Area roundup: Newman Catholic softball advances to regional finals with win over Kee

The Bulldogs got the scoring started with a first-inning RBI from junior Benji Sauke, to take a 1-0 lead. But the Toreadors responded with one run in the first inning, four in the second, and three more in the third to take the commanding, and eventually winning lead.

HDC finished with four hits in the game, and finishes its season with an overall record of 6-10.

Webster City 9, Algona 2: The Algona baseball squad fell to Webster City in the regional quarterfinals by a 9-2 score, as the Bulldogs season came to an end.

The Lynx took command of the contest by scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning, and one more in the second. After Algona scratched across two runs in the fifth on RBI singles from sophomore Tyler Manske and senior Andrew Hamilton, the Lynx scored two more of their own in the bottom half of the inning.

The Bulldogs finished with six hits in the game, and end their season with a 7-10 overall record.

Charles City 7, Decorah 0: The Charles City baseball team earned an important victory on Friday night, as the Comets beat the Vikings by a 7-0 score to advance to the Class 3A, Substate 3 semifinals.