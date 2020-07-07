Area roundup: Newman Catholic baseball claims conference crown with win over West Fork

The Newman Catholic baseball team secured a Top of Iowa East championship on Monday night with a 15-2 win over West Fork. The victory boosted the Knights to a 7-1 conference record, one win ahead of rival St. Ansgar, whom the Knights beat on Friday night by 10 runs.
Freshman Doug Taylor went a full five innings, and allowed two runs on four hits. Taylor got all the run support he would've needed in the first inning, as the Knights scored eight runs against Warhawks' pitcher Kayden Ames.
Sophomore Nash Holmgaard led the way on offense with four hits for Newman, scoring two runs, and driving in two runs. Freshman Max Burt had a team-high three RBI with an RBI double.
The Knights scored six more runs in the sixth inning, and after the Warhawks failed to score in the top of the fifth, the game was over.
Junior Kellen Cameron led West Fork with one hit and one RBI.
Newman Catholic will play four more games this week to finish out the regular season, and will battle North Iowa on Saturday in the first round of the Class 1A, District 3 tournament.
West Fork will also play on Saturday, against AGWSR, Ackley.
Baseball
Mason City 1-7, Ames 2-0: The Mason City baseball team split a doubleheader on Monday night at Ames, as the Mohawks dropped the first game, 2-1, but rebounded to get the win in game two, 7-0.
The first game went into extra innings, with the teams tied at 1-1. The Little Cyclones scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to snag the win.
Alex Gold finished that game with a team-high two hits. On the mound, senior Bradley Vaith went 6 2/3 innings and struck out four.
In the second game, the Mohawks pounded out seven hits on 10 hits, led again by Gold, who finished with three hits, including two doubles. Shortstop Avery Mellman and junior Ben Pederson both hit home runs, as the Mohawks won.
With the win, Mason City improved to 9-7 on the season, and 6-5 in conference play.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL baseball team pulled out a one run victory over the Cowboys on Monday night, scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn the walk-off victory.
Juniors Jordan Severs both finished with a team-high two doubles and two RBI. On the mound, senior Drew Uhlenhopp went 7 1/3 innings and struck out seven batters.
Webster City 15, Algona 5: The Algona baseball team lost by 10 runs to Webster City on Monday night, as the Bulldogs fell to 5-6 on the season with a 15-5 defeat.
Sophomore Garrett Goche got the start for Algona, and lasted 2 2/3 innings, allowing 10 earned runs on eight hits. Reliever Kyle Simpson allowed five earned runs on eight hits.
At 3-2 in conference play, the Bulldogs are tied with Clear Lake for second play in the North Central Conference.
Osage 5, Lake Mills 3: The Osage baseball squad pulled out a 5-3 win over Lake Mills on Monday night, as the Green Devils took down the top team in the Top of Iowa West.
Junior Spencer Krabbe had three RBI on two base hits for the Green Devils, On the mound, senior Gavin Schaefer got the start and went six innings, giving up three unearned runs on two hits with seven strikeouts. Tyler Oberfoell came on in relief and earned two strikeouts in one inning of work.
The win was Osage's fifth in its past six games, after the team started its season 0-4.
Nashua-Plainfield 7, Central Springs 6: The Central Springs baseball team fell to Nashua-Plainfield by a 7-6 score on Monday night, as the Panthers blew a four-run lead in the late innings.
Sophomore Chase Berding hit a three-run double for the Panthers, while sophomore Drew Kelley went four innings, allowing one earned run. The loss went to to sophomore Bryce McDonough, who allowed five runs in 2 1/3 innings of work.
With the loss, Central Springs fell to 2-4 in conference play.
St. Ansgar 8, South Winneshiek 4: The St. Ansgar baseball team earned a big upset victory on Monday night, as the Saints handed No. 4-ranked South Winneshiek its first loss of the year.
St. Ansgar took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, only to see the Warriors tie the game with a three-spot in the top of the third. The Saints then pushed across one run in the third inning, and four more in the fourth to take an 8-3 lead.
With the win, St. Ansgar improved to 10-3 on the season. The Saints finished with a 6-2 record in conference play, one game back of Newman Catholic.
The Saints will play Clarksville on Saturday in the first round of the Class 1A, District 5 tournament.
Rockford 11, West Hancock 3: The Rockford baseball squad beat West Hancock by an 11-3 score on Monday night, as the Warriors improved their record to 9-4 on the season.
Rockford held a 6-3 lead going into the top of the seventh, and then scored five runs to put the game out of reach.
