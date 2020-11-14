Area roundup: Mason City's Cole places 16th in 200 IM in state consolation finals

Aspen Cole continued her strong performance at the state swimming meet on Saturday at the Marshalltown YMCA. After placing 15th in the 200 meter individual medley prelims on Friday, Cole placed 16th in the consolation finals on Saturday, with a time of 2:12.72.

The 200 medley relay team, with Jenna Braun replacing Taylor Halverson on the anchor leg, finished 19th overall and was just one second away from scoring.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

