Area roundup: Northwood-Kensett overcomes 10-run hole to beat Lake Mills

The Bulldogs still managed 11 hits in the loss, but the team fell to 1-7 on the year. For the Vikings, the win boosted their record to 4-5, though the squad is only 1-5 in conference play.

Forest City 11, West Hancock 7: The Forest City softball squad came out on top in a high-scoring contest against West Hancock on Tuesday night, as the Indians beat the Eagles, 11-7. The loss extended the Eagles' season-opening losing streak to seven games.

Forest City got the scoring started with five runs in the bottom of the first inning, and after solo runs in the second and fourth, pushed across four more runs in the fifth inning. The Eagles did manage to score three runs in the top of the seventh inning to make the game respectable, but couldn't close the deficit.

At the plate, junior Hannah Anderson led the Indians with four hits, including two doubles and a triple, with four RBI. Forest City finished with 11 base knocks, five of them for extra bases.

With the win, Forest City improved its conference record to 2-1, good for third in the Top of Iowa West. West Hancock's 0-5 league mark has the Eagles in last place in the division.