For the Eagles, seniors Brayden Leerar, Tate Hagen, and Tristan Hunt all pitched, and each allowed at least three runs. With the loss, the Eagles fell to 4-6.
Forest City 15, Northwood-Kensett 5: The Forest City baseball team, powered by the offense of Reese Moore, scored a 15-5 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Moore had three extra base hits in the ballgame, including two home runs.
Senior Austin Gerdes had a team-high five RBI for the Indians. Pitcher Noah Miller went six inning, and allowed five earned runs on eight hits. Forest City improved to 6-7 on the season with the win.
The loss was the third straight for Northwood-Kensett. Junior Brandon Varner finished with two hits and three RBI. The Vikings will play West Hancock on Saturday in the first round of the Class 1A, District 3 tournament, while Forest City will play the winner of the Class 2A, District 3 game between GHV and Emmetsburg.
Don Bosco 16, Riceville 1: The Riceville baseball team suffered a big loss to No. 7 -ranked Don Bosco on Monday, as the Dons downed the Wildcats, 16-1.
The Dons scored 11 runs in the top of the second inning to effectively put the game out of reach for Riceville. The Dons finished with 10 hits in the game, three of them coming from junior Cael Frost.
With the loss, Riceville fell to 4-4 in conference play, and sit in third place in the Iowa Star-North standings.
Softball
Mason City 1-4, Ames 11-16: The Mason City softball team lost a double-header to Ames on Monday night, as the Little Cyclones beat the Mohawks by scores of 11-1 and 16-4.
The loss was the third straight for Mason City, fresh on the heels of a four-game winning streak. The Mohawks will play a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Fort Dodge.
Clear Lake 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Clear Lake softball team walloped Garner-Hayfield-Ventura by a 12-0 score on Monday night, as the Lions improved to 6-7 on the season.
Clear Lake started the scoring early, with three runs in the first inning, four in the second, and five runs in the third. The Lions also held the Cardinals to just two hits.
The Lions will play on Wednesday night against Newman Catholic.
Newman Catholic 10, West Fork 0: The Newman Catholic softball team beat West Fork by a 10-0 score on Monday, thanks to some big hitting, and the pitching prowess of senior Paige Leininger.
Leininger finished with three hits including a double, while sophomore Leah Martinez, Emma Weiner and junior Faith Wadle all finished with one RBI. At the plate, the Knights scored their 10 runs on 10 hits and one walk, while reaching base on six West Fork errors.
Newman Catholic 4, North Union 3: In their second game of the night, the Knights beat North Union by a 4-3 score. The Warriors scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning, but couldn't pull off the comeback win. Lily Castle had two hits and one RBI in the game, while Leah Martinez pitched six innings, where she struck out six batters.
With the win, Newman Catholic improved to 13-2 on the season. The Knights will play Clear Lake on Wednesday, and will battle Central Springs on Thursday for a possible shot at the conference title.
Rockford 19, West Hancock 5: The Rockford softball team crushed West Hancock on Monday, 19-5. The Warriors scored 11 runs in the third inning to blow the game open against Eagles' starting pitcher Edie Nielsen. Nielsen went 2 1/3 innings and allowed 10 earned runs. Freshman Isabella Rosin went 2/3 of an inning and allowed four runs, while Carlee Bruns allowed five earned runs.
The Warriors had 10 hits in the ballgame, led by Emma Ramon. Ramon had four hits, three RBI and four runs scored. Rockford also walked 14 times in the game. With the win, Rockford improved to 2-11 on the year, while West Hancock fell to 0-10.
Charles City 5, Waverly-Shell Rock 1: The Charles City softball team improved to 9-2 on the season with a 5-1 win over Waverly-Shell Rock on Monday night, thanks in large part to the fantastic pitching of Dani Reetz. Reetz pitched the full seven innings and allowed just four hits to the Go-Hawks, keeping the damage to just one first inning run.
At the plate, Kiki Connell led the Comets with two hits and one RBI. Ashleyn Hoeft, Allie Cross, and Sadie Gebel also drove in runs for the Comets, as the team finished with nine base hits.
Riceville 2, Don Bosco 1: Riceville softball beat conference rival Don Bosco by a 2-1 score on Monday night. The Wildcats scored all the runs they would need in the top of the first inning, thanks to RBI singles from Callee Fair and and Rylee Dunn. Freshman pitcher Morgan Fair pitched a complete game shutout from Riceville, allowing just one earned run on three hits and one walk.
With the win, Riceville improved to 9-6 overall and 4-3 in conference. The Wildcats are in second place in the Iowa Star North standings, three games back of Clarksville.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
