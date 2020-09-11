Area roundup: Newman Catholic volleyball earns second-straight victory

After a win against West Fork on Tuesday, the Newman Catholic volleyball team followed it up with a 3-0 victory on the road against Rockford on Thursday night.
The Knights set the tone right away, winning the first set 25-7. Newman Catholic didn't let up and won the next two sets, 25-16 and 25-9, to win the match.
Senior Emily Udelhofen led the Knights offensively with six kills. Seniors Kealan Curley and Maree Scholl each had five kills. Senior Claire McCardle had 17 of the teams 21 assists and also had five aces. Newman Catholic sits at 4-4 after the victory.
Three different players had three kills for Rockford and senior Kaia Smith had six assists. Junior Chloe Rooney had six digs in the loss. The Warriors are now 1-7.
Webster City 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) struggled to get anything going when the Bulldogs traveled to Webster City on Thursday night. The Lynx won in three straight sets – 25-11, 25-9 and 25-11.
Senior Jaelyn Hickman had six kills and junior Aja Sheppard had 14 assists in the loss. Sheppard also had four aces. Junior Addy Showalter led the Bulldogs with 16 digs. HDC is now 1-2 after the loss.
Bishop Garrigan 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1: Although the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) volleyball team stole a win in the third set, the Cardinals couldn't pull out the match victory and fell, 3-1, against Bishop Garrigan.
The Golden Bears opened up the match with two straight wins, 25-18 and 25-22. The Cardinals wouldn't go down without a fight and took a 25-22 win in set three. Bishop Garrigan would put any hope of a comeback to bed with a 25-12 victory in the fourth set.
GHV was led by senior Morgan Ryerson, who had 10 kills. Senior Maddie Graham had 16 assists and junior Hailey Smith had 20 digs. The Cardinals are 4-4 this season.
Osage 3, North Butler 0: The Osage volleyball team remained undefeated with a three-set victory on the road over North Butler on Thursday night. The Green Devils have yet to lose a set this year.
The scores of the match were 25-12, 25-12 and 25-18. No additional stats were available for Osage. The Green Devils are 4-0 this year.
North Iowa 3, West Hancock 1: The West Hancock volleyball team struggled against North Iowa for the first two sets, but took a win in the third. The Eagles still fell to the Bison, 3-1.
North Iowa beat West Hancock 25-6 and 25-10 to open up the match. The Eagles put up the best result of the match in a 25-23 victory in the third set. The Bison won the fourth set, 25-14, to win the match.
No stats were available for West Hancock. The Eagles are now 1-7.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
