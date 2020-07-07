Area roundup: Newman Catholic baseball claims conference crown with win over West Fork

St. Ansgar took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, only to see the Warriors tie the game with a three-spot in the top of the third. The Saints then pushed across one run in the third inning, and four more in the fourth to take an 8-3 lead.

With the win, St. Ansgar improved to 10-3 on the season. The Saints finished with a 6-2 record in conference play, one game back of Newman Catholic.

The Saints will play Clarksville on Saturday in the first round of the Class 1A, District 5 tournament.

Rockford 11, West Hancock 3: The Rockford baseball squad beat West Hancock by an 11-3 score on Monday night, as the Warriors improved their record to 9-4 on the season.

Rockford held a 6-3 lead going into the top of the seventh, and then scored five runs to put the game out of reach.

For the Eagles, seniors Brayden Leerar, Tate Hagen, and Tristan Hunt all pitched, and each allowed at least three runs. With the loss, the Eagles fell to 4-6.

Forest City 15, Northwood-Kensett 5: The Forest City baseball team, powered by the offense of Reese Moore, scored a 15-5 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Moore had three extra base hits in the ballgame, including two home runs.