Area roundup: Mason City volleyball falls to Marshalltown

The Mason City volleyball team lost to Marshalltown in four sets on Tuesday night. After a bad start to the match, the Mohawks showed a bit of life with a 25-18 victory in set three, but lost set four, 25-21, to fall to 2-13 on the season.

Jada Williams and Tiegan Barkema tied for a team-high with eight kills, with Chloe Callanan close behind, with seven. Setter Bre Lowe had 22 assists, and went 12-for-12 serving.

Barkema also led the team with 14 digs.

The Mohawks lost sets one and two, 25-14 and 25-18. In set three, Mason City came out with a 25-18 win, but the 25-21 loss in set four sent the Mohawks to the defeat.

"We got off to a very sluggish start and gave up too many easy points," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We played much better the last two sets, but the deficit was too big to overcome."

The Mohawks will play next on Tuesday against Fort Dodge.

Humboldt 3, Clear Lake 0: The Clear Lake volleyball team fell to Humboldt in three sets on Tuesday night, by set scores of 25-10, 25-11, and 25-7.

It was the third straight loss for the Lions, who fell to 6-10 on the season.

No stats were available.