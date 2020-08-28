Area roundup: Mason City volleyball falls to New Hampton in four sets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a tough first set against New Hampton on Thursday night, the Mason City volleyball team put up a fight.

The Mohawks fell in four sets, but made it close in each of the final three frames, losing sets two and four by a score of 25-21, and winning set two 25-21.

Senior Tiegan Barkema led the team with 10 kills, while Jada Williams had nine. Junior setter Bre Lowe had 16 assists for the Mohawks, and Kylie Trapp had a team-high nine digs.

"We got off to a very slow start and turned it around to play quality volleyball the rest of the way," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We competed hard in the last three sets and know that we must bring the right mind frame to every set we play and will continue to work on consistency going forward."

The Mohawks' next match is Saturday at Charles City.

Volleyball

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, West Fork 0: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL volleyball team kicked off its season with a sweep of West Fork. The Bulldogs won by set scores of 25-21, 25-18, and 25-22.

No stats were available for HDC, but senior Sadie Latham led the Warhawks with 11 assists on the night.