Area roundup: Mason City volleyball falls to New Hampton in four sets

After a tough first set against New Hampton on Thursday night, the Mason City volleyball team put up a fight.
The Mohawks fell in four sets, but made it close in each of the final three frames, losing sets two and four by a score of 25-21, and winning set two 25-21.
Senior Tiegan Barkema led the team with 10 kills, while Jada Williams had nine. Junior setter Bre Lowe had 16 assists for the Mohawks, and Kylie Trapp had a team-high nine digs.
"We got off to a very slow start and turned it around to play quality volleyball the rest of the way," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We competed hard in the last three sets and know that we must bring the right mind frame to every set we play and will continue to work on consistency going forward."
The Mohawks' next match is Saturday at Charles City.
Volleyball
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, West Fork 0: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL volleyball team kicked off its season with a sweep of West Fork. The Bulldogs won by set scores of 25-21, 25-18, and 25-22.
No stats were available for HDC, but senior Sadie Latham led the Warhawks with 11 assists on the night.
Hampton's next match will come on Thursday at Algona. West Fork will play on Saturday at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
St. Ansgar 3, Central Springs 0: The St. Ansgar volleyball team swept Central Springs in three sets on Thursday, as the Saints kicked off their season with a decisive win.
The Saints won by set scores of 25-16, 25-16, and 25-15. Senior Brooklyn Hackbart finished with a team-best eight kills, while Hali Anderson had 24 assists.
Senior Ellacyn Coleman led the Panthers with eight kills.
The Saints' next game will come on Tuesday against Decorah, while Central Springs will play a home game against Osage.
Nashua-Plainfield 3, Rockford 0: The Nashua-Plainfield volleyball team swept aside Rockford on Thursday night in straight sets, as Rockford fell to 0-2 on the season.
The Warriors lost by set scores of 25-11, 25-14, and 25-12. Five Rockford players tied for the team lead with two kills, as the squad finished with 12 on the night.
Rockford's next game will come on Saturday, in a tournament at Garner.
North Butler 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Northwood-Kensett volleyball fell to 1-1 on the season with a 3-0 loss to North Butler on Tuesday night. The Vikings fell by set scores of 25-18, 25-17, and 25-17.
Senior Kayla Senne had a team-high four assists, while Brylee Hoeppner had three of the team's six assists. On defense, senior Hallie Varner led the team with six digs.
Northwood-Kensett will play again on Tuesday against Nashua-Plainfield.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, North Iowa 0: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team opened the 2020 season with a sweep of North Iowa on Thursday night, as the Cardinals swept the Bison with set by set scores of 25-21, 25-14, and 25-9.
Senior Erica Eenhuis finished with a team-high seven kills and 12 digs. while junior Chloe Frank had six kills. Senior Maddie Graham finished with 11 assists.
The Cardinals' next game will come on Saturday, a tournament at their home court.
Forest City 3, Eagle Grove 0: The Forest City volleyball team dominated Eagle Grove on Thursday night, as the Indians swept aside the Eagles in three sets by scores of 25-8, 25-3, and 25-9.
Senior Kennedy Baker led the way on offense for Forest City, with 12 assists and seven kills. Senior Ellie Caylor had a team-high 10 digs on the night.
With the loss, Eagle Grove fell to 0-3, while Forest City went to 1-0. The Indians' next match will come on Tuesday against GHV.
Lake Mills 3, West Hancock 0: The Lake Mills volleyball team kicked off the 2020 season with a dominant sweep of West Hancock on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs walloped the Eagles by set scores of 25-6, 25-7, and 25-8.
Kylee Greenfield led the way for the Bulldogs with 11 kills on the night, while Leah Moen had 16 assists. Moen finished the day 17-for-17 serving, with four aces.
On defense, Ella Stene led the team with two blocks, with Greenfield contributing five digs.
"I am extremely pleased with our hitting efficiency," head coach Jim Boehmer said. "We have talked a lot about being efficient, and tonight we took care of the ball when we had the chance."
No stats were available for West Hancock. The Eagles next match will come on Saturday in a tournament at GHV, while Lake Mills will play on Thursday, at Belmond-Klemme.
Golf
Marshalltown 149, Mason City 178: The Mason City golf team fell to Marshalltown on Thursday in its third match of the year, a nine-hole competition, by a team score of 149-178.
Drew DeGabriele topped the Mohawks' leaderboard with a 42, while teammate Aidan Thompson close behind at 43. Ryan Berkeley and Gavin Als rounded out the top four for the Mohawks with scores of 46, and 47, respectively.
Marshalltown's Ryan Schmit shot a 35 to win the day's medal.
Mason City's next competition will come on Tuesday, at the Fort Dodge Invite.
Swimming
Decorah 114, Mason City 71: The Mason City swim team fell to Decorah on Thursday, 114-71, although the Mohawks did manage to score some exciting event victories.
The Mohawks won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:57.32, a team of Kate Edgerton on backstroke, Aspen Cole on backstroke, Nia Litterer on fly, and Taylor Halverson on free.
Halverson came away a winner in the 200 individual medley at 2:29.81, and Cole won both the 500 free and 100 breaststroke with respective times of 5:35.53 and 1:11.72.
Rosa Monarch came away with a second place finish in her first ever diving contest.
The Mohawks will swim again on Tuesday at Des Moines Roosevelt.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
