Area roundup: Mason City volleyball's season ends with loss

The Mason City volleyball team was missing some of its top players on Tuesday night against Decorah, and it showed on the court. The Mohawks' season was ended when the Vikings won three straight sets in Decorah.
The Mohawks couldn't get anything going in either of the first two sets. The Vikings won the sets, 21-7 and 21-8, respectively. Mason City showed some life in the final set, but couldn't pull out the win. Decorah won the match with a third set, 25-17 win.
"We knew we had a huge task in front of us with an excellent opponent in Decorah and missing most of our varsity team, but our younger players stepped up to the challenge and competed hard all net-showing what we were capable of in set three," head coach Curt Klaahsen said.
Sophomore Alexis Hoeft had four kills and junior Sam Norcross had five assists in the loss. Sophomore Gwen Fiser chipped in eight digs as well.
"We greatly missed the players unable to play and are especially thankful for the contributions of our seniors Tiegan, Ashton, Emma, Natalie, Maddie, and Shaye and the fantastic impact they made on our program," Klaahsen said.
The Mohawks finished with a 4-21 overall record for the 2020 season.
Charles City 3, Waterloo East 0: The Charles City volleyball team hosted Waterloo East for its first regional postseason game in Charles City. The Comets had no problem with the Trojans, beating them in three straight sets.
The Comets came out hot with a 25-16 win in the first set. The Trojans made things interesting in the second, but the Comets still were able to escape with a 25-23 win. Charles City earned a 25-15 win in set three to win the match.
The Comets had a very balanced attack on Tuesday night with five players posting four or more kills. Senior Sarah Mitchell seemed to be the anchor, with 17 assists. Senior Toni Maloy had 15 of Charles City's 56 digs.
Charles City will travel for a second round matchup at 7 p.m. on Thursday at West Delaware.
