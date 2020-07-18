Area roundup: Newman Catholic softball advances to regional finals with win over Kee

The Newman Catholic softball team took another big step toward a state tournament appearance on Friday night, as the Knights dominated Kee in five innings by a 12-2 score.
The Knights got 10 hits from their offense, and also drew 10 walks. Junior Kealan Curley led the way for Newman with two hits and two RBI on the game. Curley also walked twice, reaching base in each of her four at-bats. Sophomore Leah Martinez also clubbed two hits.
In the circle, senior Paige Leininger went five innings, allowing two unearned runs on five hits.
With the victory, the Knights improved to 18-3 on the season, and advanced to the Class 1A, Region 4 championship against Bishop Garrigan. The Knights will play the Golden Bears in Algona at 7 p.m. on Monday night for a spot at state.
Softball
Algona 7, Clear Lake 3: The Clear Lake softball team saw its season come to an end in the region semfinals on Friday, as the Lions fell to Algona, 7-3.
The Bulldogs jumped out in front early, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning to take a commanding lead. Algona then scored another run in the second inning, and after two, led 6-0.
The Lions plated one run in the top of the fifth inning, and added two more in the seventh on an RBI single from senior Sara Faber, but couldn't pull off the comeback.
Senior Kamryn Etherington had two hits, including a home run for the Bulldogs. Sophomore Kenzie Carrigan hit a first inning grand slam that helped to break the game open.
The Lions end their season with an 8-9 overall record. Algona will play at home on Monday against Crestwood, in the Class 3A, Region 6 Championship.
Central Springs 8, North Union 0: The Central Springs softball team took another step toward the state tournament on Friday, with an 8-0 win over North Union, to clinch a spot in the regional championship game.
The Panthers had six hits in the game, including a fifth-inning three-run homer from junior Abigayle Angell. The team also got RBI from freshmen Aurora Stepleton and Abby Pate.
Freshman pitcher Cooper Klaahsen went five strong innings for the Panthers, allowing no runs on four hits while striking out seven batters.
The Panthers will host Emmetsburg on Monday night to play for a spot in the state tournament.
Columbus Catholic 10, West Fork 1: The West Fork softball team saw its season come to an end on Friday night with a 10-1 loss to Columbus Catholic in the Class 2A, Region 6 semifinals.
The Sailors managed 15 hits against the Warhawks, including a home run from senior Emily Mollenhoff.
With the loss, West Fork ends its season with a 4-11 overall record.
Bishop Garrigan 9, St. Ansgar 8: The Bishop Garrigan softball team edged out St. Ansgar in a very close game on Friday, as the Golden Bears beat the Saints, 8-9, to advance to the regional finals.
With the loss, St. Ansgar ends its season with a 10-7 overall record. The Golden Bears will host Newman Catholic on Monday night for a spot in the state tournament.
Baseball
Humboldt 4, Clear Lake 3: The Clear Lake baseball team saw its season end on Friday night in the Class 3A, Substate 2 quarterfinals, as the Lions fell to Humboldt by a 4-3 score.
The Lions took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning, thanks to RBI singles from juniors PJ Feuerbach and Eric Ritter. But the Wildcats responded by scoring a run of their own in the bottom of the third, and three more in the fifth, to take a 4-3 advantage.
The Lions outhit the Wildcats, 7-2, but Humboldt was helped on offense by eight walks.
Clear Lake's final season record is 9-8.
Boone 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL baseball squad ended its season with an 8-1 loss to Boone in the Class 3A, Substate 2 quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs got the scoring started with a first-inning RBI from junior Benji Sauke, to take a 1-0 lead. But the Toreadors responded with one run in the first inning, four in the second, and three more in the third to take the commanding, and eventually winning lead.
HDC finished with four hits in the game, and finishes its season with an overall record of 6-10.
Webster City 9, Algona 2: The Algona baseball squad fell to Webster City in the regional quarterfinals by a 9-2 score, as the Bulldogs season came to an end.
The Lynx took command of the contest by scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning, and one more in the second. After Algona scratched across two runs in the fifth on RBI singles from sophomore Tyler Manske and senior Andrew Hamilton, the Lynx scored two more of their own in the bottom half of the inning.
The Bulldogs finished with six hits in the game, and end their season with a 7-10 overall record.
Charles City 7, Decorah 0: The Charles City baseball team earned an important victory on Friday night, as the Comets beat the Vikings by a 7-0 score to advance to the Class 3A, Substate 3 semifinals.
The Comets scored two runs in the top of the first inning, and never looked back. They also scored three runs in the second inning, and two more in the top of the seventh. Charles City finished with eight hits on the night, and saw its pitchers dominate, as seniors Tait Arndt and Atticus Parrot combined to allow just one hit over seven innings.
The Comets will host South Tama on Monday night in the Class 3A, Substate 3 semifinal.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
