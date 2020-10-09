Area roundup: Newman Catholic falls to North Iowa



The Newman Catholic volleyball team hosted North Iowa on Thursday night in Mason City. The two teams traded set wins, but the Bison won the final two sets to win the match, 3-2.

The Knights jumped ahead and beat the Bison, 25-17, in the first set. But the Bison bounced back with a 25-17 win of their own. Again, the two teams traded wins, with Newman Catholic winning, 25-21, in set three and North Iowa winning, 25-18, in set four. The Bison came away with a 15-10 win in the final set to win the match.

There were no additional stats available for either team. The Knights fall to 9-12 on the season.

Volleyball

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Rockford 1: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team beat Rockford in four sets Thursday night, as the Cardinals improved to 8-9 on the season.

Rockford took a close first set, 25-23, but after that, it was all Cardinals. GHV took set two 25-17, won set three 25-10, and finished it off in set four with a 25-13 win.

Junior Chloe Frank finished with a team high 16 kills for GHV, along with 16 digs. Frank also led the team with three of the Cardinals' four blocks in the match.