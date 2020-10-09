Area roundup: Newman Catholic falls to North Iowa

The Newman Catholic volleyball team hosted North Iowa on Thursday night in Mason City. The two teams traded set wins, but the Bison won the final two sets to win the match, 3-2.
The Knights jumped ahead and beat the Bison, 25-17, in the first set. But the Bison bounced back with a 25-17 win of their own. Again, the two teams traded wins, with Newman Catholic winning, 25-21, in set three and North Iowa winning, 25-18, in set four. The Bison came away with a 15-10 win in the final set to win the match.
There were no additional stats available for either team. The Knights fall to 9-12 on the season.
Volleyball
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Rockford 1: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team beat Rockford in four sets Thursday night, as the Cardinals improved to 8-9 on the season.
Rockford took a close first set, 25-23, but after that, it was all Cardinals. GHV took set two 25-17, won set three 25-10, and finished it off in set four with a 25-13 win.
Junior Chloe Frank finished with a team high 16 kills for GHV, along with 16 digs. Frank also led the team with three of the Cardinals' four blocks in the match.
Two other GHV players also finished with double-digit kills, as senior Erica Eenhuis had 11, and Morgan Ryerson had 10.
It was the second straight win for GHV, while Rockford lost its 15th straight match to finish the regular season with a 1-19 overall record.
Lake Mills 3, Eagle Grove 0: The Lake Mills volleyball team bounced back from a tough loss to Forest City on Tuesday with a dominant Thursday night sweep of Eagle Grove.
The Bulldogs beat the Eagles by set score of 25-6, 25-6, and 25-7. Senior Kylie Greenfield led the Bulldogs with 11 kill, while junior Kenna Vanek had a team-best four digs. The Bulldogs had eight blocks, three of which came from junior Kit Byars. Junior Leah Moen and senior Makenna Hanson both led the team with nine aces.
The win boosts Lake Mills' record to 19-7 on the year, while Eagle Grove fell to 0-14.
Lake Mills will play again on Tuesday against North Butler and Nahua-Plainfield, at Hampton-Dumont High School.
Don Bosco 3, Riceville 0: The Riceville volleyball team fell to 0-8 on the season after a 3-0 loss to Don Bosco on Thursday night.
The Dons won by set scores of 25-15, 25-16, and 25-14.
Senior Libby Miller led Riceville with seven kills on offense, while junior Paige Sullivan led the team with 13 digs.
Lexie Reiter led the Dons with nine kills, as the team improved to 9-13 on the season.
Riceville will play again on Saturday, when it hosts the Riceville Tournament.
Cross Country
Mohawks compete at Fort Dodge Invitational
The Mason City cross country teams both finished seventh overall at the Fort Dodge Invitational on Thursday, with top finisher Marcella Sierra finished 29th overall for the girls with a time of 21:21.3, and boys runner Breyden Christensen finished 32nd at 17:33.8.
As a team, the Mohawks girls team finished with 201 points. Johnston took the team win with 26 team points, as junior Aleah Tenpas finished first at 19:12.7. Ankeny Centennial scored 73 points to finish second, while Waukee took third.
On the boys side, Dowling Catholic's Jackson Heidsch finished first with a time of 16:04.5, as the Maroons won the team title. Waukee took second with a team score of 58, while Johnston finished third.
The Mohawks scored 220 points to take seventh place, one spot behind Ames, and just ahead of Fort Dodge.
