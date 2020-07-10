Area roundup: Max Burt's grand slam leads Newman Catholic to win

Newman Catholic catcher Max Burt has been one of the state's best hitters this season, and continued his torrid pace on Thursday night. Burt hit a seventh inning grand slam to help lead the Knights to an 11-5 road victory against Algona.
Burt currently leads the state with 36 RBI.
Newman scored three runs in the first inning, and two more in the second to take an early lead, and then scored six runs between the sixth and seventh to earn a comeback win.
The Knights were led on offense by Burt and sophomore Elijah Brinkley. Brinkley had three base hits with one RBI and a run scored, while Burt's slam blew the game wide open. Sophomore Matthew Henrich got the start for the Knights and allowed four runs on six hits over four innings.
The Bulldogs finished with 10 hits, while the Knights had 12.
Newman Catholic will play North Iowa on Saturday in the first round of the Class 1A district playoffs.
Baseball
Clear Lake 7, Iowa Falls-Alden 5: The Clear Lake baseball team earned a two-run victory over Iowa Falls-Alden on Thursday night, as the Lions scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to break the tie and win, 7-5.
The win pushed Clear Lake into a tie for third place in the North Central standings, with the Lions sporting a 4-2 conference record. The Lions will play on Tuesday against Decorah.
Estherville Lincoln Central 9, Lake Mills 0: The Lake Mills baseball team continued its late season slide on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs fell to the Midgets, 9-0. The Bulldogs have now lost four consecutive games, three of them by eight or more runs.
Lake Mills managed just five hits against Estherville senior Izaak Sander, who pitched a complete game shutout. Sophomore AJ Ramaker got the start for Lake Mills, and allowed nine runs over 5 ⅔ innings.
The Bulldogs have already clinched the Top of Iowa West, but fell to 8-6 with the loss. The Bulldogs will play Central Springs on Saturday in the first round of the Class 1A District tournament.
Humboldt 9, Bishop Garrigan 6: Bishop Garrigan baseball fell to Humboldt by a 9-6 score on Thursday. With the loss, the Golden Bears fell to 3-10 on the season.
Garrigan managed nine hits in the game, all of them singles. On the mound, freshman Drew Fogarty seven earned runs on nine hits over five innings of work.
The Golden Bears will kick off their postseason with a game on Friday against GT/RA in the first round of the Class 1A district tournament.
Softball
Iowa Falls-Alden 8, West Fork 5: The West Fork softball team fell to the Cadets by three runs on Thursday night, in a game where both teams wound up with 12 hits on the night. The Cadets scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a lead they would never relinquish in an 8-5 win.
Sophomore Kalli Trewein led the Warhawks with three base hits, one RBI, and a run scored. Senior Rachel Hubka got the start for West Fork, and allowed eight runs over six innings, though only two of the runs were earned. Junior Elise Osman pitched a complete game for Iowa Falls, and struck out 10.
West Fork will play on Wednesday against Aplington-Parkersburg.
Estherville Lincoln Central 12, Lake Mills 2: The Lake Mills softball squad lost big to Estherville Lincoln Central on Thursday, as the Bulldogs fell to the Midgets, 12-2. The Midgets kicked off the scoring with one run in the first inning, and after the Bulldogs took the lead in the third on an RBI double from senior Jessa Gasteiger, Estherville never looked back.
The Midgets erased the Bulldogs’ one-run lead with three of their own in the bottom of the third, and five more in the bottom of the fifth inning. Senior Jadynn Moore finished with a team-high three hits, three runs scored, and three stolen bases.
Sophomore Leah Moen got the start for the Bulldogs, and allowed 12 runs on 12 hits in her five innings of work. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 2-10 on the year. They will play North Union on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 2A Region 5 tournament.
Estherville Lincoln Central 8, Bishop Garrigan 3: The Bulldogs weren’t the only team beaten by Estherville on Thursday night, as the Midgets also took down Bishop Garrigan by an 8-3 score. ELC finished with nine hits, while Garrigan suffered its third consecutive loss, and is now 10-5 on the season.
The Golden Bears will open the regional tournament on Wednesday with a game against either Rockford or North Butler.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
