 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area roundup: Mason City's Cole places 16th in 200 IM in state consolation finals
0 comments

Area roundup: Mason City's Cole places 16th in 200 IM in state consolation finals

{{featured_button_text}}

Aspen Cole continued her strong performance at the state swimming meet on Saturday at the Marshalltown YMCA. After placing 15th in the 200 meter individual medley prelims on Friday, Cole placed 16th in the consolation finals on Saturday, with a time of 2:12.72. 

The 200 medley relay team, with Jenna Braun replacing Taylor Halverson on the anchor leg, finished 19th overall and was just one second away from scoring. 

This story will be updated throughout the day. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News