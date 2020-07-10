Area roundup: Max Burt's grand slam leads Newman Catholic to win

Softball

Iowa Falls-Alden 8, West Fork 5: The West Fork softball team fell to the Cadets by three runs on Thursday night, in a game where both teams wound up with 12 hits on the night. The Cadets scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a lead they would never relinquish in an 8-5 win.

Sophomore Kalli Trewein led the Warhawks with three base hits, one RBI, and a run scored. Senior Rachel Hubka got the start for West Fork, and allowed eight runs over six innings, though only two of the runs were earned. Junior Elise Osman pitched a complete game for Iowa Falls, and struck out 10.

West Fork will play on Wednesday against Aplington-Parkersburg.

Estherville Lincoln Central 12, Lake Mills 2: The Lake Mills softball squad lost big to Estherville Lincoln Central on Thursday, as the Bulldogs fell to the Midgets, 12-2. The Midgets kicked off the scoring with one run in the first inning, and after the Bulldogs took the lead in the third on an RBI double from senior Jessa Gasteiger, Estherville never looked back.