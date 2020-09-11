Area roundup: Newman Catholic volleyball earns second-straight victory

The Golden Bears opened up the match with two straight wins, 25-18 and 25-22. The Cardinals wouldn't go down without a fight and took a 25-22 win in set three. Bishop Garrigan would put any hope of a comeback to bed with a 25-12 victory in the fourth set.

GHV was led by senior Morgan Ryerson, who had 10 kills. Senior Maddie Graham had 16 assists and junior Hailey Smith had 20 digs. The Cardinals are 4-4 this season.

Osage 3, North Butler 0: The Osage volleyball team remained undefeated with a three-set victory on the road over North Butler on Thursday night. The Green Devils have yet to lose a set this year.

The scores of the match were 25-12, 25-12 and 25-18. No additional stats were available for Osage. The Green Devils are 4-0 this year.

North Iowa 3, West Hancock 1: The West Hancock volleyball team struggled against North Iowa for the first two sets, but took a win in the third. The Eagles still fell to the Bison, 3-1.

North Iowa beat West Hancock 25-6 and 25-10 to open up the match. The Eagles put up the best result of the match in a 25-23 victory in the third set. The Bison won the fourth set, 25-14, to win the match.

No stats were available for West Hancock. The Eagles are now 1-7.

