Area roundup: Mason City volleyball falls to Marshalltown

The Mason City volleyball team lost to Marshalltown in four sets on Tuesday night. After a bad start to the match, the Mohawks showed a bit of life with a 25-18 victory in set three, but lost set four, 25-21, to fall to 2-13 on the season.
Jada Williams and Tiegan Barkema tied for a team-high with eight kills, with Chloe Callanan close behind, with seven. Setter Bre Lowe had 22 assists, and went 12-for-12 serving.
Barkema also led the team with 14 digs.
The Mohawks lost sets one and two, 25-14 and 25-18. In set three, Mason City came out with a 25-18 win, but the 25-21 loss in set four sent the Mohawks to the defeat.
"We got off to a very sluggish start and gave up too many easy points," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We played much better the last two sets, but the deficit was too big to overcome."
The Mohawks will play next on Tuesday against Fort Dodge.
Humboldt 3, Clear Lake 0: The Clear Lake volleyball team fell to Humboldt in three sets on Tuesday night, by set scores of 25-10, 25-11, and 25-7.
It was the third straight loss for the Lions, who fell to 6-10 on the season.
No stats were available.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The GHV volleyball team came away with a 3-0 victory on Tuesday night over the Bulldogs, as the Cardinals won by set scores of 25-13, 25-20, and 25-21.
Junior Chloe Frank finished with a team-high 10 kills for GHV, along with four blocks on the night. Senior Erica Eenhuis contributed 13 digs, as the Cardinals improved to 6-8 on the season.
With the loss, HDC fell to 2-5.
HDC will play on Thursday, at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, while the Cardinals will host Spirit Lake.
Osage 3, Rockford 0: The Osage volleyball team dominated Rockford on Tuesday night. The Green Devils came away with set victories of 25-5, 25-4, and 25-9, as the Warriors had no answers on offense or defense.
Rockford finished with a team total of three kills on the night, with zero team assists. For Osage, senior Paige Kisely had a team-high 14 kills, and senior Ellie Bobinet had all 23 of the team's assists. Sophomore Jaden Francis and senior Dani Johnson tied for the team lead with nine digs.
The win boosts Osage to 16-1 record. The Green Devils currently leads the Top of Iowa East with a perfect 7-0 record.
With the loss, Rockford fell to 1-17, and are 0-7 in conference play.
St. Ansgar 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: The St. Ansgar volleyball team walked away with a dominant 3-0 win over Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday night. The Saints offense finished with 43 kills, compared to just four for the Vikings, and won by set scores of 25-9, 25-7, and 25-11.
Senior Gracie Urbatsch had a team-high 12 kills for the Saints, while Hali Anderson had eight of the Saints' 19 kills, and also had four aces on the night.
With the win, St. Ansgar won its eighth consecutive match, and sit in second place at 5-1 in the Top of Iowa East. Northwood-Kensett's loss was the team's third in a row.
The Saints will play on Thursday at Nashua-Plainfield, while the Vikings will play next Tuesday, against Osage.
North Butler 3, West Fork 0: The West Fork volleyball team fell to 3-10 on the season, with a 3-0 loss on Tuesday night at North Butler.
The Bearcats beat the Warhawks by scores of 25-9, 25-19, and 25-12.
No stats were available for West Fork, but senior Madison Clipperton led North Butler with six kills, and senior Brooke Trees had a team-high 25 digs.
The Warhawks are 1-5 on Top of Iowa East play, and will host Central Springs on Thursday night.
Forest City 3, Bishop Garrigan 2: The Forest City volleyball team battled Bishop Garrigan for five sets on Tuesday night, and eventually scored the win to stay alive in the hunt for the conference title.
The Indians won the first set over the Golden Bears, 25-23, but then dropped the next two frames by scores of 25-13, and 25-11. In set four, Forest City tied it up with a 25-21 win, and then clinched the match with a 15-13 win in set five.
Junior Shae Dillavou and senior Kaylee Miller tied for the team lead with eight kills. Senior Ellie Caylor came away with 32 digs on the night, and senior Hannah Anderson led the Indians with three blocks.
Bishop Garrrigan sophomore Audi Crooks led the team with 20 kills, and senior Bailey Meister had 23 digs.
With the victory, the Indians improved to 7-0 in conference play. They will play again on Thursday, against Clear Lake.
Lake Mills 3, North Iowa 0: The Lake Mills volleyball team swept aside North Iowa on Tuesday night, by set scores of 25-11, 25-14, and 25-13, to improve to 6-0 in conference play, and 16-4 overall.
On offense, senior Kylie Greenfield led the Bulldogs with 18 kills, while junior setter Leah Moen had 30 assists on the night.
Junior Erica Jordan led the Bulldogs with nine digs.
No stats were available for North Iowa.
The Bulldogs will play at Columbus Catholic on Saturday in a tournament. Their first opponent will be Don Bosco, at 10 a.m.
Belmond-Klemme 3, West Hancock 0: The West Hancock volleyball team fell to Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday in three sets, as the Eagles lost by set scores of 15-15, 25-12, and 25-13.
No stats were available for the Eagles, who lost their eighth match in a row for a 3-20 record on the season.
West Hancock's next match will come next Tuesday, against Bishop Garrigan.
Golf
Mason City finishes sixth in CIML conference meet
The Mason City golf team hosted the CIML conference meet on Tuesday, and finished sixth overall with a team score of 361.
Ankeny came away with the team win, at 292, while Ankeny Centennial finished second with a score of 312. In third place, Marshalltown shot a 315, while Ames and Fort Dodge were fourth and fifth with respective scores of 321 and 359.
Ankeny's Hunter Johnson and Corbin Walker finished first and second, with Johnson shooting a 67 and Walker shooting a 68. Jack Walker of Centennial shot a 71 to finish in third place, and Ames' golfer Sam Vertanen finished fourth with a 73.
Mason City's top finisher was Ryan Berkely, who shot an 85. Gavin Als shot an 88 to finish second for the Mohawks.
Swimming
Mason City shows improvement in loss to Ankeny
The Mason City swimming team lost to Ankeny on Tuesday night, 67-35. Despite the loss, the Mohawks made some progress and posted several time cuts.
Aspen Cole scored victories in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.81, and also won the 500 yard freestyle with a 5:34.95. The Mohawks finished with a season-best time in the 400 free relay. Grace Hehr set a season-best time in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:31.89.
Jenna Braun finished first for Mason City in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 26.81. Nia Litterer swam the 100 yard butterfly in 1:04.53.
The Mohawks will swim again on Saturday at the Marcussen Invitational in Cedar Falls.
Cross Country
Newman Catholic finishes eighth in Jesup Invitational
The Newman Catholic girls cross country team finished eight overall at the Jesup Invitational on Tuesday, as the Knights scored 238 points, to finish one spot behind North Linn.
Junior Maggie McBridge was the Knights' top finisher, finishing 19th overall with a time 21:18.1. Freshman Kenna Hemann finished 38th overall at 21:46.6.
The host team, Jesup, won the meet with a team score of 110.
The boys also finished eighth overall, with sophomore Joey Ringo placing 22nd with a time of 17:53.9. Center Point-Urbana got the team victory, with a score of 73.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
