Truman Knudtson finished with a team-high four hits for the Indians, while senior Derek Froendt drove in two RBI.
For West Hancock, sophomore Braden Walk had a team-high three hits and two RBI, along with a pair of stolen bases.
With the win, Forest City improved to 5-4 on the season, but their 4-0 conference mark has the team tied with Lake Mills atop the Top of Iowa West.
West Hancock fell to 2-5 on the year.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 12, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0: The GHV baseball team downed the Cowboys 12-0 on Tuesday night, as the Cardinals improved to 6-3 on the season.
Senior Sam Childress led the way for GHV on offense, finishing with four hits, including a home run, with two runs scored an four RBI.
On the mound, senior Dalton Graff went the full six innings and allowed no runs on just one hit with 11 strikeouts. The loss dropped the Cowboys to 0-8 on the season, while the Cardinals won their second consecutive game.
GHV is 4-2 in conference play, good for third place in the Top of Iowa West standings.
Riceville 5, Clarksville 4: The Riceville baseball team held on for a wild one-run victory over Clarksville on Tuesday night, as the Indians scored four runs in the final two innings, but couldn't quite pull off the comeback win. Riceville won, 5-4.
The win was Riceville's third of the season, and the team sits in fourth place in the Iowa Star standings with a 3-3 record in conference play.
Softball
Nashua-Plainfield 3, Osage 1: The Osage softball team had its winning streak snapped on Tuesday night as the team fell to Nashua-Plainfield by a 3-1 score.
Emma Grimm hit a third-inning single and scored a run for the Green Devils' only hit of the ballgame against Huskies' sophomore Rylee Weiss. Weiss pitched a complete game for Nashua, allowing just one run on one hit, with 12 strikeouts.
With the loss, Osage fell to 5-6 on the season, and 1-5 in conference play. The Green Devils are in seventh place in the Top of Iowa East.
Riceville 5, St. Ansgar 3: The Riceville softball team snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday night, with a 5-3 victory at home over St. Ansgar.
The Wildcats managed eight hits against the Saints, including an RBI double from senior Kayln Jensen. Riceville scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the second innings, and freshman pitcher Morgan Fair never gave up the lead.
Fair pitched seven innings and allowed seven hits and three earned runs while striking out two. Riceville is now 5-6 on the season, while St. Ansgar fell to 3-6 overall.
Northwood-Kensett 11, Lake Mills 6: The Northwood-Kensett softball team rode a third-inning offensive eruption to victory over Lake Mills on Tuesday night. After scoring a run in the first inning, the Vikings plated seven runs in the third, and three more in the fifth, good for an 11-6 win over the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs still managed 11 hits in the loss, but the team fell to 1-7 on the year. For the Vikings, the win boosted their record to 4-5, though the squad is only 1-5 in conference play.
Forest City 11, West Hancock 7: The Forest City softball squad came out on top in a high-scoring contest against West Hancock on Tuesday night, as the Indians beat the Eagles, 11-7. The loss extended the Eagles' season-opening losing streak to seven games.
Forest City got the scoring started with five runs in the bottom of the first inning, and after solo runs in the second and fourth, pushed across four more runs in the fifth inning. The Eagles did manage to score three runs in the top of the seventh inning to make the game respectable, but couldn't close the deficit.
At the plate, junior Hannah Anderson led the Indians with four hits, including two doubles and a triple, with four RBI. Forest City finished with 11 base knocks, five of them for extra bases.
With the win, Forest City improved its conference record to 2-1, good for third in the Top of Iowa West. West Hancock's 0-5 league mark has the Eagles in last place in the division.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7: GHV softball closed out the month of June with a close loss in a high-scoring affair with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, as the Cardinals fell to the Cowgirls by an 8-7 score.
The Cardinals snagged an early 5-2 lead with five runs in the top of the second inning, and increased their lead to 7-3 with two more in the top of the fifth. But a five-spot from the Cowgirls in the bottom half of the inning gave the team a one-run advantage they would not relinquish.
GHV managed eight hits, led eight-grader Jenna Pringnitz. Pringnitz had three base hits, including a double and led the team with three RBI.
The loss dropped GHV to 3-6 on the season, though the team's 3-2 conference record is good for fourth in the Top of Iowa West standings.
Charles City 15, Decorah 7: The Charles City softball team continued to dominate the competition, improving to 8-1 on the season with a decisive eight-run victory over Decorah on Tuesday night.
The Comets finished with 20 hits, led by sophomore Ashlyn Hoeft, who had four. Hoeft managed two singles, a double, and a home run to push Charles City to its seventh straight win. The Comets trailed by one run going into the top of the fifth inning, but scored one run in that frame, followed by five more runs in both the sixth and seventh to seal the blowout win.
At 6-1 in conference play, the Comets sit in second place in the Northeast Iowa standings, behind only undefeated Crestwood.
