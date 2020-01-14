Area roundup: Miner erupts for 33 points against Marshalltown

Boys

Basketball

Mason City 84, Marshalltown 59

It was a big night for the Mason City basketball team on Monday, as the Mohawks broke a six-game losing streak thanks to a breakout performance from its starting point guard.

Sophomore Corey Miner scored 33 points against the Bobcats on 12-of-16 shooting, with four 3-pointers.

"He’s our starting point guard, so he’s not a guy from who I’m expecting 33 a game, but I know that he has that potential on any given night," head coach Nick Trask said. "We’ve just been waiting around knowing that in any given game, he can blow up for us like that."

The win was an important one for the Mohawks, who hadn't won a game since their Dec. 2 matchup at New Hampton. Most of those losses came against ranked 5A opponents, but it still felt good to get a victory.

"It was nice to get a good CIML win against Marshalltown," Trask said. "Corey did a great job of sparking us right away, and everybody just kind of fed off of that confidence, which carried us through the game."